Built an AI project that helps people? HT Media's Tech4Good Awards wants your entry by October 25

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now used in classrooms, clinics, farms and banks. Yet it is not always easy to tell which projects truly make life better for people. The Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, are meant to bring such work into view. They reward organisations that use AI to solve real social problems and can show what changed because of it.

Panel discussion at the All About AI Tech4Good Awards

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Entries for the third edition are now open. Apply here. Projects from India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka can be nominated, and the last date to apply is October 25. Find out more about the platform here.

What is new this year

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Two categories make their debut in 2026. The first is Best Use of Agentic AI for Social Good. Agentic AI means systems that can plan and carry out tasks with limited human input; the category looks at their use for public benefit. The second is Best Use of AI for Responsible Leadership, which recognises leaders and organisations that make responsible use of AI a priority in how they build and deploy it.

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{{^usCountry}} Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia said, “AI’s success will be measured not by adoption alone, but by the value it creates. Trust, responsible governance and investment in people must be central to that ambition. Industry, Government and academia must work together to translate innovation into impact at scale building stronger businesses, expanding opportunity and creating a more inclusive society.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia said, “AI’s success will be measured not by adoption alone, but by the value it creates. Trust, responsible governance and investment in people must be central to that ambition. Industry, Government and academia must work together to translate innovation into impact at scale building stronger businesses, expanding opportunity and creating a more inclusive society.” {{/usCountry}}

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Added Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital, HT Media Group, "As AI moves from promise to practice, the real test is whether it makes a measurable difference to people's lives. At Mint, we see our role as finding and spotlighting the work that passes that test. With Salesforce, All About AI Tech4Good is growing into a year-round platform for responsible AI across Asia, one that shows audiences not just what AI can do, but what it has actually changed.”

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Sri Lanka joins the list of countries for the first time. Mint and Salesforce will also publish the AI Tech4Good Impact Report 2026. The report will bring together insights from winning organisations, industry leaders and policymakers, and look at emerging trends in responsible, trusted and agentic AI.

Fireside Chat: Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce in conversation with Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Jio.

Ten categories, two winners each

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There are eight main categories and two special recognitions. Each will have two winners, Gold and Silver.

Three of the main categories focus on everyday needs. Best Use of AI for Education and Livelihoods looks at projects that improve learning, build skills or help people find work. Best Use of AI for Empowering People with Disabilities looks at tools that make daily life more accessible and independent. Best Use of AI for Financial Inclusion covers solutions that give underserved communities fair access to credit, banking and other financial services.

Three more categories focus on resources and public wellbeing. The Best Use of AI for Sustainability category is for work that tackles climate change, saves resources or protects nature. Best Use of AI for Agriculture and Food Security category looks at innovations that help farmers grow more, waste less and get food to those who need it. Best Use of AI for Health and Sanitation category covers tools that detect disease earlier, widen access to healthcare or improve public hygiene.

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The two special recognitions are the Women AI Innovators Award, which celebrates women who are building AI solutions, and the Youth/Student AI Innovator Award, which is for young people and students whose AI projects tackle real-world problems. The second one also aims to encourage early interest in innovation and public service.

How the jury will decide

Top entries will be scored on a scale of 1 to 10 across five parameters, namely impact, scale, innovation, presentation and use of technology. Entries with a clear and measurable result will stand out.

The jury will include Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, and Leslie D’Monte, Consulting Editor at Mint, besides industry experts, the Government and the ASEAN region.

From a young awards night to a wider platform

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The awards began in India in 2024 and drew more than 100 nominations in the first year. In 2025, they opened up to South-East Asia, and nominations rose to 297. The 2025 edition had over 65,000 live viewers and a reach of more than 40 million.

For 2026, the organisers want to turn the awards into a wider platform on responsible AI in Asia, one that works through the year and not just on awards night. Its five aims are to celebrate the region’s most impactful AI work, to bring together policymakers, companies, start-ups and academics, to lead conversations on trusted, responsible and agentic AI, to show measurable impact, and to reach more people.

Winners and voices from earlier editions

Gold winners in the first edition included Aquaconnect for sustainable fish farming, Embibe for personalised learning, and AIIMS with Ioncology.ai for early cancer detection.

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The earlier awards also hosted senior voices from technology, business and government. They included Arundhati Bhattacharya, Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico, Amitabh Kant, India’s former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, Abhishek Singh, former CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, and Raghav Gupta, head of education for India and Asia Pacific at OpenAI.

Key dates to remember

· September 25: Applications begin

· October 25: Entries close

· November 13: Awards night and summit

To nominate a project, visit here.

Note to Readers: This is a HT Media Group editorial initiative, sponsored by Salesforce.