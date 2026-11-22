Air quality degrades significantly in India during the winter months. This makes buying an air purifier more of a necessity. While buying an air purifier, it is easy to get caught up in popular specifications such as coverage area, CADR and number of filters. Beyond these factors, there is another detail that buyers must paying attention to before finalizing a specific model: the HEPA filter grade. Most buyers will encounter H13 and H14 filters, both of which are designed to capture tiny airborne particles. However, the difference in their filtration efficiency can make the choice a little more complicated.
An H13 HEPA filter is rated to capture at least 99.95% of particles at the most penetrating particle size (MPPS), while an H14 filter raises that figure to 99.995% under the EN 1822 standard. That sounds like a significant upgrade, but does it necessarily mean an H14-equipped air purifier will perform better in your living room or bedroom? Not always. Factors such as airflow, CADR, filter sealing and room size also play an important role in determining how effectively an air purifier cleans indoor air.
Here are five major differences between H13 and H14 HEPA filters that you need to know before buying an air purifier.
H13 and H14 HEPA filters: Top 5 differences
Here are the top differences between HEPA H13 and HEPA H14 filters:
1. Filtration efficiency: The most important difference between H13 and H14 HEPA filters is their particle filtration efficiency. Both are classified under the EN 1822 standard, but H14 offers a higher level of filtration. While H13 HEPA filter offers a minimum filtration efficiency of 99.95%, the H14 HEPA filter offers a minimum filtration efficiency of 99.995%. Simply put, HEPA H14 filter captures more polluting particles compared to H13 filters.
2. Particle capture capability: Both filter grades are designed to capture fine airborne particles, but H14 has a better efficiency. H13 captures at least 99.95% of particles, while H14 captures at least 99.995% of particles. What this means is that H14 provides a higher level of particle filtration, which can be useful in environments that require stricter air cleanliness standards.
3. Airflow: Higher filtration efficiency does not automatically translate into better airflow. The filter's construction, media density, surface area and overall air purifier design influence how easily air passes through it. H13 generally offers a suitable balance between filtration efficiency and airflow, while H14 may require more restricted airflow. In addition to type of HEPA filter, also look for its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) rather than assuming that an H14 filter will clean your room faster.
4. Applications: H13 is commonly used in residential air purifiers, commercial air filtration systems and environments requiring high-efficiency particle removal. H14 HEPA filters, on the other hand, are used in applications with more stringent air cleanliness requirements, including certain cleanrooms, laboratories and specialised healthcare environments. Simply put, for most homes, an H13 filter can offer a high level of particle filtration.
5. Cost and overall value: The filter grade can influence the cost of an air purifier. An H13 HEPA filter can be a more economical option, while an H14 HEPA filter offers a more pricy alternative. Consider replacement filter price, availability, replacement frequency and long-term maintenance costs before zeroing down on the type of HEPA filter.
H13 vs H14 HEPA filter: Which one should you pick for an air purifier at home?
For most households, an air purifier with an H13 HEPA filter should be sufficient to tackle common indoor pollutants such as dust, pollen, smoke and fine particulate matter.
- Choose an H13 HEPA filter if you want effective filtration for everyday household pollutants and you want more flexibility at home.
- Choose an H14 HEPA filter if you specifically need a higher level of particle filtration
Simply put, if you are buying an air purifier, H13 HEPA filter is sufficient.
Top features of the best air purifier in India
MODEL
TYPE OF HEPA FILTER
|CADR
|COVERAGE AREA
|Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier
|H13 HEPA
|600 m³/hour
|Up to 1,000 sq ft
|Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355
|H13 HEPA
|355 m³/hour
|Up to 480 sq ft
|Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier
|H13 HEPA
|380 m³/hour
|Up to 500 sq ft
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home
|H13 HEPA
|380 m³/hour
|Up to 589 sq ft
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|H13 HEPA
|300 m³/hour
|Up to 500 sq ft
Best air purifier in India
Choose better. Buy smarter.NEHA by HT Tech generates recommendations using proprietary AI analysis built on years of editorial expertise.
{{#product}} {{/product}}
The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design intended for larger bedrooms, living rooms and open spaces. Its five-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon and an antibacterial nano-silver layer to capture dust, smoke, allergens and fine PM2.5 particles. With a claimed coverage of up to 1,000 sq ft and 600 m³/h CADR, it also offers app-based controls, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic purification and voice assistant compatibility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Low noise level
Highly effective
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air purifier reliable, working well with advanced AI technology, and appreciate its value for money with amazing features at this price point. They praise its effectiveness in improving air quality, operating quietly, and being easy to use with app management.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and ease of use.
{{#product}} {{/product}}
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier features a tall, modern design intended for larger bedrooms, living rooms and open spaces. Its five-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon and an antibacterial nano-silver layer to capture dust, smoke, allergens and fine PM2.5 particles. With a claimed coverage of up to 1,000 sq ft and 600 m³/h CADR, it also offers app-based controls, real-time air quality monitoring, automatic purification and voice assistant compatibility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Low noise level
High effectiveness
Ease of use
Reasons to Avoid
Average air quality indicator accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one noting it's very efficient at purifying air, and they appreciate its low noise levels and aesthetic design. They consider it worth the price and like its ease of use.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise operation.
{{#product}} {{/product}}
The Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier features a sleek, cylindrical design with a compact footprint, which makes it suitable for bedrooms and medium-sized living rooms. Its five-stage filtration system combines pre-filters, a nano-silver antibacterial coating, activated carbon and a True HEPA H13 filter to tackle dust, pollen, smoke, allergens and fine particulate matter. It is designed for spaces up to 500 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 380 m³/h. Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls and voice assistant support add convenience, while its 9,000-hour filter life reduces replacement frequency.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good app usage
Highly effective
Good build quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average air quality indicator accuracy
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air purifier exceeds expectations in performance. They appreciate its ability to improve air quality. The device receives positive feedback for its app functionality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and build quality.
{{#product}} {{/product}}
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, minimalist design that fits easily into bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to tackle dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and unpleasant odours. It is designed for spaces up to 589 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 380 m³/hour. Wi-Fi connectivity, app-based controls, voice assistance and a real-time PM2.5 LED indicator add convenience to everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Quiet sleep mode
Effective air purification
Convenient smart controls
Reasons to Avoid
Average air quality indicator accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this air purifier to come with good build quality. They also appreciate its effective air purification and sleep mode.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise operation.
{{#product}} {{/product}}
The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact, minimalist design that fits easily into bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to tackle dust, pollen, bacteria, PM2.5 particles and unpleasant odours. It is designed for spaces up to 589 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 380 m³/hour. Wi-Fi connectivity, app-based controls, voice assistance and a real-time PM2.5 LED indicator add convenience to everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Low noise level
Effective air purification
Good AQI indicator
Reasons to Avoid
No smartphone app connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air purifier effective at cleaning dust, smoke, and pollen, and appreciate its quiet operation even on high mode. The product is easy to use and install, and customers consider it worth the price.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise operation.
Similar articles for you
If I were buying an air purifier today, these are the 5 smart models I would check
4K TV buying guide: 6 features that matter beyond screen resolution when choosing your next TV for home entertainment
500W vs 750W vs 1000W mixer grinders: Compare power, performance and features to choose the right one for your kitchen
- What is CADR in an air purifier, and how much CADR do I need?
CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It measures how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air by accounting for its airflow and filtration efficiency. It is generally expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/h). A higher CADR means the purifier can deliver clean air faster, provided the filter and airflow system are effective.
- Which is better: H13 or H14 HEPA filter in an air purifier?
Both H13 and H14 are high-efficiency HEPA filter classifications. However, the overall performance also depends on the purifier's airflow, sealing and CADR.
- Are air purifiers effective against PM2.5 and PM10 pollution?
Yes. Air purifiers equipped with genuine HEPA filters can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.
- Which air purifier is best for Delhi-NCR pollution?
For Delhi-NCR households, consider an air purifier with a genuine H13 or H14 HEPA filter, activated carbon filtration and a sufficiently high CADR for the room. A real-time PM2.5 display and automatic mode can also help monitor indoor pollution.
- Are air purifiers with UV-C technology better than HEPA air purifiers?
Not necessarily. UV-C technology is designed to inactivate certain microorganisms when they receive an adequate UV dose for sufficient exposure time. However, its effectiveness depends on the lamp's intensity, exposure duration and airflow.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.