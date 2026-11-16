Shopping for a new TV? 5 smart TVs under ₹25,000 I'd consider buying for my home

These are the best TVs in India under ₹25000. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less A television is more than a screen to watch daily TV shows and occasional news. It's a space that often brings a family together over weekend movie marathons and daily dinner conversations. This is why having a good TV can make a noticeable difference to your home's entertainment experience. That said, you don't always need to spend upwards of ₹50,000 to get a good TV screen useful features. The smart TV market segment under ₹25,000 has become increasingly competitive. Companies competing in this segment offer a mix of Full HD and 4K displays, access to popular streaming platforms, improved picture technologies and multiple connectivity options. This gives buyers more flexibility when choosing a television that fits their budget and viewing habits.

While all of this is true, it is important to consider how you plan to use your television before making a decision. For instance, if you spend most of your time watching Netflix, YouTube and other OTT content, the operating system and picture quality deserve particular attention. Similarly, connectivity options and sound output can influence everyday usability.

If I were looking to upgrade my living room television without crossing the ₹25,000 mark, here are five smart TVs I would put on my shortlist. They offer different combinations of features, making it easier to find an option that suits your entertainment needs and budget.

Factors to consider while buying a TV under ₹ 25,000 - Screen size and viewing distance: You can easily get 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch and select 50-inch models in this price range. A 43-inch TV is a practical choice for many living rooms, while a 32-inch model may work better in bedrooms or smaller spaces.

- Display resolution and picture quality: Look for at least Full HD resolution if you are buying a smaller television. If you prefer a 43-inch or larger screen, consider a 4K Ultra HD TV, provided it fits your budget. Also check supported HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG.

- Operating system and smart features: Check which smart TV platform the television uses. Google TV and Android TV platforms offer different interfaces and features. Also look for access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and JioHotstar. Also consider interface responsiveness, software updates and voice control support.

- Sound quality and audio features: Look the speaker output and features such as Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS support. A TV with 20W speakers may be sufficient for everyday viewing, but actual sound quality also depends on speaker configuration and tuning.

- Connectivity and gaming features: Check the number of HDMI and USB ports available. Multiple HDMI ports are useful if you plan to connect a set-top box, gaming console or soundbar. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet and HDMI ARC or eARC support are also worth considering.

Top features of the best TVs under ₹ 25,000

MODEL SCREEN SIZE SPEAKER WATTAGE OPERATING SYSTEM Xiaomi 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart 43-inch 30W Google TV Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV 32-inch 20W Tizen OS TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch 24W Google TV Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E5S Series Full HD Smart Hi-QLED Google TV 43-inch 26W Google TV Acer 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 30W Google TV