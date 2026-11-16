Cold weather, stubborn stains and endless laundry? These five washing machines can make winter washes easier

Winter can make everyday laundry more demanding. Thick blankets take longer to dry, while woollens need extra care to prevent damage. Cold water may also struggle with stubborn stains, so a washing machine with an inbuilt heater can be useful during the season. For this list, I have focused on models available on Amazon that offer hot-water washing, fabric-care programmes and enough capacity for bulky winter laundry. If you are looking for the best winter washing machine, explore these options to find one that handles everything from blankets to delicate woollens while making everyday laundry easier.

Look beyond capacity at hot-water cleaning, delicate cycles, spin speeds, steam functions and power consumption.

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

Winter laundry often means dealing with bulky blankets and heavier clothes that need a thorough wash. This 9 kg top-load washing machine pairs an inbuilt heater with Hygiene+ to support hot-water washing, while its 10 programmes cater to different fabrics and everyday loads. Features such as Zero Pressure Technology and a quick-wash option add flexibility when laundry piles up during winter.

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Specifications - Capacity 9kg - Type Fully automatic top load - Spin speed 700RPM - Motor Not specified by the manufacturer - Key features Inbuilt heater with Hygiene+, Zero Pressure Technology, Double Waterfall, Quick 25+ min Wash, stainless steel drum, 10 wash programmes, two Magic Filters Reasons to Buy - 9kg capacity accommodates large loads and bulky winter clothes. - Inbuilt heater with Hygiene+ supports hot-water washing. - 10 wash programmes include options for delicate fabrics and quick washes. Reasons to Avoid - 700RPM spin speed is relatively modest. - No Wi-Fi or app-based controls. - Requires a continuous power connection during operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customer feedback highlights the machine's functionality, build quality and value for money. However, some buyers have raised concerns about durability and overall performance. Feedback is mixed so that individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

If you are looking for the best washing machine for winter, this model offers a useful combination of a 9kg capacity and an inbuilt heater. Its dedicated wash programmes, stainless steel drum and 5-star rating make it worth considering for everyday family laundry.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Not every winter wash needs the same treatment, particularly when you are dealing with delicate woollens and heavily soiled everyday clothes. This Haier washing machine offers an inbuilt heater for hot-water cleaning, while its Oceanus Wave Drum is designed to minimise fabric wear. NZP Technology is another useful addition for households with low water pressure.

Specifications - Capacity 8kg - Type Fully automatic top load - Spin speed 780RPM - Motor Not specified - Key features Inbuilt heater, NZP Technology, Oceanus Wave Drum, Near Zero Pressure Technology, Magic Filter, Quick Wash, Fuzzy Logic, tub self-clean and child lock Reasons to Buy - 8kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families. - Inbuilt heater supports hot-water washing. - Oceanus Wave Drum is designed for effective fabric care. Reasons to Avoid - 780RPM spin speed is relatively modest. - No Wi-Fi or app-based controls. - Basic control panel lacks a digital display.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have shared mixed feedback about the washing machine's performance. While some appreciate its washing capabilities and overall functionality, others have expressed disappointment with its cleaning performance. The machine's features and capacity appeal to households, although the customer experience appears to vary.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

With its built-in heater, 8 kg capacity and Oceanus Wave Drum, this model meets several requirements for winter laundry. Its NZP Technology also helps homes with low water pressure, while the Quick Wash programme helps manage smaller loads when you’re short on time.

Stubborn stains and heavier winter clothes can make laundry a time-consuming chore. This Whirlpool washing machine addresses that with an inbuilt heater offering three hot-water modes and a programme designed to remove up to 50 tough stains. I also find its Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology useful additions, particularly for households dealing with inconsistent water pressure.

Specifications - Capacity 8kg - Type Fully automatic top load - Spin speed 740RPM - Motor Not specified - Key features Inbuilt heater, three hot-water modes, up to 50 tough-stain removal, 48-hour stain removal, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology, Express Wash, Delay Wash, Auto Tub Clean, Spiro Wash and stainless steel Agipeller Reasons to Buy - 8kg capacity is suitable for medium and large families. - Three hot-water modes help tackle stubborn stains and allergens. - Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology improve washing flexibility. Reasons to Avoid - 740RPM spin speed is relatively modest. - No Wi-Fi or app-based controls. - Heater-based wash programmes may increase cycle duration.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its value for money, intuitive controls and ease of operation. However, feedback on wash quality, noise and spin performance is mixed. Some also report excessive vibration and installation difficulties, while others find the machine quiet and efficient.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

If you regularly wash blankets, woollens and heavily soiled clothes, this model's built-in heater and three hot-water modes can be useful. Its Hard Water Wash programme and 8 kg capacity also make it worth considering for everyday winter laundry.

Keeping winter clothes clean without compromising fabric care can be tricky, especially with woollens and stubborn stains. This LG washing machine combines an inbuilt heater and steam function with dedicated Stain Clean and Gentle cycles. Its TurboDrum and Jet Spray+ technologies support thorough cleaning, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets you monitor wash cycles through the LG ThinQ app.

Specifications - Capacity 8kg - Type Fully automatic top load - Spin speed 740RPM - Motor Smart Inverter Motor - Key features Inbuilt heater, Steam wash, TurboDrum, TurboWash, Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash, Jet Spray+, Gentle (Wool/Saree) cycle, Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ app, Smart Diagnosis and child lock Reasons to Buy - 8kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families. - Inbuilt heater and Steam function support hygienic washing. - Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote monitoring through the LG ThinQ app. Reasons to Avoid - 740RPM spin speed is relatively modest. - Wi-Fi features require a stable internet connection. - Heater-based and steam wash programmes may take longer to complete.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have given this washing machine a generally positive reception, with feedback highlighting its washing performance, smart features and ease of use. However, some reviews raise concerns about installation and overall performance. Experiences with noise and spin-drying can also vary.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

If you need a washing machine for winter, this LG model combines an inbuilt heater and steam function with dedicated cycles for stains and delicate fabrics. Its 8 kg capacity, Hard Water Wash and Wi-Fi connectivity make it a versatile option for everyday laundry.

When winter laundry starts piling up, having a larger drum can save you from running multiple wash cycles. This Samsung model offers a generous 10 kg capacity, making it suitable for bulky bedsheets, blankets and family-sized loads. Its Eco Bubble technology, Hygiene Steam and Warm Wash programmes add flexibility, while the Magic Dispenser helps dissolve detergent before it enters the wash.

Specifications - Capacity 10kg - Type Fully automatic top load - Spin speed 700RPM - Motor Digital Inverter Motor - Key features Eco Bubble, Hygiene Steam, Warm Wash, Quick Wash, Magic Dispenser, Magic Filter, Smart Check, Soft Closing Door, Dual Storm Pulsator, Bedding cycle, Delicates cycle and Child Lock Reasons to Buy - 10kg capacity accommodates large families and bulky laundry. - Hygiene Steam and Warm Wash programmes support thorough cleaning. - Digital Inverter motor is designed for energy-efficient operation. Reasons to Avoid - 700RPM spin speed is relatively modest. - No Wi-Fi or app-based controls. - Large capacity requires more installation space than smaller models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have rated this washing machine favourably, with customer ratings on other retail platforms indicating positive overall reception. Its large capacity and range of wash programmes are among its notable selling points.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

If you regularly wash bulky winter clothes, blankets and bedsheets, this Samsung model's 10kg capacity can be particularly useful. Its Hygiene Steam, Warm Wash and dedicated Bedding and Delicates programmes also provide flexibility for handling different fabrics and laundry requirements.

Factors to consider when purchasing a washing machine

Capacity: Consider an 8kg to 10kg washing machine if you regularly wash bulky winter clothes, blankets and bedsheets.

Inbuilt heater: Look for a washing machine with an inbuilt heater for hot-water washing and tackling stubborn stains.

Fabric care: Dedicated wool and delicate cycles help protect sweaters and other winter garments from damage.

Spin speed: Higher spin speeds extract more water, helping clothes dry faster during colder months.

Steam wash: Hygiene and steam programmes can help freshen clothes and remove odour.

Energy efficiency: A 5-star washing machine can help manage electricity consumption, particularly with frequent laundry loads.

Drum design: Check for a fabric-friendly drum that minimises friction during washing.

How do these washing machines compare?

Washing machine Capacity Spin speed Key features Whirlpool MAGIC CLEAN PRO SW H 8kg 740RPM Inbuilt heater, three hot-water modes, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology, up to 50 tough-stain removal LG T80V4OB1S 8kg 740RPM Inbuilt heater, Steam, Smart Inverter Motor, TurboDrum, Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash, Wi-Fi Haier ETL80-HC5S8 8kg 780RPM Inbuilt heater, NZP Technology, Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, Quick Wash, Fuzzy Logic Samsung WA40F10H2BTL 10kg 700RPM Eco Bubble, Hygiene Steam, Warm Wash, Quick Wash, Magic Dispenser, Digital Inverter Motor Voltas Beko WTL9006UEAH 9kg 700RPM Inbuilt heater, Hygiene+, Zero Pressure Technology, Double Waterfall, Quick Wash, stainless steel drum

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