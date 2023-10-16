Concerned about Aadhaar security? Lock it with these steps

To protect your Aadhaar information and minimise the risk of fraud, it is essential to take certain measures that ensure your fingerprints and other biometric data cannot be improperly used for unauthorised authentication. It is also crucial to regularly monitor your bank statements for any unauthorised transactions and promptly report any suspicious activity to your bank. To lock your UID, you must have a 16-digit VID number, which is a prerequisite for the locking process. (HT file photo)

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a mechanism to enhance the security of your Aadhaar number and provide control to you by locking your Aadhaar number through the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app.

Locking your Aadhaar (UID) means you will not be able to use it for any form of authentication using UID, UID Token, or Virtual ID (VID) for biometrics, demographics, or OTP modes.

If you wish to unlock your Aadhaar (UID), you can do so using the latest VID, either through the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app. Once your Aadhaar (UID) is unlocked, you can use it for authentication using UID, UID Token, and VID.

Additionally, individuals should also set up transaction alerts through their banks. This will provide real-time updates on any activity within their accounts, allowing for the swift detection and resolution of any suspicious transactions. Furthermore, staying informed about the latest security measures and practices provided by UIDAI and their bank is crucial.

Steps to lock

To lock your UID, you must have a 16-digit VID number, which is a prerequisite for the locking process. If you don't have a VID, you can generate one through the SMS service or the UIDAI website.

Here are the steps to lock your UID:

Using SMS Service: Send an SMS to 1947 in the following format: "GVID [last 4 or 8 digits of your UID]." For example, “GVID 1234.” Using the UIDAI Website:

-Visit the UIDAI website (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock).

-Under the "My Aadhaar" tab, select "Aadhaar Lock & Unlock services."

-Choose the "UID Lock" radio button.

-Enter your UID number, full name, and pin code based on your latest details.

-Enter the security code.

-Click on "Send OTP" or select "TOTP" and click on "submit."

-Your UID will be successfully locked.

Steps to unlock

Unlocking UID with latest VID:

-Visit the UIDAI website (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock).

-Choose the "Unlock" radio button.

-Enter your latest 16-digit VID and security code.

-Click on "Send OTP" or select "TOTP" and then click "Submit."

-Your UID will be successfully unlocked.

Using mAadhaar App:

You can also use the Aadhaar lock or unlock service through the mAadhaar app.

What if you forget VID after locking?

If a resident has locked their UID and subsequently forgets their VID, they can retrieve the 16-digit VID using the SMS service. To do so, the resident should send an SMS to 1947 from the mobile number registered with their Aadhaar. The SMS should be in the format "RVID [last 4 or 8 digits of their UID]." For example, they can send "RVID 1234." After sending this message, the resident will receive their VID on their registered mobile number.

