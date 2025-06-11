Android 16 finally starts to roll out to Pixel Phones- Know what’s new

Google has officially started to roll out the stable version of Android 16 to Pixel devices, bringing new UI enhancements and features. This news comes soon after Apple announced its iOS 26 for iPhones, reviving the years of rivalry between the Android and iOS ecosystems. Android 16 version comes early as per its scheduled timeline, but it includes several new features that may come in handy to users. This year, Google has brought new productivity features, advanced protection, accessibility upgrades and more. However, the update is yet to include the previewed Material 3 Expressive design. While Android 16 is not a major overhaul as the iOS 26 update, but Google has introduced some seamless upgrades that make the experience look intuitive. Here’s everything you need to know about the Android 16 update. Android 16 gets stable rollout just a day after Apple’s iOS 26 release, know what’s new.(Google)

Android 16: New features, upgrades, and more

The Pixel devices will start getting the Android 16 update as Google has confirmed the stable rollout of the new generation update. While many Pixel users were rooting for the new Material 3 Expressive redesign, Google may have pushed the UI changes for September and only rolled out a few features as part of the initial release.

As of now, Android 16 introduces the “Live Updates” feature, enabling users to access real-time notifications from ride-share and food delivery apps. This feature will also be compatible with Samsung Now Bar and OPPO/OnePlus’ Live Alerts. Google is also making the notification tab organised by grouping the notifications coming from a single app. Google says that it will “help reduce information overload.”

Google further enhances the calling experience for people with hearing aids by allowing users to leverage the phone’s microphone for calls instead of LE audio hearing devices when there is too much environmental noise. Additionally, users will also be able to customise volume settings directly from their phone.

Android 16 also bring Advanced Protection, which Google says is the “strongest mobile device protection.” This security feature mainly claims to protect users from online attacks, harmful apps, malicious websites, scam calls and other threats.

Android 16 availability

Android 16 is rolling out to Pixel devices that include the Pixel 6 Series, Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Google also confirmed that other smartphone brands will roll out Android 16-based updates later this year.