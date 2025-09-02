Apple wants suppliers to switch to robots for making iPhones, Macs and watches: Report

Apple is reshaping its global supply chain by making robotics and automation mandatory for its manufacturing partners. The company, which has been encouraging automation for more than two years, is now said to make it a condition for awarding new contracts. Apple is reportedly making robotics mandatory across its global supply chain. (REUTERS)

Automation Becomes a Standard

According to the DigiTimes report, the decision is part of Apple’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on human labour, stabilise product quality across factories, and control long-term costs. Sources familiar with the matter noted that the requirement applies to the production of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.

Suppliers are expected to handle their own automation upgrades, which differs from Apple’s earlier practice of financing machinery and tools for contractors. This shift has reportedly increased pressure on suppliers, who face higher upfront costs and temporary disruptions while robotic systems are installed. Some manufacturers are said to be experiencing reduced profit margins during the transition.

Apple is pushing these changes while also pursuing its 2030 target of achieving carbon neutrality across its supply chain. As part of this environmental agenda, the company continues to help partners adopt energy-efficient equipment and sustainable raw materials. Robotics adoption is expected to help Apple digitise quality checks, streamline onboarding of new suppliers, and reduce risks tied to labour shortages or political shifts as it expands production beyond China.

Apple Hebbal Store Opens in Bengaluru

Alongside supply chain changes, Apple is strengthening its retail presence in India. The company opened its first store in Bengaluru on September 2. Named Apple Hebbal, the outlet joins Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, making Bengaluru the third Indian city with an official Apple Store.

At Apple Hebbal, visitors can explore the company’s latest devices, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro with M4 chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. Accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag are also on display. With Apple’s annual launch event scheduled for September 9, the store will soon showcase the iPhone 17 series, offering buyers an early chance to experience upcoming products.