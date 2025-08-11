ChatGPT-generated diet plan landed this man in the hospital with rare poisoning- Should you trust AI for health?

With the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across industries, many professionals fear losing their jobs in the coming years. Several AI experts and tech CEOs have claimed that several job titles will be replaced, including some in the healthcare industry. But can AI replace human doctors in the foreseeable future? Well, this new incident will convince people why human intervention is crucial when it comes to human health. Should you rely on ChatGPT for health advice? This case from New York may change your mind.(Pexels)

Recently, an elderly man from New York relied on ChatGPT for a healthy diet plan, but ended up in the hospital with a rare poisoning. These cases raise serious concerns about relying on AI for medical advice and why consulting a medical professional is crucial in a world where AI and humans exist together.

ChatGPT diet plan gives the user a rare poisoning

According to an Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases report, a 60-year-old man from New York ended up in the ER after following a diet plan generated by ChatGPT. It was highlighted that the man, who has any prior medical history, relied on ChatGPT for dietary advice. In the diet plan, ChatGPT told the man to replace sodium chloride (salt) with sodium bromide in day-to-day food consumption.

Believing that ChatGPT can not provide incorrect information, the man followed the substitution and diet suggested by the AI chatbot for over 3 months. He purchased Bromide from an online store and used it as a salt substitute, making major changes to the body. Little did he know, Bromide is considered to be toxic in heavy dosage.

Within the 3 months, the man experienced several neurological symptoms, paranoia, hallucinations, and confusion, requiring urgent medical care. Eventually, he ended up in the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with bromide toxicity, which is said to be a rare condition. Not only was he sick, but he also showed signs of physical symptoms such as bromoderma (an acne-like skin eruption) and rash-like red spots on the body.

After three weeks of medical care and restoring electrolyte balance, the man finally recovered. But it raised serious concerns of misinformation from AI chatbots like ChatGPT. While, AI chatbot can provide a great deal of information, it is crucial to check the accuracy of facts or take professional guidance before making any health-related decisions. The technology is yet to evolve to take the place of human doctors. Therefore, it is a wake-up call for users who use ChatGPT for every health-related query or advice.