ChatGPT now sees, hears, and speaks: How to get started with these features?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced on Monday the addition of image and voice capabilities to its generative artificial intelligence platform. Users who could earlier communicate with the AI tool only through written prompts, can now engage in voice conversations with the AI and share images to ask questions. ChatGPT image recognition and voice feature.

Explained: What is ChatGPT, an AI chatbot which can give 'every answer'

Who is eligible for ChatGPT voice and image recognition features?

Voice and image capabilities are rolling out to paid subscribers -ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, over the next two weeks.

Voice communication feature will currently be available on iOS and Android, while images will be available on all platforms, the OpenAI said.

Read Opinion article: India should build its own ChatGPT

How to use voice and image recognition in ChatGPT?

Voice Recognition:

1. Open the mobile app and go to the Settings menu.

2. Select "New Features."

3. Opt into voice conversations.

4. Once enabled, tap the headphone icon on the top-right corner of the home screen.

5. Choose from five different voices. OpenAI has collaborated with professional voice actors to create each of the voices

ChatGPT will also talk with you through Whisper, OpenAI's open-source speech recognition system, which transcribes spoken words into text.

Image Recognition:

1. Tap the photo button to either capture or select an image.

2. On iOS or Android, you can add multiple images by tapping the plus button or using the drawing tool.

These models apply language reasoning skills to photos, screenshots, and documents containing both text and images.

How can ChatGPT's image and voice features help? Examples

OpenAI said that the new features can be used for various use cases, such as:

• You can now use your voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with ChatGPT. Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about it.

• Speak with ChatGPT on the go, request a bedtime story

• You can now show ChatGPT one or more images like troubleshooting why your grill won’t start

• Snap a photo of the inside of a refrigerator to get meal recipe suggestions

• Analyse a complex graph for work-related data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON