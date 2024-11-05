Looking for an external monitor for your laptop? Portable monitors are now popular for their convenience and versatility. Whether you're a professional needing a second screen for work, a gamer wanting a portable setup, or a student seeking a larger display, there’s a portable monitor for you. In this article, we review the top 10 portable monitors for laptops in 2024. We’ll compare features, pros, and cons to help you choose the best fit. From budget-friendly choices to premium models, discover the options that enhance productivity, gaming, or studying on the go. Upgrade your laptop experience with top portable monitors which are compact, versatile, and perfect for productivity.

The COCOPAR Portable Monitor is a versatile option that offers a high-quality display and built-in speakers. With a sleek design and easy connectivity, it's an ideal choice for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor with Speaker

15.6-inch display

Full HD resolution

Built-in speakers

USB-C and HDMI connectivity

Lightweight and portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality display Slightly higher price Easy connectivity Sleek design

The MSI MP161 Portable Monitor offers a larger display size and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for various applications. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor

15.6-inch display

Wide viewing angles

Slim and lightweight

USB-C connectivity

Full HD resolution

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display size Limited built-in features Wide viewing angles Slim and lightweight

3) ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor

The ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor boasts a frameless design and dual integrated speakers for an immersive viewing experience. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, offering versatility and convenience.

Specifications of ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor

15.6-inch frameless display

Dual integrated speakers

USB-C and HDMI connectivity

Full HD resolution

Ultra-slim and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design Slightly higher price Immersive audio experience Versatile connectivity

The ARZOPA Portable Monitor features a unique kickstand design for adjustable viewing angles, making it suitable for various setups. With its full HD resolution and compatibility with multiple devices, it's a versatile choice.

Specifications of ARZOPA Portable Monitor

15.6-inch display

Adjustable kickstand

Full HD resolution

USB-C and HDMI connectivity

Ultra-slim and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable viewing angles Limited built-in features High-resolution display Versatile connectivity

Also reads:Monitor buying guide: Get all relevant details like refresh rate, screen resolution, screen size before you pick one

The Prechen Portable Monitor offers a unique mountable stand for flexible placement options. Its compact size and high portability make it a convenient choice for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Prechen Touchscreen Portable Monitor

14-inch display

Mountable stand

HD resolution

USB-C and HDMI connectivity

Ultra-portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mountable stand for flexibility Smaller display size Compact and portable Versatile connectivity

The ARZOPA Portable Monitor offers a 15.6-inch full HD display for crisp and clear visuals. With its lightweight design and multiple connectivity options, it's a reliable choice for various applications.

Specifications of ARZOPA Portable Monitor

15.6-inch full HD display

Ultra-slim and lightweight

Multiple connectivity options

Built-in stereo speakers

Adjustable brightness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp and clear visuals Slightly higher price Lightweight and portable Versatile connectivity

Alo reads:Best 24-inch monitors for your desktop setup: Top 10 picks to choose from to upgrade your setup

The Riitek Portable Monitor comes with a display protector for added durability and protection. Its compact size and compatibility with various devices make it a suitable choice for different setups.

Specifications of Riitek Portable Monitor

15.6-inch display

Display protector included

Full HD resolution

USB-C and HDMI connectivity

Portable and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Added durability with protector Limited built-in features Compact and portable Versatile connectivity

Also reads:Best computer monitors for 2024: Top 9 LED, gaming and 4K monitors for productivity and clarity

Top 3 features of external monitor for laptops:

External Monitor for Laptops Display Size Connectivity Portability COCOPAR Portable Monitor with Speaker 15.6-inch USB-C and HDMI Lightweight and portable MSI MP161 Portable Monitor 15.6-inch USB-C Slim and lightweight ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor 15.6-inch USB-C and HDMI Ultra-slim and lightweight ARZOPA Portable Monitor with Kickstand 15.6-inch USB-C and HDMI Ultra-slim and lightweight Prechen Portable Monitor with Mountable Stand 14-inch USB-C and HDMI Ultra-portable ARZOPA Portable Monitor 15.6-inch 1080P 15.6-inch Multiple options Lightweight and portable Riitek Portable Monitor with Display Protector 15.6-inch USB-C and HDMI Portable and lightweight

Best value for money external monitor for laptop:

The Prechen Portable Monitor with Mountable Stand offers the best value for money with its unique mountable stand and compact design. It provides flexibility and portability at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also reads:Best Samsung monitors in India for 2024: Top 7 picks with cutting-edge displays for work and entertainment

Best overall external monitor for laptop:

The ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its frameless design, dual integrated speakers, and versatile connectivity options. It offers a premium viewing experience for both work and entertainment.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best external monitor for laptop:

Screen Size and Resolution: Consider screen size and resolution for clarity and comfort. A 1080p or higher resolution is ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Portability and Weight: For on-the-go use, a lightweight and slim design is key. Check weight and portability if you'll frequently carry the monitor.

Connectivity Options: Look for versatile ports like USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort to ensure compatibility with your laptop and other devices.

Display Quality: Check colour accuracy, brightness, and refresh rate. IPS panels provide better colour, while high refresh rates benefit gaming.

Adjustability and Ergonomics: Choose a monitor with adjustable height, tilt, or rotation for comfort during extended use.

Power Source and Battery Life: Some portable monitors are powered by your laptop, while others have built-in batteries. Pick based on your power needs.

Price and Warranty: Set a budget, balancing features with affordability. A good warranty adds peace of mind for your investment.

Similar stories for you

Best 4K monitors: Experience ultra-HD resolution, brilliant colours and enhanced detail, top 10 choices

Best Zebronics monitors for office and gaming: Shopping guide 2024

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali offers revealed: Shop for the best computer accessories; SALE is still on!

Best digital BP monitors for personal use in 2024: Top 9 picks for consistent monitoring

FAQs on external monitor for laptop What are the connectivity options for these portable monitors? All the portable monitors mentioned in the article come with USB-C and HDMI connectivity options, providing compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Do these monitors support full HD resolution? Yes, all the portable monitors listed offer full HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals.

Are these monitors suitable for gaming? While some monitors are specifically designed for gaming, others offer versatile functionality for work, entertainment, and gaming purposes.

What is the average price range for these portable monitors? The price range varies based on the features and specifications of each monitor, with options available for different budgets and requirements.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.