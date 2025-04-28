Apple to build new Siri architecture for iOS 19 after engineering problems- Details

Apple will likely redesign its voice assistant, Siri from scratch to bring the promised Apple Intelligence upgrades with iOS 19 update. In March, Apple announced the delay of three major Siri upgrades, on-screen awareness, personal context, and multiple cross-app actions. These features were expected to be rolled out with the iOS 18.4 update, however, Apple delayed the upgrades due to engineering problems. Now the company is reportedly working on a new Siri architecture that supports powerful Apple AI features. With new architecture, Siri’s decade old capabilities will likely be revamped with AI, making it more capable of managing complex tasks. Know how Apple plans to bring promised features after major delays. AI-powered Siri to be rolled out with ios 19 update, here’s how Apple is planning for a timely delivery. (REUTERS)

Siri upgrade: Everything you need to know

Back in June 2024, Apple announced Apple Intelligence with Siri’s AI-powered upgrades. With expected upgrades, the iPhone 16 series experienced immense popularity, but now it has left users disappointed by delaying promised features. Now, the Cupertino-based giant is all focused on improving Siri’s capabilities to introduce it with the upcoming iOS 19 update. According to a Bloomberg report, the iOS 18 Siri version has two brains that manage to understand decade old commands and another that manages complex commands.

Now, the reports claimed that combining these different Siri brains came with difficulties, causing delays as it was not as smooth as expected. Now, to surpass these difficulties, Apple is reportedly working on a new Siri architecture altogether. These new architectures will be built from the ground up, changing the way Siri works with AI. Bloomberg also highlighted that we can expect the upgraded Siri to be announced as soon as iOS 19 preview at the June WWDC 2025 event.

Apple plans to upgrade Siri

With iOS 19, Apple will reportedly merge the two Siri systems, revamping the voice assistant from scratch to perform promised features, including on-screen awareness, personal context, and multiple cross-app actions. Apple is not only building a new architecture, but is also revamping the leadership for timely delivery. As of now, Vision Pro's chief, Mike Rockwell, is heading the Siri department. Rockwell is also assigning more engineers from the Vision Pro software group to work on the Siri revamp. The report said, “He’s also restructuring teams related to speech, understanding, performance and user experience.” Therefore, this major leadership shake up could also result in fast tracking the development and delivery of the iOS 19 updates.