Apple launches HomePod mini 2 after six years: Check price in India, features and what's changed

Apple has announced a new version of its HomePod mini smart speaker, marking the first refresh of the device since its debut in 2020. The new HomePod mini 2 retains the compact design of its predecessor but brings an upgraded S10 chip, additional colour options and support for Siri AI through a future software update. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also adding new lighting effects and expanding the speaker's role in connected home setups. While the design remains familiar, the internal upgrades could make the device more useful for music playback, voice commands and smart home control. Keep on reading to know everything about the Apple HomePod mini 2, including its India price, features and availability.

Apple HomePod mini 2 features

The new Apple HomePod mini 2 retains its compact design while adding upgraded audio processing, smart home features and Siri AI support through a future software update.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The HomePod mini 2 is powered by Apple's S10 chip, which the tech giant says optimises dynamic range, loudness and acoustic performance in real time. Despite its compact size, the speaker promises 360-degree audio. Users can play music through one unit, pair two speakers for stereo sound or connect multiple speakers for playback across different rooms.

There is also an option to use the HomePod mini 2 with the new Apple TV 4K as part of a four-speaker surround-sound setup. However, one of the biggest additions is still on the way. Siri AI will arrive through a future software update, bringing more natural conversations, better music discovery and the ability to understand personal context.

HomePod mini 2 colours

When paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, the upgraded assistant is designed to handle requests involving information across apps. For instance, users could ask it to find a song recommended in a message, locate a recipe shared in an email or set a reminder connected to a calendar event.

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The speaker can also recognise up to six people in a household by voice, allowing it to personalise music and other responses. Another addition is Sound Glow, which makes the speaker's top surface light up in sync with music, reacting to bass and treble. Users can also select soundscapes such as rain to trigger ambient lighting effects.

Beyond entertainment, the HomePod mini 2 can control compatible smart home devices, including lights, blinds, thermostats and door locks. It can also work as a home hub for remote control through Apple's Home app. Sound Recognition can detect smoke or carbon monoxide alarms and send notifications to connected Apple devices.

Apple HomePod mini 2 India price and availability

Apple has priced the HomePod mini 2 at ₹18,900 in India. Pre-orders are now open, with availability scheduled to begin on October 30. The speaker will be available in five colours: pink, green, blue, white and midnight. Although the new hardware is here, Siri AI will not be available immediately. Apple says the feature will arrive through a future software update, with English support planned for India, the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the UK.

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