BluSmart stops cab bookings: Here’s how to claim a refund from your Blu Wallet

BluSmart, the ride-hailing platform once regarded as a rising competitor to giants like Uber and Ola, has suddenly stopped accepting ride bookings in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Regular BluSmart users are now left in the dark about what will happen to the funds in their existing Blu Wallet accounts. BluSmart has stopped operations after SEBI alleged financial misconduct by the company’s promoters. (REUTERS)

Although the app remains available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, users are currently unable to book a cab for any time slot. The company has not released an official statement regarding the suspension of services, but operations appear to have been halted following a SEBI investigation into Gensol Engineering — a sister company of BluSmart — which reportedly uncovered misuse of funds.

Delhi International Airport has also issued an advisory to passengers, stating that BluSmart has temporarily suspended its operations at the airport. For those who are unaware, BluSmart’s fare payment method was quite different from other popular ride-hailing apps in the country. To travel in a BluSmart cab, a user had to pay the fare in advance. The customers had the option to add the exact fare in the Blu Wallet or if the customer is a frequent traveller, it can add more amount in the wallet.

As the BluSmart services have been suspended out of the blue, scores of users around the country are struggling to get their money back from Blu Wallet which they may not be able to use anytime soon. BluSmart app doesn’t have a dedicated option to get the money back to the source and connecting to the support team isn’t as easy as it seems. If you are also facing this issue, here’s how you can claim a refund for the Blu Wallet amount.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you request a refund from your Blu Wallet:

How to Request a Refund from Blu Wallet

1. Open the BluSmart app on your smartphone.

2. Tap the menu icon in the top-left corner and navigate to the Help section.

3. Select Blu Wallet from the list of help topics.

4. In this section, you will be able to see answers to FAQs about Blu Wallet amount and refund, however, it doesn’t show an option to request a refund or talk to the support team. To connect with a support team, tap on the thumb-down icon on the ‘Does this resolve your issue?’ tab.

5. You will then be able to contact the BluSmart support team and request a refund.

Step-by-step guide to help you request a refund from your Blu Wallet(HT Tech)

Once your request has been processed, the refunded amount should be credited back to your original payment method within 5 to 7 working days.