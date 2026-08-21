Apple could launch more than 10 new products this year, here is what to expect

Apple could be preparing for one of its biggest product refreshes of the year, with more than 10 new devices reportedly in the pipeline. The company is expected to hold its annual September event next month, where it could introduce new iPhones, Apple Watch models and several products for the smart home.
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Here are the Apple products reportedly coming soon:
- iPhone
- iPhone 18 Pro
- iPhone 18 Pro Max
- iPhone Ultra, Apple’s first foldable iPhone
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to headline the September event. Rumours point to a smaller Dynamic Island, a new variable aperture main camera and the A20 Pro chip. The foldable iPhone could have a book-style design and a large inner display, although its final name and availability remain unclear.
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 12
- Apple Watch Ultra 4
Both watches are expected to receive new processors, while the Series 12 could also bring improvements to battery life and health features. A recent leak has also pointed to a possible ceramic option for the Series 12.
Apple could also show off a new generation of AirPods featuring tiny infrared cameras. A leaked macOS 26.7 video recently appeared to demonstrate the technology, but a separate report suggests these camera-equipped AirPods may actually be delayed until 2027.
Smart home
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePad
- HomePod mini 2
- HomePod 3
The smart home lineup could be one of Apple's biggest changes this year. The HomePad is expected to feature a 7-inch display, Siri integration and controls for smart home devices. Apple is also reportedly working on its own smart home security camera. Apple could also introduce an OLED iPad mini, while new Macs are reportedly in development for later this year.
Not all of these products are guaranteed to appear at the September event. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone are currently expected to receive the most attention, while some smart home products could arrive later.