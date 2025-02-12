Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 launched with heart rate tracking, 45-hour battery: Check price, specs

Beats, on Tuesday, launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 globally, including in the Indian market. These are sports-focused earbuds, and are designed for use while working out. They offer secure-fit ear hooks, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode. Notably, they are the first Beats earbuds to feature heart rate monitoring for workouts. Additionally, they are built to withstand sweat and water exposure and come with on-device controls for adjusting volume and playback. Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 come with heart rate tracking.(Beats)

Being a Beats product, which is owned by Apple, these earbuds come equipped with Apple’s H2 chip—the same chipset found in the AirPods Pro 2. This enables seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Price, Colours and Availability

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are available in four colours: Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. They are priced at ₹29,900.

These Beats earbuds can be purchased from Apple’s India website, with availability starting from February 13. However, pre-orders are already open.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Specifications and Features

One of the standout features of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is heart rate monitoring for workouts, allowing users to track their heart rate accurately while exercising. This is achieved through LED optical sensors that scan over 100 times per second to measure blood flow. Users also have the option to turn off this feature.

As sports-centric earbuds, Apple has designed the Powerbeats Pro 2 with an improved ear hook design. The hooks are now made from lightweight nickel-titanium, offering shape memory and flexibility. They are also 20% lighter than the previous generation.

The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC), similar to the AirPods Pro 2, and allow users to switch between Transparency Mode, Noise Cancellation Mode, and other settings.

They also support personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, enhancing the listening experience.

Another key feature is their IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. Additionally, they support wireless charging, and the charging case is now 33% smaller than its predecessor, making it more portable.

Beats also claims that the earbuds feature the same three-microphone setup as the AirPods Pro, with improved accuracy.

Coming to the battery life, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 offer up to 45 hours of total battery life, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of continuous playback. A quick five-minute charge delivers up to 1.5 hours of playback. They charge via USB-C.

