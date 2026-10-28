ASUS Pad T3201 Review: After 2 weeks of watching, browsing, and working, here's what I think

A good tablet should make everyday tasks easier, whether that means watching a show after work, joining a video call, reading documents or getting some writing done away from your desk. The ASUS Pad T3201 tries to cover these needs with a large 12.2-inch OLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, quad speakers and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor.

The ASUS Pad T3201 tablet in landscape and portrait orientations, showcasing its design, Android interface and bundled stand cover. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

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The real question is, “does the ASUS Pad T3201 make sense as an everyday tablet for entertainment, browsing and work, or does its hardware promise more than the experience delivers?”During my two weeks with the device, I particularly liked its slim design, lightweight build, smooth touch response and display. The battery also held up well during lighter use. However, a few shortcomings became apparent as I tried to use it beyond entertainment.

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So, does the ASUS Pad T3201 make sense at ₹38,990? Here is what stood out during my time with it.

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ASUS Pad T3201: Specifications

Specification Details Display 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen Resolution 2800 × 1840 pixels Refresh rate 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X onboard Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Operating system Android 16 Rear camera 13MP with autofocus Front camera 5MP Speakers Four 1W speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Port USB Type-C 3.0 with DisplayPort 1.4 support Battery 9,000mAh Charging 45W wired charging Weight Approximately 520–523g Thickness 6.5mm Colour Pure White

What comes in the box?

ASUS includes the essentials needed to start using the Pad T3201. The retail package includes the tablet, a 45W USB-C power adapter, a USB-C cable, a protective cover and the documentation. The charger being included is worth noting, as it means you do not have to buy a compatible adapter separately.

The protective cover is useful in principle, but my experience with it was less convincing. It offered some protection, yet I struggled a little to balance the tablet on it. (More on that later)

The ASUS Pen 2.0 is a separately available accessory, rather than something included in the box. A compatible Bluetooth keyboard can also help if you intend to use the tablet for productivity. I used my own Bluetooth keyboard during testing, but I would have liked a better bundled cover with an integrated keyboard.

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Design and build: Slim, light and easy to carry

My first impression of the ASUS Pad T3201 was positive. It looks sleek, feels lightweight and is easy to carry around. At 6.5mm thick and approximately 520–523g, it does not feel like a bulky device when packed into a bag. I could see myself carrying it on a flight or during a metro commute without worrying too much about the extra weight.

The Pure White finish gives it a clean appearance, and the large display dominates the front. Fingerprints did appear after I had used the tablet for a while, but they were easy to ignore and did not interfere with viewing content.

The main design challenge was not portability but prolonged handheld use. Holding a 12.2-inch tablet during a call for more than six or seven minutes started to feel cumbersome. It was fine when placed on a table or another stable surface, but using it on a bed was not particularly comfortable either.

This is where the included cover should have helped. Unfortunately, because it did not stay balanced reliably, I could not depend on it to prop up the tablet whenever I wanted to watch something or join a call hands-free.

The tablet itself is easy to carry, but I would recommend investing in a more dependable stand cover if you plan to use it regularly. An integrated keyboard cover would be even more useful for anyone hoping to get some work done on the go.

Display: The main reason to consider the ASUS Pad T3201

The 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display is one of the tablet's biggest attractions. With a resolution of 2800 × 1840 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio, it provides a large canvas for streaming, browsing and reading. The 144Hz refresh rate is another useful feature, particularly if you spend a lot of time scrolling through websites and social media feeds.

I used the tablet to watch content on Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The screen was immediately appealing, and the overall viewing experience was one of the things I enjoyed most about the device. Text and interface elements looked sharp, while the OLED panel's contrast made it well suited to films and shows.

OLED technology is particularly useful for content with darker scenes because individual pixels can switch off to produce deep blacks. Bright highlights against dark backgrounds can therefore look more distinct than they do on many conventional LCD displays. ASUS describes this panel as a dual-layer OLED and advertises typical brightness of 600 nits, with HDR peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. These are manufacturer specifications, not measurements from my own testing.

The 144Hz refresh rate was something I could notice during everyday use. Scrolling felt smooth, and touch interactions were responsive. It helped make routine navigation feel fluid rather than sluggish, which is particularly welcome on a screen this large.

ASUS Pad T3201 review

The 3:2 aspect ratio also gives the display a slightly different character from a conventional widescreen screen. It provides more vertical space for documents, web pages and reading, although widescreen films and shows may not fill the entire display.

There is one important point for buyers who mainly want a tablet for streaming. A high-resolution screen does not automatically guarantee that every streaming service will play content in HD. Digit's review reported a certification-related limitation affecting HD playback on certain major streaming platforms at the time of testing. I did not independently verify the tablet's streaming resolution, so I would recommend checking the current certification status of your preferred services before buying it primarily for Netflix or Prime Video.

Overall, the display is a strong part of the ASUS Pad T3201 experience. It makes the tablet attractive for watching content, browsing and reading, while the high refresh rate adds to the sense of responsiveness. Just remember that the display is only one part of the viewing experience: streaming certification and the quality of the speakers matter too.

Speakers: Loud enough, but not at every volume level

The ASUS Pad T3201 has four 1W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This setup complements the large OLED display and makes the tablet suitable for watching videos without immediately reaching for headphones.

In my experience, the speakers could get loud, and voices and dialogue were generally clear at comfortable listening levels. This worked well when I was watching content at home in a quiet room.

However, turning the volume all the way up did not necessarily improve the experience. The sound became harder to understand at maximum volume, while the bass remained average. I would have preferred a more balanced presentation that retained clarity at higher levels.

I also tended to use headphones when travelling. That was partly a matter of courtesy in shared spaces, but headphones were the more practical option for watching videos on a flight or during a metro commute.

The speakers are perfectly usable for casual viewing and video calls in a quiet environment. They are not a reason to avoid the tablet, but neither would I buy it specifically for its audio performance.

Performance: Fast for everyday tasks, with occasional hiccups

The ASUS Pad T3201 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300, an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.35GHz. The tablet also has 8GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM in the 256GB configuration listed by ASUS.

For my everyday use, apps opened quickly and switching between applications was mostly smooth. The tablet was responsive enough for browsing, watching videos, checking email, joining meetings and working with Google Docs and Sheets.

However, the experience was not completely free of hiccups. I did encounter lag and stutters, along with occasional app crashes or unexpected reloads. These were not constant, but they stopped the experience from feeling consistently polished.

The tablet also became warm during prolonged use and while charging. Video calls were particularly demanding, as I noticed both increased heat and faster battery drain during these sessions.

I did not use the ASUS Pad T3201 for gaming or run synthetic benchmarks during my review. I therefore cannot comment on its benchmark scores, sustained gaming performance or frame rates from personal testing. On the basis of my everyday use, however, the processor was capable of handling routine tasks, with the occasional software or performance issue being the more noticeable limitation.

For entertainment, browsing and light productivity, the hardware is capable. For buyers expecting a completely seamless experience across long work sessions, the occasional stutters and heat during demanding use are worth keeping in mind.

Software and productivity: Useful features, but my laptop stayed essential

The ASUS Pad T3201 runs Android 16. I found the interface easy to navigate, and the tablet was straightforward to use for everyday tasks. I tried email, video calls, Google Docs, Google Sheets and floating-window features, along with the ASUS GlideX application.

The large display gives you room to work with documents and browse websites, and I could see the appeal of using the tablet for meetings or lighter tasks away from a desk. The ability to use a Bluetooth keyboard also made typing more practical than relying entirely on the touchscreen.

However, I did not find myself reaching for the tablet as often as I had expected. Part of this came down to habit: I was accustomed to picking up my phone for quick tasks and using my laptop for work. But there was a practical reason behind that preference too.

ASUS Pad T3201: About the device

My regular work involves extensive typing, editing copy and moving between multiple websites for research. For that kind of workflow, I need a proper keyboard and touchpad, along with the flexibility of a desktop browser and the applications I use at work. A tablet can handle parts of this routine, but it did not replace my laptop.

I also explored GlideX, ASUS's cross-device collaboration software, but did not connect the tablet to my laptop or use it as a second screen during testing. I therefore cannot assess how well those features work in practice.

The lack of a sturdy, integrated keyboard cover also affected the tablet's productivity potential. I used my own Bluetooth keyboard, but a more dependable bundled accessory would have made the tablet easier to set up for writing or document work.

ASUS Pad T3201 Glide X

My takeaway is that the ASUS Pad T3201 can be useful for meetings, reading, email and lighter document tasks. It may also suit students or people whose work is largely browser-based. But if your day involves writing long articles, editing copy and researching across numerous websites, think of it as a companion to your laptop rather than a replacement.

Cameras: The front camera needs work

Tablet cameras are rarely the main reason to buy a device, but the front camera matters if you plan to attend frequent video meetings. The ASUS Pad T3201 has a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera with autofocus.

I used the front camera for meetings and video calls, and this was one of the more disappointing aspects of my experience. The image looked blurry, even after I cleaned the camera. I expected better results for a tablet that could otherwise be useful for remote meetings.

The microphone and voice pickup were acceptable, although there was room for improvement. For occasional calls, the camera and microphone can do the job, but I would not choose this tablet specifically for frequent video conferencing.

ASUS Pad T3201 camera

The rear camera worked fine for basic tasks such as scanning documents. That is the more practical use for a camera on a tablet of this kind, rather than taking photographs that you would want to share or edit extensively.

In short, the cameras are functional but unremarkable. The front camera is the bigger concern if video calls are central to your routine.

Battery life and charging: Good for light use, less so for video calls

The ASUS Pad T3201 packs a 9,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. ASUS advertises charging to 50% in 30 minutes under its specified test conditions, though that is a manufacturer claim rather than a result from my own controlled testing.

During my two weeks with the tablet, I found battery life reassuring during lighter use. On a full charge, the device could last more than a day when I was scrolling through social media or watching a few episodes of a show. That made it convenient to pick up for entertainment without having to think about charging it constantly.

Video calls were a different story. They consumed noticeably more battery, and the tablet also became warm during these sessions. If your typical day involves several long meetings, expect battery performance to depend much more heavily on how intensively you use the device.

Charging took approximately one hour in my experience using the included charger. This is my observed estimate, not a laboratory measurement, and the actual time can vary with the starting battery level, temperature and usage while charging.

The battery is a positive for everyday entertainment and lighter browsing. It is less convincing as an all-day video-call device, especially given the heat I noticed during those sessions. Your experience will depend on how much time you spend streaming, browsing, attending meetings and running demanding applications.

Price and value: Who should consider the ASUS Pad T3201?

The ASUS Pad T3201's appeal lies in the combination of its 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 8300 processor and 9,000mAh battery. The 256GB version was priced at ₹38,990 for this review, and ASUS's India listing has also shown the product starting at that price. Actual prices and available configurations can change, so check the current listing before purchasing.

At this price, the display is a major draw. If you watch a lot of videos, browse the web, read documents or want a large screen for casual use, the ASUS Pad T3201 has plenty going for it. Its relatively slim and lightweight design also makes it easy to carry between home, work and travel.

However, buyers should factor in the cost of accessories. The included cover did not work well as a stand in my experience, and I would have preferred a sturdier option. If you plan to type regularly, you may also want to budget for a separate keyboard and possibly a mouse. The stylus is sold separately, too.

The tablet is less compelling if your main goal is to replace a laptop. Although it can handle email, documents and meetings, my own work routine still required a laptop for extended typing, editing and research. The occasional lag, blurry front camera and heat during video calls also keep it from being an unqualified recommendation for productivity.

ASUS Pad T3201: Who should buy?

Before buying, I would also verify the current HD-streaming certification status of the services you use most. A premium display is less useful if your preferred streaming apps cannot deliver the quality you expect.

Verdict: A good entertainment tablet, but not a laptop replacement for me

After two weeks with the ASUS Pad T3201, I came away liking its design, display and overall ease of use. It is slim, lightweight and convenient to carry, while the 144Hz OLED screen makes scrolling and watching content enjoyable. Battery life was also good during lighter use, with more than a day possible on a full charge.

The shortcomings are real, though. The bundled cover was not sturdy enough to serve as a dependable stand, the front camera was blurry during calls, and the tablet occasionally lagged or crashed apps. Prolonged use and video calls also caused noticeable warmth, with video calls draining the battery faster.

For me, the biggest limitation was how well it fitted into my daily routine. I could use it for meetings, entertainment, browsing and some document work, but I still needed my laptop for extensive typing, editing and research. A better keyboard cover would have made the tablet more versatile.

Should you buy it?

Consider the ASUS Pad T3201 if you want a large OLED screen for streaming, reading, browsing and lighter productivity. Be prepared to buy a better cover or keyboard if you intend to work on it regularly. If you need a primary work device for long writing and editing sessions, I would keep a laptop in the picture.

ASUS Pad T3201: Pros and cons

What I liked What I didn't like Slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry. The bundled protective cover did not stay balanced reliably. Large 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display. Front camera quality was blurry during video calls Smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions with the 144Hz refresh rate. Occasional lag, stutters and app crashes. Battery life that can exceed a day with lighter use. Noticeable warmth during prolonged use and charging. Quick app launches and generally smooth everyday navigation. More useful bundled keyboard and stand accessories would improve productivity.

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ASUS Pad T3201: What buyers are asking the most

Is the ASUS Pad T3201 good for watching movies and shows?

It is well suited to casual entertainment thanks to its 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and four-speaker audio system. In my experience, the display was attractive for streaming, although the speakers were less clear at maximum volume. Check the current HD-streaming certification of your preferred services before buying.

How long does the ASUS Pad T3201 battery last?

In my experience, the battery lasted more than a day with lighter use, including social media scrolling and watching a few episodes. Video calls consumed more battery and caused the tablet to heat up. ASUS specifies a 9,000mAh battery, but actual endurance will depend on your workload.

How long does the ASUS Pad T3201 take to charge?

My approximate charging time with the included charger was one hour. ASUS advertises 45W charging and a 50% charge in 30 minutes under specified conditions. My estimate was based on everyday use rather than a controlled charging test.

Can the ASUS Pad T3201 replace a laptop?

It can handle lighter tasks such as browsing, email, meetings and document work. However, I still needed my laptop for extensive typing, editing and research. If your work depends on a keyboard and touchpad throughout the day, consider the tablet a companion device rather than a complete replacement.

Does the ASUS Pad T3201 come with a keyboard or stylus?

The retail package includes a protective cover and charger, among other essentials, but the ASUS Pen 2.0 is sold separately. A keyboard is not part of the standard package listed by ASUS. I used my own Bluetooth keyboard and would have preferred a sturdier cover with an integrated keyboard.

What are the main drawbacks of the ASUS Pad T3201?

During my testing, the main drawbacks were the unreliable stand function of the bundled cover, a blurry front camera, occasional performance hiccups and heat during prolonged use and video calls. The speakers also became harder to understand at maximum volume.

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