ASUS Chromebook CX14 laptop launched in India, price starts at 18990

ASUS has expanded its Chromebook lineup in India with the launch of the 2025 Chromebook CX14. Designed primarily for students and educators, the new device aims to deliver portability, durability, and everyday computing power at an affordable price point. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and it runs on ChromeOS, a lightweight operating system designed for seamless access to Google’s suite of productivity tools. ASUS Chromebook CX14 with Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 14-inch display, launched in India. (ASUS)

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Prices and Availability

The ASUS Chromebook CX14 comes in two configurations. The base model is priced at Rs. 18,990 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The higher storage variant with 128GB eMMC is available for Rs. 20,990. Both versions are available for purchase on Flipkart, with another model set to launch soon on Amazon.

Also read: Get up to 40% discount on best gaming laptops from ASUS, HP, Acer, Dell and more- Amazon sale

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Design and Key Features

ASUS has built the Chromebook CX14 with portability in mind. The device weighs just 1.39 kilograms and features a minimal design finished with a wear-resistant paint coating. Its chassis claims to meet US military-grade durability standards, which suggests it can withstand the rigours of daily use. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch full HD display, ideal for both studying and entertainment. The screen hinge supports up to 180-degree rotation, allowing users to lay the laptop flat on surfaces when needed.

Also read: Sneaky apps on Play Store and App Store are targeting your photos and wallet details: Find out how to stay safe

Under the hood, the machine is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor. Additionally, the ASUS Chromebook CX14 runs on ChromeOS, which provides access to Google Workspace apps and includes 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage. It also supports automatic file backups and offers built-in antivirus protection, and a Titan security chip designed to protect sensitive data.

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Moreover, the machine includes multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Chromebook also offers a built-in full HD camera for video conferencing and streaming, supported by dual microphones and stereo speakers.

Also read: Understand the key specs that matter most when buying a budget laptop

ASUS New Gaming Laptops

In addition to the Chromebook launch, ASUS also unveiled three new gaming laptops in India, all featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. The lineup includes the TUF Gaming F16 and two versions of the ROG Strix G16, with prices starting at Rs. 1,24,990. These machines target gamers and professionals needing powerful hardware with high refresh-rate displays, ample RAM, and fast storage.