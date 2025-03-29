Best selling fans on discount: Up to 60% off on ceiling fans, smart fans, table fans and more
Mar 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Discover top fan deals with up to 60% off on ceiling, smart, decorative, pedestal, and table fans. Stay cool and save big!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | Free Installation | 4yr Warranty【Brown Copper】 View Details
|
|
|
|
KUHL Prima A4 1200mm Decorative Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 29W | Saves upto 65% Electricity | 5 Star | High Air Flow | Stylish Design | White View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,149
|
|
|
Longway Speedy P1 300 mm/12 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Table Fan (Black, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Polycab Wizzy Neo DLX 1200mm 5-Star BLDC,Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation| 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 7 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer| 3-yr Warranty【Galaxy Black】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer【Brown Copper】 View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹6,880
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz Gold View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bronze Gold) View Details
|
₹2,970
|
|
|
KUHL Arctis A1 900Mm Decorative Power Saving Bldc Ceiling Fan With Remote | 24W | Saves Upto 65% Electricity | BEE 5 Star Rated | High Air Flow | Stylish Design | White View Details
|
₹2,779
|
|
|
KUHL Prima A7 1200mm Decorative Stylish 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 29W | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 5+2 Yrs Warranty | Espresso Brown View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home | 5-Star Rated energy Efficient | Remote Control |1.2 meters | Matte Brown View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Havells 1320Mm Florette Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Smoke Brown Wood) View Details
|
₹9,627
|
|
|
Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Polycab Superia SP04 1200mm Star Rated Premium BLDC | Free Installation | Designer Ceiling Fan For Home with Remote | 100% Copper, High Air Flow, Rust-Proof | 2-yr Warranty【Copper Rosewood】 View Details
|
₹9,899
|
|
|
RR Signature Jaipur Mahal 1320mm Designer Ceiling Fan for Home and Office (2 + 3 Year Warranty), Thar Gold, Free Installation View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm 5-star BLDC fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly launched in 2025 (Blaze Brown) View Details
|
₹4,099
|
|
|
KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Flow|5Year Warranty on Motor By Brand | Free Installation | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | White View Details
|
₹9,969
|
|
|
atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown View Details
|
₹10,779.02
|
|
|
atomberg Aris Contour Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote,5 star,Best-in-class Air Delivery,Silent Operation,Free Installation, Award Winning Sleek Design, 3 Year Warranty (Regent Grey) View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan for Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% CopperMotor | HighAir Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm High Speed Pedestal Fan | Adjustable Height | Smooth Oscillation | Superior Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details
|
₹2,469
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Green) View Details
|
₹2,409
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
V-Guard Multi Purpose Spinny Pro Personal Fan | Table Cum Wall Fan | 353 m³/min Air Delivery | 2100 RPM | Compact and Powerful | Orange Black View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table fans for Home & Office |Aerodynamically Balanced Blades| 100% CopperMotor| HighAir Delivery|3-Speed Control| 2-Yr Warranty 【Blue】 View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹1,929
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey View Details
|
₹1,883.95
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
|
₹796
|
|
|
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
ROYALRY Table Fan / All_ Purpose fan - METAL BODY / 12 inch / 1 Year Warranty/Very High Speed/Copper Winding/Plastic Blade (Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
View More Products