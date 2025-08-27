Best cordless power drills in 2025 that feel light yet work well on wood, walls, and DIY fixes
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:18 pm IST
The best cordless power drills in 2025 balance light build, long battery life and grip, making woodwork, wall fixes and DIY jobs easier at home.
Our Pick
Cordless Drill Machine
Cordless DIY Drill Set
Multiple Torque Drill
Cordless Drill Hammer
850 Watt Power Drill
Built in LED Drill Tool
Cordless DIY Home Drill
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cordless Drill MachineBLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V 10mm Li-ion Cordless Variable Speed Reversible Drill Machine Driver with 10 Screwdriver & 2 Drill Machine Bits for Home & DIY Use, 1 Year Warranty, ORANGE & BLACK View Details
|
₹3,308
|
|
|
Cordless DIY Drill SetBosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver, 12V, 1,500 rpm, 14/30/- Nm, 10 mm Chuck, 0.8 kg + 1 x GBA 12V 2.0Ah Battery, GAL 1210 CV Professional Charger, Carrying Case, 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹4,875
|
|
|
Multiple Torque DrillLifelong Cordless Drill Machine for Home & DIY Use | Drill Driver | 12V Battery | 1450 RPM | | 25 accessories | Free Screw Set | Cordless Screwdriver | Drill Machine for home |Multiple torque setting View Details
|
₹2,548
|
|
|
Cordless Drill HammerTOMAHAWK® TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Machine – 13MM Chuck- Multipurpose Hight Torque Drill – Dual Speed Power Drill with Battery & Charger – Cordless with 3 Operation Modes View Details
|
₹5,774
|
|
|
850 Watt Power DrillBOSCH GSB 183-Li Cordless Battery Powered Impact Drill/Drivers With 1 Battery | 18 Volts | 1815 RPM | Maximum Power 850 Watts | Item Torque 56 Newton Meters | Blue | 1 Year Warranty from BOSCH View Details
|
₹6,950
|
|
|
Built in LED Drill ToolHIKOKI Ds18Dawcz - Cordless Driver Drill,18V With 13Mm Keyless Drill Chuck,2 Speed Gear,50 Nm Tightening Torque,Built-In Led Light,1.9 Kg,2 Batteries,Charger,Driver Bit & Carry Case Included,Green View Details
|
₹13,606
|
|
|
Cordless DIY Home DrillBUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine for Home Use | Impact Drill with 10MM Keyless Chuck | 1.5 Ah Single Battery | Charger | Variable Speed | LED Light | Forward & Reverse Motion | 6 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
View More Products