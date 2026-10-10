Amazon washing machine deals: 5 AI-powered models with prices starting at just 20,990

Choosing a washing machine involves more than checking its capacity or spin speed. Smart features can help adjust wash settings, improve fabric care or make it easier to monitor a cycle, while steam programmes and faster wash options can be useful for busy households. For this article, we've found special prices on five AI washing machines from Samsung, Bosch, LG and IFB, with listed prices ranging from ₹20,990 to ₹54,990. The selection includes front-load models, a washer-dryer and a top-load machine, so the right fit will depend on your laundry volume, available space and preferred AI features. Discounts range from 20% to 45%, with additional bank offers on the listed models. Here is a closer look at their specifications, AI-related features and practical trade-offs before you decide.

Factors to consider when buying a washing machine

Capacity: A 6kg machine may suit a couple or a small household, while 8kg to 9kg models can accommodate larger loads. Consider how often you wash bedding and bulky items.

AI features: Check what the AI function actually does. Fabric sensing, automated cycle adjustments and energy-management tools serve different purposes and not every machine marketed around smart washing offers the same functions.

Front-load vs top-load: Front-load models need room for the door to open and may offer different wash programmes. Top-load machines need enough clearance above the lid.

Drying and connectivity: If you choose a washer-dryer, remember that its drying capacity may be lower than its wash capacity. Wi-Fi features can enable remote monitoring, but some functions require an app and account.

Washing machine deals and bank offers on Amazon

Explore discounted front-load and top-load washing machines from Samsung, Bosch, LG and IFB, with details on smart features, specifics and bank offers. (Hair)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Washing machine Sale price Listed discount Bank offer Samsung 9kg AI EcoBubble front-load ₹ 38,990 24% off ₹ 4,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card Bosch 9kg 5-star front-load ₹ 33,490 45% off ₹ 3,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card LG 9kg wash / 5kg dry washer-dryer ₹ 54,990 20% off ₹ 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI IFB 6kg DeepClean AI front-load ₹ 24,990 28% off ₹ 2,500 instant discount on all bank credit and debit cards Samsung 8kg AI top-load ₹ 20,990 22% off ₹ 500 instant discount on SBI Credit Card

Prices, discounts and bank offers are based on the offers that were live at the time of writing this article. Check the product page for current availability, offer eligibility, terms and conditions before ordering.

The Samsung WW90DG5U24AXTL combines a 9kg capacity with AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam and Super Speed, making it worth considering for households that run frequent, sizeable loads. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables SmartThings integration, while the Digital Inverter motor is designed for efficient operation. The Inox finish gives it a premium look, although its price places it above some conventional front-load alternatives.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Energy rating 5-star Spin speed 1400 rpm Wash features AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Super Speed Connectivity Wi-Fi, SmartThings Reasons to Buy Large capacity suits families and frequent laundry loads. Hygiene Steam and AI EcoBubble offer additional wash options. Super Speed and Wi-Fi connectivity add convenience to everyday laundry. Reasons to Avoid Costs more than the Bosch and IFB models listed here. A front-load design requires sufficient clearance for the door to open.

AI features

AI EcoBubble is designed to help optimise washing by combining bubble technology with fabric-care and energy-saving functions. AI Energy Mode can reduce energy consumption on supported cycles, subject to usage conditions. SmartThings also allows connected users to monitor and manage compatible functions through a smartphone.

Why we picked it

For large families generating endless piles of heavy towels and bedsheets, a 9kg drum paired with a high 1400rpm spin speed is a game-changer, clothes come out significantly drier, cutting down line-drying time. We also highly rate the SmartThings Wi-Fi integration; getting a simple notification on your phone when the cycle finishes means no more walking back and forth to the laundry room just to check the timer.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Bosch WGA14200IN offers a 9kg drum and a 1200rpm maximum spin speed. Its feature set focuses on practical washing functions, including SpeedPerfect for shorter cycles and Anti Stain Plus for tackling common stains. Unlike the Samsung and LG models here, it does not offer Wi-Fi connectivity or a branded AI laundry system, so its appeal is more about capacity and wash performance.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Maximum spin speed 1200 rpm Special features SpeedPerfect, Anti Stain Plus, Allergy Plus Motor EcoSilence Drive Connectivity No Home Connect Reasons to Buy Large drum accommodates substantial family laundry loads. SpeedPerfect helps shorten selected wash programmes. Anti Stain Plus is useful for common stubborn stains. Reasons to Avoid No Wi-Fi or app-based remote control. Maximum spin speed is lower than the Samsung front-loader's 1400rpm. Does not offer a dedicated AI-powered laundry feature.

AI features

It offers automated wash functions, including Anti Stain Plus for common stains and SpeedPerfect for shorter cycles. Buyers prioritising AI-based fabric sensing or connected controls should compare these capabilities with the Samsung and LG models.

Why we picked it

While it lacks flashy Wi-Fi connectivity or a branded "AI" label, we included this Bosch model because it excels at raw, reliable cleaning. If you have kids and frequently battle tough grass, mud, or food stains, the targeted Anti Stain Plus system does the heavy lifting for you.

The LG FHD0905SWM combines washing and drying in one appliance, with a 9kg wash capacity and a 5kg drying capacity. AI Direct Drive is designed to adjust washing motions to fabric characteristics, while TurboWash can complete a supported wash in 59 minutes. Steam programmes and LG ThinQ connectivity add further convenience, but the smaller drying capacity means a full wash load may need to be split for drying.

Specifications Wash capacity 9kg Dry capacity 5kg Type Front-load washer-dryer Features AI Direct Drive, Steam, TurboWash Connectivity Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ Dimensions 600 x 850 x 475mm (W x H x D) Reasons to Buy Combines washing and drying in one appliance, saving space. AI Direct Drive adjusts wash motions for different fabric types. Wi-Fi support enables remote monitoring and additional programme downloads. Reasons to Avoid Drying capacity is limited to 5kg, below its 9kg wash capacity. A combined washer-dryer may require smaller loads for wash-and-dry cycles.

AI features

LG's AI Direct Drive uses fabric characteristics to tailor drum movements for selected wash programmes. The machine also offers ThinQ connectivity for remote start, cycle monitoring and energy monitoring. These functions can make laundry management more convenient, although the AI feature is available only on specified cycles.

Why we picked it

If you live in an apartment with no balcony or struggle with drying clothes during the monsoon season, a washer-dryer combo is a massive space-saver. LG’s AI Direct Drive genuinely extends the life of your wardrobe by physically altering the drum's tumbling motion based on fabric softness (preventing your delicates from being stretched). While you do have to remove half of a full 9kg wash load before running the 5kg dry cycle, the convenience of dropping in dirty clothes and pulling out warm, dry laundry is unmatched at this price.

The IFB Diva GXN 6010 CMS is a more compact front-loader for smaller households or homes with limited laundry space. It offers a 6kg capacity, a 1000rpm spin speed and a 5-star energy rating. Its DeepClean AI system, Steam Refresh and Power Steam features focus on fabric care and freshness.

Specifications Capacity 6kg Energy rating 5-star Maximum spin speed 1000 rpm Features DeepClean AI, 9 Swirl wash, Steam Refresh, Power Steam Motor Eco Inverter Dimensions 598 x 518 x 875mm (W x D x H) Reasons to Buy Compact capacity can suit smaller families and couples. Steam Refresh can freshen lightly worn clothes without a full wash. Eco Inverter motor is designed for quieter operation and lower energy use. Reasons to Avoid The 6kg capacity may be limiting for large families or bulky bedding. Maximum spin speed is lower than the Samsung and Bosch front-loaders listed here. Does not offer the same listed Wi-Fi connectivity features as the Samsung and LG models.

AI features

IFB's DeepClean AI detects the weight and type of fabric, then adjusts water levels, wash motions and cycle time to suit the load. The machine also includes Steam Refresh, which IFB says can refresh clothes and help reduce odours and wrinkles in 30 minutes.

Why we picked it

This is a great compact workhorse for bachelors or couples. What makes it stand out at this budget tier is the 30-minute Steam Refresh feature. If you have an office shirt or a jacket that isn't dirty but smells mildly of pollution or restaurant food, you can throw it in for a quick steam to deodorize and de-wrinkle it without putting the fabric through the wear-and-tear of a full wet wash.

The Samsung WA80F08S2LTL offers an 8kg capacity in a top-load design, with AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, EcoBubble and Super Speed. Its top-opening lid can be convenient for users who prefer not to bend down to load laundry. Wi-Fi and SmartThings support add connected controls, while the soft-closing door and Lavender Grey finish distinguish it from the front-load models in this guide.

Specifications Capacity 8kg Energy rating 5-star Type Fully automatic top-load Features AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, EcoBubble, Super Speed Connectivity Wi-Fi, SmartThings Spin speed 700 rpm Reasons to Buy Top-load design allows convenient loading without a front-facing door. AI Wash and AI Energy Mode offer smart washing and energy-management options. 8kg capacity suits many medium-sized households. Reasons to Avoid The 700rpm spin speed is lower than those of the front-load models listed here. Top-load design requires clearance above the machine for the lid.

AI features

AI Wash uses sensing and wash controls to help manage laundry, while AI Energy Mode can reduce energy consumption by up to 20% on supported cycles under Samsung's stated test conditions. Wi-Fi and a Samsung account are required for SmartThings AI Energy Mode, and cycle duration may increase.

Why we picked it

Not everyone wants to bend down to load and unload laundry. We picked this Samsung model because it brings flagship-level smart features-like AI Energy Mode and smartphone controls, into a highly ergonomic, back-friendly top-load design. The 8kg capacity hits the sweet spot for a typical family of four and the built-in EcoBubble tech ensures detergent dissolves properly even in cold water, preventing those annoying white soap stains on dark clothes.

Top 3 features of AI washing machines

Washing machine Capacity and design Standout wash feature Smart or convenience feature Samsung 9kg AI EcoBubble 9kg front-load AI EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam Wi-Fi, Super Speed Bosch 9kg front-load 9kg front-load Anti Stain Plus SpeedPerfect LG 9kg / 5kg washer-dryer 9kg wash, 5kg dry AI Direct Drive and Steam Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ IFB 6kg DeepClean AI 6kg front-load DeepClean AI and Steam Refresh Eco Inverter motor Samsung 8kg AI top-load 8kg top-load AI Wash and EcoBubble AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi

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FAQs What is an AI washing machine? An AI washing machine uses sensors, algorithms or automated controls to adjust aspects of a wash cycle. Depending on the model, this can include fabric sensing, wash motions, cycle settings or energy management.

Does an AI washing machine save electricity? It may help reduce energy use through specific modes or optimised cycles. Actual savings depend on the machine, programme, load size and usage. Check the manufacturer's test conditions before comparing claimed savings.

Is a front-load washing machine better than a top-load model? Neither design is universally better. Compare capacity, wash programmes, loading convenience, available space, water and energy use, and maintenance requirements before deciding.

What washing machine capacity should I buy? Capacity depends on household size and laundry habits. Smaller households may manage with a 6kg model, while families with frequent or bulky loads may prefer an 8kg or 9kg machine.

What should I check before buying a washing machine online? Verify the exact model number, capacity, energy rating, installation requirements, warranty, delivery terms and bank-offer eligibility. Also check whether the advertised price requires a specific card or EMI transaction.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.