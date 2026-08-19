Claude can now read and reply to your Gmail messages on your behalf

Claude is becoming more than an AI chatbot, with Anthropic expanding its ability to take actions across connected apps. The latest update brings a more useful Gmail integration, allowing Claude to draft replies and, with user approval, send emails on their behalf.

Claude gets more control over Gmail

Claude can now take over more of your Gmail tasks. (Claude)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The Gmail integration is part of Claude’s Google Workspace connector. Once connected, users can ask Claude to search their inbox, find specific conversations, summarise long email threads and pull information from multiple messages.

The bigger change is that Claude can now go beyond preparing a response. It can reply to emails and send messages from a connected Gmail account. This could make the AI particularly useful for people dealing with a large number of routine emails every day.

For example, users can ask Claude to identify unanswered messages, understand the context from an existing conversation and prepare a suitable response. Instead of manually opening Gmail and composing the message, Claude can handle much of the process through a simple prompt.

Users still have control

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Despite the added capabilities, Claude is not designed to send emails completely without user involvement. The integration keeps a human approval step before an email is sent, giving users an opportunity to review the message.

This is important because an AI-generated reply could misunderstand the context of a conversation or include information the user does not want to share.

The Gmail integration also differs from some other Google Workspace capabilities. Claude can perform read and write actions with services such as Google Calendar and Drive, while email sending remains more tightly controlled.

The update shows how AI assistants are gradually moving from simply answering questions to actually completing tasks. If these integrations become more capable, managing emails, calendars and documents could increasingly happen through a single AI assistant rather than multiple apps.

Availability

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{{^usCountry}} The new Gmail capabilities are rolling out to Claude users through Anthropic’s Google Workspace integration. Users need to connect their Gmail account with Claude before the AI can access email conversations and perform supported actions. The feature is being introduced as part of Claude’s expanding integrations, with availability depending on the user’s Claude plan and account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new Gmail capabilities are rolling out to Claude users through Anthropic’s Google Workspace integration. Users need to connect their Gmail account with Claude before the AI can access email conversations and perform supported actions. The feature is being introduced as part of Claude’s expanding integrations, with availability depending on the user’s Claude plan and account. {{/usCountry}}

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