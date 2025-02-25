Cucumbers, onions, cooking oils and more: Over 41 crore items bought using Amazon Prime’s fast delivery

Amazon Prime members in India received over 41 crore items with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery in 2024, a 26% increase from the previous year. On average, members saved over ₹3,300 on fast, free shipping—more than twice the cost of an annual Prime membership. Amazon also introduced a Sub-Same Day Delivery option, making over 20,000 bestselling items available within four hours.(Amazon)

Expanded Coverage and Faster Shipping

The number of PIN codes eligible for Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery grew by more than 11% in 2024. Prime members in India now have access to free, unlimited Same-Day Delivery on over 10 lakh products and Next-Day Delivery on more than 40 lakh items.

A Sub-Same Day Delivery option was also introduced, making over 20,000 bestselling items available within four hours.

Shopping Trends Across Cities

Ordering patterns varied by location. In Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune, fresh onions were the most frequently ordered Same-Day Delivery item. Kolkata and Chennai saw high demand for cooking oils, while Hyderabad shoppers ordered fresh cucumbers most often.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s incredibly humbling to know that we’ve not only added value to their shopping with fast delivery speeds but also helped them save,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Speed & Fulfillment Experience, India.

Amazon Prime Membership Plans

Amazon Prime offers three membership options in India:

• Annual Prime Membership – ₹1,499 (shopping and entertainment benefits)

• Prime Lite – ₹799 (shopping benefits, limited Prime Video access)

• Prime Shopping Edition – ₹399 (shopping and shipping benefits only, no digital entertainment)

With an expanded logistics network and growing accessibility, Amazon Prime continues to reach more customers across India.