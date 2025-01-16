Decoding 5.5G networks, Meta’s community notes and OnePlus’ worthy flagship

We’ve had 5G mobile networks for a while now (unless you are a Vi user, then bad luck), and there’s conversation about 6G for the future. Springing a surprise, just a few days ago, were Reliance Jio and smartphone maker OnePlus. The new OnePlus 13 flagship (I’ll talk about this too, in a moment) and the OnePlus 13R ‘affordable flagship’ become the first phones to go on sale in India, which support Jio’s 5.5G network upgrade. At the very top (and that’s usually where most people tune out) is of course the promise of faster data speeds—download speeds increase to 10Gbps (that’s potentially a significant increase over 1Gbps in the traditional 5G network composition) while upload speeds remain capped at 1Gbps. Jio_OnePlus_5G

There’s the theoretical side of things, and then there’s the real-world experience. Let me make one thing clear, Jio’s 5G network itself doesn’t need any change. What the 5.5G ready phones will do is deploy something called Component Carrier Aggregation, or 3CC, a technology that would allow these devices to connect to multiple network cells in parallel. If there is enough network tower density in an area, this parallel and simultaneous connections could even be on different towers. Since more than one internet connectivity expressway is incoming on your phone, thereby the promise of faster data speeds. Potentially improved coverage, particularly indoors? Perhaps.

The question I’d like to ask Jio is—has this technology made its way to the Jio AirFiber 5G fixed wireless access (and thought of as an alternative to wired broadband) product? That is where 3CC and theoretical 10Gbps data speeds, would have the most impact. More utility and usage benefits, than perhaps on a smartphone. Mind you, haven’t heard anything on these lines from Airtel just yet—but I wouldn’t bet against that in the coming days, considering their 5G SA (or standalone) network implementation is expectedly round the corner, for 5G FWA. There’s a lot happening beyond the telecom tariff wars.

Don’t miss, my Tech Tonic column for this week, in which I illustrate why Nvidia’s persistent brilliance over the past year and a bit more, is building (perhaps unintentionally, but is that ever the case?) towards a near-monopoly. Regulators will notice this more, in the next few months.

MODERATE?

We live amidst an unfolding example of X (formerly Twitter) with its rapidly deteriorating average quality of conversations on the platform. You’d imagine common sense would dictate being wary of repeating that methodology of Elon Musk, who rewrote the very prescription for X’s content moderation policies alongside an (arguable) algorithmic change. Make no mistake, X was always a pleasant place even before Musk walked into the HQ with a kitchen sink in hand. Unfortunately, it is now downright toxic. There’s an argument of pandering to certain political leanings, but that can be factor of your timeline developing depending on what the algorithms see you interacting with.

It is somewhat perplexing (nothing’s entirely surprising these days with the tech biggies) that Mark Zuckerberg believes shutting down third party fact-checking program, and moving to a community notes model is a good idea. I’ll absolutely agree, community notes being or not being there aren’t the reason why X is absolutely unbearable these days. Yet, Meta’s advantage always had been deeper, multilayered correction of misinformation that may be circulating on Facebook and Instagram. They haven’t always gotten it wrong (COVID information, an example).

“This approach has gone too far. As well-intentioned as many of these efforts have been, they have expanded over time to the point where we are making too many mistakes, frustrating our users and too often getting in the way of the free expression we set out to enable,” the words of Mark Zuckerberg, explaining why the complex content moderation systems in place were more a response to societal and political pressure to moderate content. Let’s see how this change pans out. More so as the scope expands to more countries. But we’ve see this before, haven’t we? Is this Zuckerberg’s way of keeping Meta’s apps ‘politically relevant’ too? Having the regulators on your side, is always a good thing. It might just happen. Maybe Zuckerberg sees something we don’t.

FLAGSHIP

The-OnePlus-13-mobile-phone

Many of you may remember our conversation about 2025 Android flagships that were released in 2024 itself. The impressive Oppo Find X8 Pro and the photography benchmark setting Vivo X200 Pro smartphones. Early mover advantage aside, battles are far from over though. OnePlus has revealed its (I must say, very impressive) cards. Samsung is next. A few weeks down the line, Xiaomi too will have another say in the Android flagship space.

My primary takeaway from the OnePlus 13 (we’ll chat about the OnePlus 13R in the coming weeks) is that fine balance between continuity (read, family resemblance) and definitive generational upgrades. As I pointed out in my piece, it would be fallacious to take a call on the definitive Android flagship for 2025, at this time. But when we do revisit this debate a few months from now, the OnePlus 13 will very much be in that conversation.This is of course the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s fancy new chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. OnePlus could do well to leverage that and translate it into sales, for the short duration of this exclusivity. Definitive advantages from what I could decode in my time using the OnePlus 13—this chip is incredibly powerful and equally adept at staying cool, the latter being something recent Android flagships have largely struggled with.

I’m assuming the luxurious vegan-leather finish on the Midnight Ocean will be the default choice for most buyers (I’d have loved to try that out too; alas, the review device we got was the white, Arctic Dawn). OnePlus has also closed the chapter on ambiguity about water and dust resistance, with dual ratings. The cameras are a step forward generationally, and that’s a big performance leap, considering the OnePlus 12’s photography performance really improved over time with on-point software updates. Hasselblad’s Master Mode is worth taking for a spin when you’re out and about shooting photos—you may just end up liking the balance on this more than the default Photo mode. All in all, an impressive flagship phone that leaves little on the table.

KNOW