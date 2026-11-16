Cold weather, stubborn stains and endless laundry? These five washing machines can make winter washes easier

Winter can make everyday laundry more demanding. Thick blankets take longer to dry, while woollens need extra care to prevent damage. Cold water may also struggle with stubborn stains, so a washing machine with an inbuilt heater can be useful during the season. For this list, I have focused on models available on Amazon that offer hot-water washing, fabric-care programmes and enough capacity for bulky winter laundry. If you are looking for the best winter washing machine, explore these options to find one that handles everything from blankets to delicate woollens while making everyday laundry easier.
Choose better. Buy smarter.NEHA by HT Tech generates recommendations using proprietary AI analysis built on years of editorial expertise.
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Winter laundry often means dealing with bulky blankets and heavier clothes that need a thorough wash. This 9 kg top-load washing machine pairs an inbuilt heater with Hygiene+ to support hot-water washing, while its 10 programmes cater to different fabrics and everyday loads. Features such as Zero Pressure Technology and a quick-wash option add flexibility when laundry piles up during winter.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
- 9kg capacity accommodates large loads and bulky winter clothes.
- Inbuilt heater with Hygiene+ supports hot-water washing.
- 10 wash programmes include options for delicate fabrics and quick washes.
Reasons to Avoid
- 700RPM spin speed is relatively modest.
- No Wi-Fi or app-based controls.
- Requires a continuous power connection during operation.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customer feedback highlights the machine's functionality, build quality and value for money. However, some buyers have raised concerns about durability and overall performance. Feedback is mixed so that individual experiences may vary.
Why should you consider buying this washing machine?
If you are looking for the best washing machine for winter, this model offers a useful combination of a 9kg capacity and an inbuilt heater. Its dedicated wash programmes, stainless steel drum and 5-star rating make it worth considering for everyday family laundry.
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Not every winter wash needs the same treatment, particularly when you are dealing with delicate woollens and heavily soiled everyday clothes. This Haier washing machine offers an inbuilt heater for hot-water cleaning, while its Oceanus Wave Drum is designed to minimise fabric wear. NZP Technology is another useful addition for households with low water pressure.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
- 8kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families.
- Inbuilt heater supports hot-water washing.
- Oceanus Wave Drum is designed for effective fabric care.
Reasons to Avoid
- 780RPM spin speed is relatively modest.
- No Wi-Fi or app-based controls.
- Basic control panel lacks a digital display.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have shared mixed feedback about the washing machine's performance. While some appreciate its washing capabilities and overall functionality, others have expressed disappointment with its cleaning performance. The machine's features and capacity appeal to households, although the customer experience appears to vary.
Why should you consider buying this washing machine?
With its built-in heater, 8 kg capacity and Oceanus Wave Drum, this model meets several requirements for winter laundry. Its NZP Technology also helps homes with low water pressure, while the Quick Wash programme helps manage smaller loads when you’re short on time.
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Stubborn stains and heavier winter clothes can make laundry a time-consuming chore. This Whirlpool washing machine addresses that with an inbuilt heater offering three hot-water modes and a programme designed to remove up to 50 tough stains. I also find its Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology useful additions, particularly for households dealing with inconsistent water pressure.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
- 8kg capacity is suitable for medium and large families.
- Three hot-water modes help tackle stubborn stains and allergens.
- Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology improve washing flexibility.
Reasons to Avoid
- 740RPM spin speed is relatively modest.
- No Wi-Fi or app-based controls.
- Heater-based wash programmes may increase cycle duration.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its value for money, intuitive controls and ease of operation. However, feedback on wash quality, noise and spin performance is mixed. Some also report excessive vibration and installation difficulties, while others find the machine quiet and efficient.
Why should you consider buying this washing machine?
If you regularly wash blankets, woollens and heavily soiled clothes, this model's built-in heater and three hot-water modes can be useful. Its Hard Water Wash programme and 8 kg capacity also make it worth considering for everyday winter laundry.
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Keeping winter clothes clean without compromising fabric care can be tricky, especially with woollens and stubborn stains. This LG washing machine combines an inbuilt heater and steam function with dedicated Stain Clean and Gentle cycles. Its TurboDrum and Jet Spray+ technologies support thorough cleaning, while Wi-Fi connectivity lets you monitor wash cycles through the LG ThinQ app.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
- 8kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families.
- Inbuilt heater and Steam function support hygienic washing.
- Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote monitoring through the LG ThinQ app.
Reasons to Avoid
- 740RPM spin speed is relatively modest.
- Wi-Fi features require a stable internet connection.
- Heater-based and steam wash programmes may take longer to complete.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have given this washing machine a generally positive reception, with feedback highlighting its washing performance, smart features and ease of use. However, some reviews raise concerns about installation and overall performance. Experiences with noise and spin-drying can also vary.
Why should you consider buying this washing machine?
If you need a washing machine for winter, this LG model combines an inbuilt heater and steam function with dedicated cycles for stains and delicate fabrics. Its 8 kg capacity, Hard Water Wash and Wi-Fi connectivity make it a versatile option for everyday laundry.
When winter laundry starts piling up, having a larger drum can save you from running multiple wash cycles. This Samsung model offers a generous 10 kg capacity, making it suitable for bulky bedsheets, blankets and family-sized loads. Its Eco Bubble technology, Hygiene Steam and Warm Wash programmes add flexibility, while the Magic Dispenser helps dissolve detergent before it enters the wash.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
- 10kg capacity accommodates large families and bulky laundry.
- Hygiene Steam and Warm Wash programmes support thorough cleaning.
- Digital Inverter motor is designed for energy-efficient operation.
Reasons to Avoid
- 700RPM spin speed is relatively modest.
- No Wi-Fi or app-based controls.
- Large capacity requires more installation space than smaller models.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have rated this washing machine favourably, with customer ratings on other retail platforms indicating positive overall reception. Its large capacity and range of wash programmes are among its notable selling points.
Why should you consider buying this washing machine?
If you regularly wash bulky winter clothes, blankets and bedsheets, this Samsung model's 10kg capacity can be particularly useful. Its Hygiene Steam, Warm Wash and dedicated Bedding and Delicates programmes also provide flexibility for handling different fabrics and laundry requirements.
Factors to consider when purchasing a washing machine
- Capacity: Consider an 8kg to 10kg washing machine if you regularly wash bulky winter clothes, blankets and bedsheets.
- Inbuilt heater: Look for a washing machine with an inbuilt heater for hot-water washing and tackling stubborn stains.
- Fabric care: Dedicated wool and delicate cycles help protect sweaters and other winter garments from damage.
- Spin speed: Higher spin speeds extract more water, helping clothes dry faster during colder months.
- Steam wash: Hygiene and steam programmes can help freshen clothes and remove odour.
- Energy efficiency: A 5-star washing machine can help manage electricity consumption, particularly with frequent laundry loads.
- Drum design: Check for a fabric-friendly drum that minimises friction during washing.
How do these washing machines compare?
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