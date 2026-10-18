Convection microwave vs air fryer: Do you actually need both in a small Indian kitchen?

The kitchen appliance aisle has a way of making you feel like you are missing something. You already own a microwave, someone at work swears by their air fryer, and now you are wondering whether a convection microwave could do both jobs, or whether you will end up with two bulky boxes fighting for the same slab of counter. It is a fair worry, especially in homes where kitchen space is limited. Here in this article, we're going to break down what each appliance really does, where their abilities overlap and who can comfortably buy just one.

Convection microwave vs air fryer: Major differences

Convection microwave or air fryer: what each does better and who can safely skip one (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Feature Convection Microwave Air Fryer Best for Baking, roasting, reheating, family meals Crispy snacks, quick small batches Cooking methods Microwave, grill, convection, combination Rapid hot-air cooking only Crispiness Decent, slower and less intense Strong, fast and even Baking and roasting Good, with room for larger trays Limited by small basket size Reheating Excellent in microwave mode Works, but slower and can dry food Capacity Larger cavity, suits families Small basket, best for one to three people Counter space Bulky and heavier Smaller, though still takes space Typical price Higher Lower Main advantage One appliance for many jobs Quick, crisp results with little oil Main drawback Less crisp, longer preheat in convection mode Narrow range, small capacity

What each appliance actually does

A convection microwave is a regular microwave with extras. Alongside the usual microwave heating, it has a heating element and a fan that circulates hot air, so it can also work like a small oven. Most models offer microwave, grill, convection and combination modes, which is why you can reheat leftovers in the morning and bake a cake in the evening on the same machine. An air fryer, despite the name, does not fry in the usual sense. It is essentially a compact, high-powered convection oven, where a fan pushes very hot air around a small basket at speed. That fast-moving air crisps the outside of food using only a little oil, which is why it has become popular for snacks and reheated fast food.

Crispiness: where the air fryer pulls ahead

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If crunchy fries, crisp pakodas and golden tikka edges are what you want, an air fryer usually does it faster and more convincingly. The small cooking chamber and strong fan mean the hot air hits food from every side. A convection microwave can crisp food too, but the larger cavity and gentler airflow generally give you slower and less dramatic results, especially without the right tray.

Baking, roasting and reheating

This is where the convection microwave justifies itself. It can bake a cake or cookies, roast a whole chicken, and make a decent pizza, all in a larger space than an air fryer basket offers. It also handles the everyday microwave jobs an air fryer simply cannot do, like warming a bowl of dal or melting butter in seconds. Air fryers can bake small items in a pinch, but the limited capacity and basket design make it more of a workaround than a plan.

Speed, capacity and everyday convenience

Air fryers heat up quickly, often within a few minutes, and cook small batches fast. That makes them handy for a snack or a quick dinner for one or two people. A convection microwave takes longer to preheat in convection mode, but it has more room, which suits family-sized meals and larger trays. There is also a practical safety point worth knowing. In microwave mode, you must use microwave-safe cookware and avoid metal. In convection mode, you can use ovenproof metal bakeware, but only in that mode. Mixing the two up is a common mistake for first-time buyers.

Counter space and cleaning

A convection microwave is bigger and heavier, and you will want a stable spot with ventilation around it. Air fryers are smaller, but they still take up a fair chunk of counter space, and the basket is often easy to wash. Microwave interiors are larger and can be fiddlier to wipe, particularly after grilling. If your kitchen is tight, think carefully about whether two appliances will fit comfortably or just crowd the slab.

Price and long-term value

Convection microwaves generally cost more than basic microwaves, and many start at a noticeably higher price than a standard air fryer. An air fryer is usually the cheaper entry point, but it does one narrower job. A convection microwave costs more upfront but replaces several appliances, so the value depends on how much of that range you will actually use.

Do some convection microwaves already have an air fry mode?

Yes, some now include an air fry function, typically with a perforated tray. It can be a useful middle path, though results vary between models and usually do not match a dedicated air fryer for crispness. If you want the occasional crispy snack and mostly care about baking and reheating, that feature may be enough.

Who should buy what

If you bake, roast, or cook for a bigger family, a convection microwave is the more versatile single purchase. If you mostly snack, reheat fast food and cook for one or two, an air fryer on top of a basic microwave may suit you better and cost less. Households that cook a lot, with space to spare, can reasonably justify both. Everyone else can probably skip one.

You do not automatically need both and anyone telling you otherwise is selling a bundle. If your cooking leans towards baking, roasting and reheating, a convection microwave covers most of your needs and keeps your counter tidier. If your priority is crisp snacks and fast small meals, an air fryer is the quicker, cheaper route. Buy both only if your kitchen has the space and your cooking habits genuinely use what each does best. Start by listing what you actually cook in a typical week and the right appliance usually becomes clear.

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FAQs Can a convection microwave replace an air fryer? Partly. It can crisp and roast food, but usually less quickly and less crisply than a dedicated air fryer, unless it has a good air fry mode.

Is an air fryer healthier than a convection microwave? An air fryer uses little oil for crisp results, but healthiness depends mostly on what you cook and how much oil you add, not the appliance itself.

Can I use metal utensils in a convection microwave? Only in convection or grill mode, and only with the ovenproof accessories your manual allows. Never use metal in plain microwave mode.

What size convection microwave suits a family of four? A capacity of around 25 to 30 litres is commonly recommended for families, though it depends on your cookware and cooking habits.

Do air fryers need preheating? Many models heat up quickly and some recipes benefit from a short preheat, but it is usually only a few minutes. Check the manual for your model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.