Cash on delivery on Flipkart to become a costly affair. Details here

Published on Oct 30, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The e-commerce platform is trying to make maximum buyers pay online and reduce the number of cash on delivery options.

Users of Flipkart presently have to pay a delivery fee on items under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500(Reuters File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Popular shopping platform Flipkart has started adding a handling fee for its cash on delivery orders. When a user selects the "Cash on Delivery" payment option, the e-commerce website will now charge a small fee of 5, Live Hindustan reports.

Users will now be required to pay an extra fee if they choose the "cash on delivery" option on the e-commerce platform, according to the Flipkart mobile app and website. In other words, users will incur a small fee if they choose not to pay online.

Users of Flipkart presently have to pay a delivery fee on items under a specific price, even if they choose to pay online or choose one of the two cash on delivery options. If an order's worth is less than Rs. 500 and it is listed on Flipkart Plus, a Rs. 40 delivery fee is added.

For orders over 500, there is no shipping charge, though. Additionally, Flipkart Plus subscribers have the option of making purchases without paying a delivery cost.

But with this amendments in charges, now all the buyers opting for the cash on delivery option will have to pay extra and this has been kept mandatory for all.

The platform is attempting to minimise the amount of cash on delivery choices and encourage more shoppers to pay online with the adjustment. According to the information displayed for the Cash on Delivery option, "Orders placed with this option (COD) will attract a fee of 5 due to handling cost. You can avoid this fee by paying online now."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

