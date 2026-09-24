ChatGPT Voice just learned three new tricks: Here’s what changed

OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice is getting smarter and easier to use. The AI company has announced three new features that will not only give ChatGPT Voice new agentic AI based capabilities but also make them easier to access and use. OpenAI has already started rolling out these features in the latest version of the ChatGPT mobile app globally. Here's everything that we know about these features and how to access them.

ChatGPT voice gets three new features

ChatGPT Voice gets three new features. (OpenAI)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

OpenAI, via an update on its X channel (formerly Twitter), revealed that ChatGPT Voice can now use plugins such as email, calendar and Slack. With this feature, ChatGPT voice users can now use plugins and connected apps available in their accounts, and follow written responses in the chat. This feature, especially the ability to connect the Google and Microsoft apps such as email, calendar and contacts arrived in the ChatGPT app last year. So, while users could access these services in ChatGPT's text-based interface, the same wasn't available for Voice users, which proved to be a major point of disconnect. However, with today's update, OpenAI is bridging that gap.

Another feature coming to ChatGPT Voice is the support for the company's latest models, which includes GPT-6 Astra, Sol, and Luna. For the unversed, OpenAI introduced its most powerful large language model, GPT-6 Astra, earlier this month. Then earlier this week, the company introduced new medium and small intelligence models, Sol and Luna, in GPT-6. With this update, ChatGPT Voice users will get access to the same models that powers the text version of the app.

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Lastly, the company announced that ChatGPT Voice now works with ChatGPT Work on web and mobile. This will enable users to create docs, decks, sites, and spreadsheets or tackle complex tasks in the browser, just by talking.

How to access ChatGPT Voice in Android and iOS apps

Here's a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: Select the Voice icon in the message bar.

Step 2: If prompted, allow the ChatGPT app to access your microphone.

Step 3: Now choose a preferred voice.

Step 4: After Voice opens, begin speaking to start the conversation.

How to access ChatGPT Voice on web

Here's a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: Go to ChatGPT.com.

Step 2: Select the Voice icon in the prompt window.

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{{^usCountry}} Step 3: If prompted, allow your browser to access your microphone. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 4: After Voice opens, begin speaking to start the conversation.