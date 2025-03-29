Menu Explore
Best selling fans on discount: Up to 60% off on ceiling fans, smart fans, table fans and more

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Discover top fan deals with up to 60% off on ceiling, smart, decorative, pedestal, and table fans. Stay cool and save big!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | Free Installation | 4yr Warranty【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Prima A4 1200mm Decorative Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 29W | Saves upto 65% Electricity | 5 Star | High Air Flow | Stylish Design | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Speedy P1 300 mm/12 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Table Fan (Black, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Wizzy Neo DLX 1200mm 5-Star BLDC,Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation| 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 7 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer| 3-yr Warranty【Galaxy Black】 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹6,880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bronze Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹2,970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Arctis A1 900Mm Decorative Power Saving Bldc Ceiling Fan With Remote | 24W | Saves Upto 65% Electricity | BEE 5 Star Rated | High Air Flow | Stylish Design | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,779

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Prima A7 1200mm Decorative Stylish 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 29W | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 5+2 Yrs Warranty | Espresso Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home | 5-Star Rated energy Efficient | Remote Control |1.2 meters | Matte Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1320Mm Florette Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Smoke Brown Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹9,627

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Superia SP04 1200mm Star Rated Premium BLDC | Free Installation | Designer Ceiling Fan For Home with Remote | 100% Copper, High Air Flow, Rust-Proof | 2-yr Warranty【Copper Rosewood】 View Details checkDetails

₹9,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature Jaipur Mahal 1320mm Designer Ceiling Fan for Home and Office (2 + 3 Year Warranty), Thar Gold, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm 5-star BLDC fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly launched in 2025 (Blaze Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Flow|5Year Warranty on Motor By Brand | Free Installation | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown View Details checkDetails

₹10,779.02

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris Contour Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote,5 star,Best-in-class Air Delivery,Silent Operation,Free Installation, Award Winning Sleek Design, 3 Year Warranty (Regent Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan for Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% CopperMotor | HighAir Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics High-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body, Adjustable Length | RPM 2200 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm High Speed Pedestal Fan | Adjustable Height | Smooth Oscillation | Superior Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,409

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Multi Purpose Spinny Pro Personal Fan | Table Cum Wall Fan | 353 m³/min Air Delivery | 2100 RPM | Compact and Powerful | Orange Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table fans for Home & Office |Aerodynamically Balanced Blades| 100% CopperMotor| HighAir Delivery|3-Speed Control| 2-Yr Warranty 【Blue】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,883.95

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details checkDetails

₹796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop USB Desk Fan, 3 Speeds Portable Small Fan with Strong Airflow, 5.5 Inch Quiet Table Fan, 90° Rotate Personal Cooling Fan For Bedroom Home Office Desktop Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROYALRY Table Fan / All_ Purpose fan - METAL BODY / 12 inch / 1 Year Warranty/Very High Speed/Copper Winding/Plastic Blade (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Feeling the heat and looking for a fan that does more than just cool you down? We’ve got you covered! Check out our handpicked selection of ceiling fans, smart fans, decorative fans, pedestal fans, and table fans, now with discounts of up to 60%. Whether you’re after a stylish decorative fan to elevate your décor, a powerful ceiling fan to keep the air flowing, or a smart fan that adds a touch of convenience, there’s something here for every space. Stay cool, save big, and find the perfect fan to suit your needs right here!

Stay cool and stylish with unbeatable fan deals!
Stay cool and stylish with unbeatable fan deals!

Top deals

Save up to 56% on BLDC fans in the Amazon sale

BLDC fans offer exceptional energy efficiency and quiet performance. Using advanced technology, they deliver powerful airflow while keeping power consumption low. This is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your cooling system with a high-performance, eco-friendly option at up to 56% off during the Amazon sale.

Save up to 59% on decorative fans in the Amazon sale

Elevate your home’s style while staying cool with decorative fans that blend aesthetics and functionality. These fans add a sophisticated touch to any room while ensuring a refreshing breeze. With discounts of up to 59%, now is the perfect time to enhance your décor during the Amazon sale.

Stay cool and save more with Amazon Sale on fans
Stay cool and save more with Amazon Sale on fans

Save up to 48% on smart fans in the Amazon sale

Experience modern cooling with smart fans that offer intuitive control via your smartphone or voice commands. These fans allow you to customise speed, modes, and timing to suit your comfort needs. Enjoy advanced features and energy efficiency at up to 48% off during the Amazon sale.

Save up to 60% on pedestal fans in the Amazon sale

Pedestal fans are designed for versatility, providing adjustable height and oscillation for targeted cooling in any space. Perfect for living rooms or offices, they offer powerful airflow and ease of use. Take advantage of the best deals with up to 60% off in the Amazon sale.

Save up to 48% on table fans in the Amazon sale

Table fans deliver focused, portable cooling that’s ideal for desks, countertops, or bedside tables. Compact yet effective, they offer a refreshing breeze exactly where you need it most. Enjoy these practical and stylish fans at up to 48% off, exclusively during the Amazon sale.

FAQs

  • What types of fans are on sale?

    The sale features BLDC, decorative, smart, pedestal, and table fans.

  • How much can I save on these fans?

    Discounts range from 48% to 60% during the Amazon sale.

  • What makes BLDC fans special?

    BLDC fans are energy-efficient and operate quietly while delivering powerful airflow.

  • How do smart fans work?

    Smart fans offer features like remote control, scheduling, and voice commands via your smartphone.

  • Where can I buy these fans?

    You can purchase them directly through the Amazon sale for the best deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

