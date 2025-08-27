Best cordless power drills in 2025 that feel light yet work well on wood, walls, and DIY fixes

Cordless power drills have quietly become one of the most used tools at home. From tightening a loose hinge to building a bookshelf, they save time and spare you the hassle of manual tools. But not every drill feels right in the hand or lasts long enough when the work piles up, and that’s usually where the decision gets tricky. Power in your hands, anywhere you need it – that’s the ease of a cordless power drill.

The best cordless power drills in 2025 are the ones that cut through that uncertainty. They bring a balance of lighter weight, longer battery life, and steady torque, making them just as handy for quick fixes in the living room as they are for heavier jobs in the garage.

This cordless power drill from Black+Decker is built for DIY jobs around the house. With a 12V lithium ion battery and variable speed control, it’s handy for drilling into wood and basic home repairs. The lightweight build and ergonomic grip help you keep steady while working in tight corners.

Included with the tool are 10 screwdriver bits and 2 drill bits, making it a ready-to-go kit. For light DIY needs, this cordless power drill offers just enough to get small tasks done.

Specifications Battery 12V Li-ion Use Case Home and DIY jobs Speed Variable, Reversible Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy to handle Includes essential bits out of the box Reasons to avoid Not meant for heavy-duty drilling Click Here to Buy BLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V 10mm Li-ion Cordless Variable Speed Reversible Drill Machine Driver with 10 Screwdriver & 2 Drill Machine Bits for Home & DIY Use, 1 Year Warranty, ORANGE & BLACK

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use and handy for minor repairs at home.

Why choose this product?

It gives you the core essentials in a cordless power drill for home use.

With a neat grip and solid torque levels, this cordless power drill from Bosch works well for screwdriving and light drilling across surfaces like wood or soft metal. The 10 mm chuck handles everyday bit sizes and the 12V battery keeps it running through household or workshop tasks without dragging you down.

Its twin speed control and bundled case make it a neat kit for occasional project work. The included charger and 2.0Ah battery mean you’re not stuck waiting to start.

Specifications Battery 12V GBA 2.0Ah Li-ion Speed Up to 1,500 rpm Torque 14/30 Nm Chuck Size 10 mm Special Features Built-In LED Working Light, Cordless, Portable, Reverse Rotation Reasons to buy Easy to hold and use for longer stretches Comes with carry case and charger Reasons to avoid Doesn’t include a spare battery Not meant for harder materials like concrete Click Here to Buy Bosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver, 12V, 1,500 rpm, 14/30/- Nm, 10 mm Chuck, 0.8 kg + 1 x GBA 12V 2.0Ah Battery, GAL 1210 CV Professional Charger, Carrying Case, 1 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Solid grip and great for basic drilling and screw work.

Why choose this product?

All essentials are packed in, so you don’t need extra add-ons to begin.

Lifelong’s cordless power drill comes ready for basic home fixes and small DIY jobs. With a 12V battery and up to 1450 RPM speed, it works well for wood, plastic and light wall fittings. Multiple torque settings give you better grip over screw depth and drilling speed.

You also get 25 accessories including a free screw set, making it handy straight out of the box. It’s built for simple, occasional use without weighing you down.

Specifications Battery 12V Rechargeable Maximum Rotational Speed 1.45E+3 RPM Torque Settings Multiple levels Type Cordless screwdriver & drill Reasons to buy Useful starter kit with bits and screws Multiple torque settings for better control Reasons to avoid May lack power for tough surfaces Battery backup is average Click Here to Buy Lifelong Cordless Drill Machine for Home & DIY Use | Drill Driver | 12V Battery | 1450 RPM | | 25 accessories | Free Screw Set | Cordless Screwdriver | Drill Machine for home |Multiple torque setting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for light home jobs and comes with all the bits.

Why choose this product?

Its pre packed accessories make setup and use quicker for first time users.

Built with a brushless motor and dual speed settings, this cordless power drill from Tomahawk is ready for tougher jobs across wood, metal and masonry. The 13mm chuck fits larger bits while the impact driver feature lets you power through with extra torque when needed.

It supports three operation modes: drill, hammer and screw, giving you more flexibility on one tool. With battery and charger included, it’s made for those who want to move fast without switching machines.

Specifications Motor Brushless Chuck Size 13 mm Modes Drill, Hammer, Screw Speed Dual-speed operation Special Features Automatic on/off LED light, Brushless Motor, High performance motor, Powerful drilling Performance, Sling attached for convenience Reasons to buy Handles multiple materials with ease Three modes for different types of tasks Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than regular drills Bit set not included Click Here to Buy TOMAHAWK® TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Machine – 13MM Chuck- Multipurpose Hight Torque Drill – Dual Speed Power Drill with Battery & Charger – Cordless with 3 Operation Modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Solid build and gets through brick without strain.

Why choose this product?

You won’t need extra tools when all three modes are in one drill.

This cordless power drill from Bosch delivers high torque and reliable speed, making it well suited for both repair jobs and light construction work. With 1815 RPM and 56 Nm torque, it handles wood, metal and even light concrete with ease. The 18V battery provides the push needed for tougher materials without slowing down.

It runs on a brushless motor and includes a hammer function, giving more edge on harder surfaces. One battery and charger are packed in for immediate use.

Specifications Speed 1815 RPM Torque 56 Nm Power 850 Watts Chuck Type Impact drill/driver Reasons to buy Strong torque for heavy material Hammer mode adds extra punch on concrete Reasons to avoid Second battery not included Click Here to Buy BOSCH GSB 183-Li Cordless Battery Powered Impact Drill/Drivers With 1 Battery | 18 Volts | 1815 RPM | Maximum Power 850 Watts | Item Torque 56 Newton Meters | Blue | 1 Year Warranty from BOSCH

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable for daily use and has good strength on concrete.

Why choose this product?

It includes impact and hammer features that help take on denser material.

With an 18V motor and a 13mm keyless chuck, this cordless power drill from HIKOKI is built to handle heavier materials with smooth bit changes. The dual speed gear setup gives better control over both driving and drilling jobs, while the built in LED light helps in low-light spaces.

It includes two batteries, a charger, driver bit and a carry case, making it a complete drill kit. The 50 Nm torque supports deeper fastening without losing grip.

Specifications Voltage 18V Torque 50 Nm Speed Two-speed gear Light Built-in LED Special Feature Variable Speed Reasons to buy Comes with 2 batteries for longer use Strong torque handles tight screws well Reasons to avoid A bit heavier than similar drills No hammer mode for tougher surfaces Click Here to Buy HIKOKI Ds18Dawcz - Cordless Driver Drill,18V With 13Mm Keyless Drill Chuck,2 Speed Gear,50 Nm Tightening Torque,Built-In Led Light,1.9 Kg,2 Batteries,Charger,Driver Bit & Carry Case Included,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Powerful and balanced drill with smooth speed shift.

Why choose this product?

This cordless power drill suits bigger tasks that need more push and longer run time.

Build Skill offers a cordless power drill that works well for small repairs and everyday fittings around the house. With 21V power, a 10mm keyless chuck, and forward-reverse motion, it gives you enough push to manage furniture fixes, wall hangings or quick DIY setups.

The single 1.5 Ah battery and charger are included, along with variable speed and LED lighting to support tight or low-light spaces. It’s simple to use and easy to store.

Specifications Special Features Built-In LED Working Light, Cordless, Keyless Chuck, Rechargeable, Variable Speed Battery 1.5 Ah (1 included) Motion Forward & reverse Maximum Rotational Speed 1400 RPM Amperage 1.5 Amps Reasons to buy Lightweight drill for home use LED helps during work in corners Reasons to avoid Single battery limits usage time Not designed for concrete or brick Click Here to Buy BUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine for Home Use | Impact Drill with 10MM Keyless Chuck | 1.5 Ah Single Battery | Charger | Variable Speed | LED Light | Forward & Reverse Motion | 6 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Handy and does what it promises for home tasks.

Why choose this product?

This cordless power drill fits well into light duty use for DIY or maintenance tasks.

How does a brushless motor make a difference in a cordless power drill?

With a brushless motor, the drill simply feels smoother. It doesn’t heat up as fast and you’ll notice the power delivery is more stable when driving into harder materials. The motor adjusts itself as needed without struggling.

Over time, this means fewer stops, less maintenance and a drill that stays in rhythm with you. If you plan to use it regularly, brushless is a quiet upgrade that pays for itself.

Should I go for a drill with one or two batteries?

If you’ve ever run out of charge in the middle of a job, you know the answer already. Two batteries let you keep one on the charger while the other works. You don’t need to wait or walk away from the task.

For home users, it may feel like a luxury, but once you experience that uninterrupted workflow, it stops being optional. It’s not about more power, it’s about not breaking momentum.

Can a cordless power drill handle concrete or brick walls?

Only if it’s built for it. A standard cordless drill will struggle with hard materials unless it comes with a hammer or impact function. That mode adds rapid tapping that helps the bit bite into brick or concrete.

Without it, the bit spins and slips, and you’ll waste more time than you save. If your job involves fixing shelves or frames on solid walls, make sure that hammer mode is part of the package.

What are the key differences between a cordless drill and a cordless impact driver?

A cordless drill is best for everyday tasks like drilling holes and driving screws with control and precision, especially on lighter materials.

A cordless impact driver, on the other hand, delivers strong bursts of torque, making it better for tougher jobs like driving long screws or loosening stuck bolts. One offers finesse, the other brings power.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best cordless power drill:

Voltage: Higher voltage gives more power for tough tasks

Higher voltage gives more power for tough tasks Battery type and capacity: Lithium ion with at least 1.5Ah is ideal

Lithium ion with at least 1.5Ah is ideal Chuck size: 10mm or 13mm for handling various bit sizes

10mm or 13mm for handling various bit sizes Speed settings: Dual speed helps with drilling and screwdriving

Dual speed helps with drilling and screwdriving Torque control: Adjustable torque prevents overdriving screws

Adjustable torque prevents overdriving screws Weight and grip: Comfortable handling for longer use

Comfortable handling for longer use Additional features: LED light, reverse motion, and keyless chuck

Top 3 features of the best cordless power drills:

Best Cordless Power Drills Battery Speed Key Features BLACK+DECKER LD12SP 12V Drill Machine Driver 12V Li-ion Variable, reversible 10mm chuck, 10 screwdriver bits + 2 drill bits, 1-year warranty Bosch GSR 120-LI Cordless Drill Driver 12V GBA 2.0Ah Up to 1,500 rpm 10mm chuck, 14/30 Nm torque, lightweight 0.8 kg, dual speed, carry case Lifelong Cordless Drill Machine 12V Battery 1450 rpm Multiple torque settings, 25 accessories, free screw set TOMAHAWK TID3628 Brushless Cordless Impact Driver 12V Battery Dual speed 13mm chuck, brushless motor, high torque, 3 modes (drill, hammer, screw) BOSCH GSB 183-LI Cordless Impact Drill/Driver 18V Battery 1815 rpm 850W power, 56 Nm torque, hammer mode, 1 battery included HIKOKI DS18DAWCZ Cordless Driver Drill 18V Battery (2 included) Two-speed gear 13mm keyless chuck, 50 Nm torque, LED light, 1.9 kg, carry case BUILDSKILL 21V Cordless Drill Machine 21V Battery (1.5Ah) Variable speed 10mm keyless chuck, LED light, forward/reverse motion, 6-month warranty

FAQs on cordless power drill What is a cordless power drill used for? It’s used for drilling holes and driving screws in wood, metal, plastic and sometimes masonry.

What voltage is good for home use? A 12V to 18V drill is ideal for most household and DIY tasks.

Can a cordless drill go through concrete? Only if it has a hammer function and the right masonry bit.

How long does the battery last? Battery life depends on usage but usually lasts 30 to 90 minutes per charge.

Are brushless motors better? Yes, they run cooler, last longer and offer better power control.

