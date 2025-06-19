Apple may launch its first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026, production to start this fall

Apple has been planning to introduce a foldable device for years, but the company has faced several challenges. Now the Cupertino-based giant is expected to start production of the foldable iPhone this fall, with a launch planned for 2026. Therefore, we can say that another foldable player is entering the market, and this time it's Apple. Therefore, all eyes will be on the first foldable iPhone, which will compete with brands like Samsung, Google, Vivo, and others. While a foldable iPhone gives a ray of hope, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlighted that several components and specifications of the foldable are yet to be finalised. Therefore, in the upcoming months, Apple may prepare a road map before finalising production. Apple will likely launch its foldable iPhone next year, here’s what we know so far.(Bloomberg)

Apple’s foldable iPhone is coming in 2026

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in September 2026, as part of the iPhone 18 series. The company is expected to start production by the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025. Reportedly, iPhone’s foldable display will be produced by Samsung Display, whereas other components and specifications are yet to be finalised.

Previous reports on foldable iPhones suggest that it will have a book-style folding design, and it could feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch main folding display. In terms of slimness, the foldable iPhone could measure 4.5mm when unfolded, and about 9.5mm when shut. Well, considering it's a first-gen model, the numbers look quite impressive. However, take it with a grain of salt as it is too early to make an assumption.

Apple’s foldable iPhone will reportedly have a greater focus on the hinge mechanism to make the display crease invisible to the human eye. Additionally, the company has been working for years with a display supplier for an advanced display technology that meets Apple’s standards. Furthermore, we can see an under-display camera and Touch ID for the unlock feature.

Apart from these features, Kuo expects Apple may produce about 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones that may last for about 2 to 3 years. Since it will be a niche product, and pricing is expected to touch $2,500, Apple is planning for limited units for its first foldable product. Now, we simply have to wait for about a year to know what the foldable iPhone will look like in real life.

