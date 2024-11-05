Best portable monitors for laptops: Top 7 high-resolution and energy-efficient picks to boost productivity
Explore the best portable monitors for laptops, showcasing top picks to suit various needs, budgets, and preferences. Perfect for work, travel, and more.
Looking for an external monitor for your laptop? Portable monitors are now popular for their convenience and versatility. Whether you're a professional needing a second screen for work, a gamer wanting a portable setup, or a student seeking a larger display, there’s a portable monitor for you. In this article, we review the top 10 portable monitors for laptops in 2024. We’ll compare features, pros, and cons to help you choose the best fit. From budget-friendly choices to premium models, discover the options that enhance productivity, gaming, or studying on the go.
1.
cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor with Speaker HDMI USB-C External Monitor for Laptop MacBook Surface PC PS5, with Cover Stand VESA
The COCOPAR Portable Monitor is a versatile option that offers a high-quality display and built-in speakers. With a sleek design and easy connectivity, it's an ideal choice for both work and entertainment.
Specifications of cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor with Speaker
- 15.6-inch display
- Full HD resolution
- Built-in speakers
- USB-C and HDMI connectivity
- Lightweight and portable design
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High-quality display
|Slightly higher price
|Easy connectivity
|Sleek design
2.
MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C
The MSI MP161 Portable Monitor offers a larger display size and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for various applications. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.
Specifications of MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch display
- Wide viewing angles
- Slim and lightweight
- USB-C connectivity
- Full HD resolution
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Large display size
|Limited built-in features
|Wide viewing angles
|Slim and lightweight
3) ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor
The ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor boasts a frameless design and dual integrated speakers for an immersive viewing experience. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, offering versatility and convenience.
Specifications of ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch frameless display
- Dual integrated speakers
- USB-C and HDMI connectivity
- Full HD resolution
- Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Frameless design
|Slightly higher price
|Immersive audio experience
|Versatile connectivity
4.
ARZOPA 16.1''144Hz Portable Monitor, 106% sRGB FHD 1080P Kickstand Portable Gaming Monitor with Speaker HDR, Ultra Slim, Eye Care Screen for Laptop, PC, Mobile,PS5, MacBook- USB C & HDMI Connectivity
The ARZOPA Portable Monitor features a unique kickstand design for adjustable viewing angles, making it suitable for various setups. With its full HD resolution and compatibility with multiple devices, it's a versatile choice.
Specifications of ARZOPA Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch display
- Adjustable kickstand
- Full HD resolution
- USB-C and HDMI connectivity
- Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Adjustable viewing angles
|Limited built-in features
|High-resolution display
|Versatile connectivity
5.
Prechen Touchscreen Portable Monitor 14"，UltraSlim Portable Laptop Monitor FHD 1920x1200P External Display with DualSpeakers Second Screen for Laptop PCPhone，USB C HDMI Port Plug and Play
The Prechen Portable Monitor offers a unique mountable stand for flexible placement options. Its compact size and high portability make it a convenient choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Prechen Touchscreen Portable Monitor
- 14-inch display
- Mountable stand
- HD resolution
- USB-C and HDMI connectivity
- Ultra-portable design
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Mountable stand for flexibility
|Smaller display size
|Compact and portable
|Versatile connectivity
6.
ARZOPA 15.6'' FHD 1080P Portable Monitor with Kickstand,60Hz Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop Monitor with Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display for PC, MacBook, Mobile, Xbox, PS5 - USB C & HDMI Connectivity
The ARZOPA Portable Monitor offers a 15.6-inch full HD display for crisp and clear visuals. With its lightweight design and multiple connectivity options, it's a reliable choice for various applications.
Specifications of ARZOPA Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch full HD display
- Ultra-slim and lightweight
- Multiple connectivity options
- Built-in stereo speakers
- Adjustable brightness
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Crisp and clear visuals
|Slightly higher price
|Lightweight and portable
|Versatile connectivity
The Riitek Portable Monitor comes with a display protector for added durability and protection. Its compact size and compatibility with various devices make it a suitable choice for different setups.
Specifications of Riitek Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch display
- Display protector included
- Full HD resolution
- USB-C and HDMI connectivity
- Portable and lightweight
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Added durability with protector
|Limited built-in features
|Compact and portable
|Versatile connectivity
Top 3 features of external monitor for laptops:
|External Monitor for Laptops
|Display Size
|Connectivity
|Portability
|COCOPAR Portable Monitor with Speaker
|15.6-inch
|USB-C and HDMI
|Lightweight and portable
|MSI MP161 Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB-C
|Slim and lightweight
|ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB-C and HDMI
|Ultra-slim and lightweight
|ARZOPA Portable Monitor with Kickstand
|15.6-inch
|USB-C and HDMI
|Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Prechen Portable Monitor with Mountable Stand
|14-inch
|USB-C and HDMI
|Ultra-portable
|ARZOPA Portable Monitor 15.6-inch 1080P
|15.6-inch
|Multiple options
|Lightweight and portable
|Riitek Portable Monitor with Display Protector
|15.6-inch
|USB-C and HDMI
|Portable and lightweight
Best value for money external monitor for laptop:
The Prechen Portable Monitor with Mountable Stand offers the best value for money with its unique mountable stand and compact design. It provides flexibility and portability at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall external monitor for laptop:
The ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its frameless design, dual integrated speakers, and versatile connectivity options. It offers a premium viewing experience for both work and entertainment.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best external monitor for laptop:
Screen Size and Resolution: Consider screen size and resolution for clarity and comfort. A 1080p or higher resolution is ideal for productivity and entertainment.
Portability and Weight: For on-the-go use, a lightweight and slim design is key. Check weight and portability if you'll frequently carry the monitor.
Connectivity Options: Look for versatile ports like USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort to ensure compatibility with your laptop and other devices.
Display Quality: Check colour accuracy, brightness, and refresh rate. IPS panels provide better colour, while high refresh rates benefit gaming.
Adjustability and Ergonomics: Choose a monitor with adjustable height, tilt, or rotation for comfort during extended use.
Power Source and Battery Life: Some portable monitors are powered by your laptop, while others have built-in batteries. Pick based on your power needs.
Price and Warranty: Set a budget, balancing features with affordability. A good warranty adds peace of mind for your investment.
FAQs on external monitor for laptop
- What are the connectivity options for these portable monitors?
All the portable monitors mentioned in the article come with USB-C and HDMI connectivity options, providing compatibility with a wide range of devices.
- Do these monitors support full HD resolution?
Yes, all the portable monitors listed offer full HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals.
- Are these monitors suitable for gaming?
While some monitors are specifically designed for gaming, others offer versatile functionality for work, entertainment, and gaming purposes.
- What is the average price range for these portable monitors?
The price range varies based on the features and specifications of each monitor, with options available for different budgets and requirements.
