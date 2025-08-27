Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Best cordless power drills in 2025 that feel light yet work well on wood, walls, and DIY fixes

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:18 pm IST

The best cordless power drills in 2025 balance light build, long battery life and grip, making woodwork, wall fixes and DIY jobs easier at home.

Cordless Drill Machine

BLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V 10mm Li-ion Cordless Variable Speed Reversible Drill Machine Driver with 10 Screwdriver & 2 Drill Machine Bits for Home & DIY Use, 1 Year Warranty, ORANGE & BLACK View Details checkDetails

₹3,308

Cordless DIY Drill Set

Bosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver, 12V, 1,500 rpm, 14/30/- Nm, 10 mm Chuck, 0.8 kg + 1 x GBA 12V 2.0Ah Battery, GAL 1210 CV Professional Charger, Carrying Case, 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,875

Multiple Torque Drill

Lifelong Cordless Drill Machine for Home & DIY Use | Drill Driver | 12V Battery | 1450 RPM | | 25 accessories | Free Screw Set | Cordless Screwdriver | Drill Machine for home |Multiple torque setting View Details checkDetails

₹2,548

Cordless Drill Hammer

TOMAHAWK® TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Machine – 13MM Chuck- Multipurpose Hight Torque Drill – Dual Speed Power Drill with Battery & Charger – Cordless with 3 Operation Modes View Details checkDetails

₹5,774

850 Watt Power Drill

BOSCH GSB 183-Li Cordless Battery Powered Impact Drill/Drivers With 1 Battery | 18 Volts | 1815 RPM | Maximum Power 850 Watts | Item Torque 56 Newton Meters | Blue | 1 Year Warranty from BOSCH View Details checkDetails

₹6,950

Built in LED Drill Tool

HIKOKI Ds18Dawcz - Cordless Driver Drill,18V With 13Mm Keyless Drill Chuck,2 Speed Gear,50 Nm Tightening Torque,Built-In Led Light,1.9 Kg,2 Batteries,Charger,Driver Bit & Carry Case Included,Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,606

Cordless DIY Home Drill

BUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine for Home Use | Impact Drill with 10MM Keyless Chuck | 1.5 Ah Single Battery | Charger | Variable Speed | LED Light | Forward & Reverse Motion | 6 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Cordless power drills have quietly become one of the most used tools at home. From tightening a loose hinge to building a bookshelf, they save time and spare you the hassle of manual tools. But not every drill feels right in the hand or lasts long enough when the work piles up, and that’s usually where the decision gets tricky.

Power in your hands, anywhere you need it – that’s the ease of a cordless power drill.
Power in your hands, anywhere you need it – that’s the ease of a cordless power drill.

The best cordless power drills in 2025 are the ones that cut through that uncertainty. They bring a balance of lighter weight, longer battery life, and steady torque, making them just as handy for quick fixes in the living room as they are for heavier jobs in the garage.

This cordless power drill from Black+Decker is built for DIY jobs around the house. With a 12V lithium ion battery and variable speed control, it’s handy for drilling into wood and basic home repairs. The lightweight build and ergonomic grip help you keep steady while working in tight corners.

Included with the tool are 10 screwdriver bits and 2 drill bits, making it a ready-to-go kit. For light DIY needs, this cordless power drill offers just enough to get small tasks done.

Specifications

Battery
12V Li-ion
Use Case
Home and DIY jobs
Speed
Variable, Reversible

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and easy to handle

Includes essential bits out of the box

Reasons to avoid

Not meant for heavy-duty drilling

BLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V 10mm Li-ion Cordless Variable Speed Reversible Drill Machine Driver with 10 Screwdriver & 2 Drill Machine Bits for Home & DIY Use, 1 Year Warranty, ORANGE & BLACK

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use and handy for minor repairs at home.

Why choose this product?

It gives you the core essentials in a cordless power drill for home use.

With a neat grip and solid torque levels, this cordless power drill from Bosch works well for screwdriving and light drilling across surfaces like wood or soft metal. The 10 mm chuck handles everyday bit sizes and the 12V battery keeps it running through household or workshop tasks without dragging you down.

Its twin speed control and bundled case make it a neat kit for occasional project work. The included charger and 2.0Ah battery mean you’re not stuck waiting to start.

Specifications

Battery
12V GBA 2.0Ah Li-ion
Speed
Up to 1,500 rpm
Torque
14/30 Nm
Chuck Size
10 mm
Special Features
Built-In LED Working Light, Cordless, Portable, Reverse Rotation

Reasons to buy

Easy to hold and use for longer stretches

Comes with carry case and charger

Reasons to avoid

Doesn’t include a spare battery

Not meant for harder materials like concrete

Bosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver, 12V, 1,500 rpm, 14/30/- Nm, 10 mm Chuck, 0.8 kg + 1 x GBA 12V 2.0Ah Battery, GAL 1210 CV Professional Charger, Carrying Case, 1 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Solid grip and great for basic drilling and screw work.

Why choose this product?

All essentials are packed in, so you don’t need extra add-ons to begin.

Lifelong’s cordless power drill comes ready for basic home fixes and small DIY jobs. With a 12V battery and up to 1450 RPM speed, it works well for wood, plastic and light wall fittings. Multiple torque settings give you better grip over screw depth and drilling speed.

You also get 25 accessories including a free screw set, making it handy straight out of the box. It’s built for simple, occasional use without weighing you down.

Specifications

Battery
12V Rechargeable
Maximum Rotational Speed
1.45E+3 RPM
Torque Settings
Multiple levels
Type
Cordless screwdriver & drill

Reasons to buy

Useful starter kit with bits and screws

Multiple torque settings for better control

Reasons to avoid

May lack power for tough surfaces

Battery backup is average

Lifelong Cordless Drill Machine for Home & DIY Use | Drill Driver | 12V Battery | 1450 RPM | | 25 accessories | Free Screw Set | Cordless Screwdriver | Drill Machine for home |Multiple torque setting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for light home jobs and comes with all the bits.

Why choose this product?

Its pre packed accessories make setup and use quicker for first time users.

Built with a brushless motor and dual speed settings, this cordless power drill from Tomahawk is ready for tougher jobs across wood, metal and masonry. The 13mm chuck fits larger bits while the impact driver feature lets you power through with extra torque when needed.

It supports three operation modes: drill, hammer and screw, giving you more flexibility on one tool. With battery and charger included, it’s made for those who want to move fast without switching machines.

Specifications

Motor
Brushless
Chuck Size
13 mm
Modes
Drill, Hammer, Screw
Speed
Dual-speed operation
Special Features
Automatic on/off LED light, Brushless Motor, High performance motor, Powerful drilling Performance, Sling attached for convenience

Reasons to buy

Handles multiple materials with ease

Three modes for different types of tasks

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier than regular drills

Bit set not included

TOMAHAWK® TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Machine – 13MM Chuck- Multipurpose Hight Torque Drill – Dual Speed Power Drill with Battery & Charger – Cordless with 3 Operation Modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Solid build and gets through brick without strain.

Why choose this product?

You won’t need extra tools when all three modes are in one drill.

This cordless power drill from Bosch delivers high torque and reliable speed, making it well suited for both repair jobs and light construction work. With 1815 RPM and 56 Nm torque, it handles wood, metal and even light concrete with ease. The 18V battery provides the push needed for tougher materials without slowing down.

It runs on a brushless motor and includes a hammer function, giving more edge on harder surfaces. One battery and charger are packed in for immediate use.

Specifications

Speed
1815 RPM
Torque
56 Nm
Power
850 Watts
Chuck Type
Impact drill/driver

Reasons to buy

Strong torque for heavy material

Hammer mode adds extra punch on concrete

Reasons to avoid

Second battery not included

BOSCH GSB 183-Li Cordless Battery Powered Impact Drill/Drivers With 1 Battery | 18 Volts | 1815 RPM | Maximum Power 850 Watts | Item Torque 56 Newton Meters | Blue | 1 Year Warranty from BOSCH

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable for daily use and has good strength on concrete.

Why choose this product?

It includes impact and hammer features that help take on denser material.

With an 18V motor and a 13mm keyless chuck, this cordless power drill from HIKOKI is built to handle heavier materials with smooth bit changes. The dual speed gear setup gives better control over both driving and drilling jobs, while the built in LED light helps in low-light spaces.

It includes two batteries, a charger, driver bit and a carry case, making it a complete drill kit. The 50 Nm torque supports deeper fastening without losing grip.

Specifications

Voltage
18V
Torque
50 Nm
Speed
Two-speed gear
Light
Built-in LED
Special Feature
Variable Speed

Reasons to buy

Comes with 2 batteries for longer use

Strong torque handles tight screws well

Reasons to avoid

A bit heavier than similar drills

No hammer mode for tougher surfaces

HIKOKI Ds18Dawcz - Cordless Driver Drill,18V With 13Mm Keyless Drill Chuck,2 Speed Gear,50 Nm Tightening Torque,Built-In Led Light,1.9 Kg,2 Batteries,Charger,Driver Bit & Carry Case Included,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Powerful and balanced drill with smooth speed shift.

Why choose this product?

This cordless power drill suits bigger tasks that need more push and longer run time.

Build Skill offers a cordless power drill that works well for small repairs and everyday fittings around the house. With 21V power, a 10mm keyless chuck, and forward-reverse motion, it gives you enough push to manage furniture fixes, wall hangings or quick DIY setups.

The single 1.5 Ah battery and charger are included, along with variable speed and LED lighting to support tight or low-light spaces. It’s simple to use and easy to store.

Specifications

Special Features
Built-In LED Working Light, Cordless, Keyless Chuck, Rechargeable, Variable Speed
Battery
1.5 Ah (1 included)
Motion
Forward & reverse
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM
Amperage
1.5 Amps

Reasons to buy

Lightweight drill for home use

LED helps during work in corners

Reasons to avoid

Single battery limits usage time

Not designed for concrete or brick

BUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine for Home Use | Impact Drill with 10MM Keyless Chuck | 1.5 Ah Single Battery | Charger | Variable Speed | LED Light | Forward & Reverse Motion | 6 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Handy and does what it promises for home tasks.

Why choose this product?

This cordless power drill fits well into light duty use for DIY or maintenance tasks.

How does a brushless motor make a difference in a cordless power drill?

With a brushless motor, the drill simply feels smoother. It doesn’t heat up as fast and you’ll notice the power delivery is more stable when driving into harder materials. The motor adjusts itself as needed without struggling.

Over time, this means fewer stops, less maintenance and a drill that stays in rhythm with you. If you plan to use it regularly, brushless is a quiet upgrade that pays for itself.

Should I go for a drill with one or two batteries?

If you’ve ever run out of charge in the middle of a job, you know the answer already. Two batteries let you keep one on the charger while the other works. You don’t need to wait or walk away from the task.

For home users, it may feel like a luxury, but once you experience that uninterrupted workflow, it stops being optional. It’s not about more power, it’s about not breaking momentum.

Can a cordless power drill handle concrete or brick walls?

Only if it’s built for it. A standard cordless drill will struggle with hard materials unless it comes with a hammer or impact function. That mode adds rapid tapping that helps the bit bite into brick or concrete.

Without it, the bit spins and slips, and you’ll waste more time than you save. If your job involves fixing shelves or frames on solid walls, make sure that hammer mode is part of the package.

What are the key differences between a cordless drill and a cordless impact driver?

A cordless drill is best for everyday tasks like drilling holes and driving screws with control and precision, especially on lighter materials.

A cordless impact driver, on the other hand, delivers strong bursts of torque, making it better for tougher jobs like driving long screws or loosening stuck bolts. One offers finesse, the other brings power.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best cordless power drill:

  • Voltage: Higher voltage gives more power for tough tasks
  • Battery type and capacity: Lithium ion with at least 1.5Ah is ideal
  • Chuck size: 10mm or 13mm for handling various bit sizes
  • Speed settings: Dual speed helps with drilling and screwdriving
  • Torque control: Adjustable torque prevents overdriving screws
  • Weight and grip: Comfortable handling for longer use
  • Additional features: LED light, reverse motion, and keyless chuck

Top 3 features of the best cordless power drills:

Best Cordless Power DrillsBatterySpeedKey Features
BLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V Drill Machine Driver12V Li-ionVariable, reversible10mm chuck, 10 screwdriver bits + 2 drill bits, 1-year warranty
Bosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver12V GBA 2.0AhUp to 1,500 rpm10mm chuck, 14/30 Nm torque, lightweight 0.8 kg, dual speed, carry case
Lifelong Cordless Drill Machine12V Battery1450 rpmMultiple torque settings, 25 accessories, free screw set
TOMAHAWK TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver12V BatteryDual speed13mm chuck, brushless motor, high torque, 3 modes (drill, hammer, screw)
BOSCH GSB 183-LI Cordless Impact Drill/Driver18V Battery1815 rpm850W power, 56 Nm torque, hammer mode, 1 battery included
HIKOKI DS18DAWCZ Cordless Driver Drill18V Battery (2 included)Two-speed gear13mm keyless chuck, 50 Nm torque, LED light, 1.9 kg, carry case
BUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine21V Battery (1.5Ah)Variable speed10mm keyless chuck, LED light, forward/reverse motion, 6-month warranty

  • What is a cordless power drill used for?

    It’s used for drilling holes and driving screws in wood, metal, plastic and sometimes masonry.

  • What voltage is good for home use?

    A 12V to 18V drill is ideal for most household and DIY tasks.

  • Can a cordless drill go through concrete?

    Only if it has a hammer function and the right masonry bit.

  • How long does the battery last?

    Battery life depends on usage but usually lasts 30 to 90 minutes per charge.

  • Are brushless motors better?

    Yes, they run cooler, last longer and offer better power control.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

