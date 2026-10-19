Delhi-NCR pollution to indoor dust: Why an air purifier could be a worth an investment in 2026

The festive season is here. It's also the time when the air quality in Delhi NCR starts deteriorating. From frequent coughs to watery eyes to difficulty in breathing, people in Delhi NCR and even the northern parts of the country start facing severe health issues. While shutting the windows may seem like the easiest way to keep pollution out, it's often not enough as outdoor pollutants can still enter your home and cooking fumes, dust and other indoor sources can add to the overall air pollution inside your home. This raises an important question for households in 2026: can an air purifier make a meaningful difference, and is it worth the money?

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

For the unversed, an air purifier is equipped with different types of filters that strip the air of different types of particles thereby reducing airborne pollutants, including fine particulate matter such as PM2.5. For homes exposed to traffic emissions, construction dust or seasonal smog, this can make it a useful addition to an indoor air-quality strategy. However, results depend on factors such as the purifier’s clean air delivery rate (CADR), room size, filter quality and how consistently the device is used. Additionally, the purchase price is only one part of the equation. What adds to the overall cost is the replacement price of filters, electricity consumption, and noise levels.

5 reasons why an air purifier is worth investing in

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1. Helps reduce indoor PM2.5 pollution: As mentioned before, outdoor pollution can enter homes through windows, doors and other openings. An air purifier with a HEPA filter can capture airborne particles including PM2.5 and other pollutants like PM 10, which makes it essential during peak pollution season.

2. Helps tackle airborne dust and allergens: Dust, pollen and some other airborne allergens can circulate indoors, which can contribute to the overall indoor pollution. The right air purifier can reduce these particles, potentially making indoor air more comfortable for people sensitive to airborne allergens.

3. Helps manage pollution in homes near busy roads: Homes located near traffic-heavy roads, construction sites or commercial areas may experience greater exposure to airborne particles. An appropriately sized air purifier can help capture some of these particles indoors, making it a practical option for urban households.

4. Can help reduce certain household odours: Air purifiers equipped with activated carbon filters can help adsorb some gases and odour-causing compounds from cooking, pets and other indoor sources.

5. Useful for households with pets: Pet hair, dander and other airborne particles can affect indoor air quality. An air purifier with effective particle filtration may help capture airborne pet dander, particularly in rooms where pets spend considerable time.

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier

1. Type of filter: Check for a HEPA filter as it can help capture fine airborne particles, including PM 2.5. Some models also include pre-filters to capture larger particles such as dust and pet hair, and activated carbon filters that can help reduce certain odours and gases.

2. Clean air delivery rate (CADR): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster particle removal. Choose a model with a CADR appropriate for your room size.

3. Room size and coverage: Check the purifier's recommended room area to the space where you plan to use it. A compact unit may suit a small bedroom, while a larger living room may need a higher-capacity model.

4. Air-quality sensors: Some air purifiers display PM 2.5 readings or adjust fan speed automatically when particle levels change. These features can make daily operation more convenient. However, sensor accuracy varies, and automatic mode may not always respond to every pollutant. Consider these features useful extras rather than must haves.

5. Replacement filter cost: Another factor to consider is the filter replacement cost, which is a recurring expense that can significantly affect the cost of ownership. Before buying, check the price of compatible genuine filters, their expected replacement interval and their availability in India.

Top features of the best air purifiers in India

MODEL COVERAGE AREA NO. OF FILTERS CADR Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 Up to 1,076 sq ft 2 NA Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 462 sq ft 3 Up to 360 m³/h Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home 320 sq ft 2 Up to 250 m³/h Shark HP300 Air Purifier 1400 sq ft 1 NA Honeywell Air Purifier for Home 589 sq ft 4 Up to 380 m³/h

Best air purifiers to buy in India

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10 air purifier features a compact cylindrical design with a distinctive star-shaped nozzle on top. Its two-stage filtration system combines a 360-degree electrostatic filter, which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, with an activated carbon filter that reduces cooking and pet odours and certain gases. It monitors indoor air quality automatically and supports MyDyson app control.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 1,076 sq ft Number of filters 2 Filters included 360° Electrostatic filter, 360° Activated Carbon Gas+Odour filter CADR NA Smart features MyDyson app, real-time air-quality monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode, scheduling, filter alerts and compatible voice control Reasons to Buy Low noise level Highly effective Great design Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier to be of excellent quality and effective. They also appreciate its whisper-quiet operation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite features a cylindrical design with 360-degree air intake and an LED display that shows real-time air quality. Its triple-layer filtration system combines a primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine particles, including dust, pollen and pet dander. It has a CADR of 360 m³/h and it supports app-based controls along with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 462 sq ft Number of filters 3 Filters included Primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter CADR Up to 360 m³/h Smart features Xiaomi Home app, real-time PM2.5 display, colour-coded air-quality indicator, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, temperature and humidity readings Reasons to Buy Effective cleaning Good design Low noise operations Reasons to Avoid Limited coverage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this air purifier to be of top-notch quality and consider it excellent value for money. They also like it design and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise operations.

The Philips AC0920/60 air purifier features a compact, minimalist design that is suitable for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its two-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter with NanoProtect HEPA filtration to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, including fine dust, pollen and other airborne pollutants. A built-in PM 2.5 sensor monitors particle levels and adjusts purification in Auto mode.

Specifications Coverage area 320 sq ft Number of filters 2 Filters included Pre-filter and NanoProtect HEPA filter CADR Up to 250 m³/h Smart features PM 2.5 sensor, real-time air-quality display, Auto mode and Sleep mode Reasons to Buy Effective cleaning Compact design Low noise operations Reasons to Avoid Best for small rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier to be of high quality with an elegant, premium-looking design, and appreciate its compact size that's perfect for bedrooms. They also like its improved air quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effective cleaning and low noise operations.

The Shark NeverChange HP300IN features a compact, modern design with an LED display that shows indoor air-quality readings in real time. Its True HEPA 14 filtration system captures 99.98% of particles, including dust, smoke and allergens, while Debris Defense screens help trap larger particles such as hair and dander. Odour Neutralizer Technology releases a fresh scent as the purifier operates and its Clean Sense IQ automatically monitors particle levels and adjusts purification.

Specifications Coverage area 1400 sq ft Number of filters 1 Filters included True HEPA 14 filter CADR NA Smart features Clean Sense IQ, real-time PM1/PM2.5/PM10 monitoring, automatic fan adjustment and LED air-quality display Reasons to Buy Effective cleaning Good auto-adjustability features Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier performs well and is easy to use, with positive feedback about its display that clearly shows PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 values in real time. They also appreciate its quality and auto-adjustability features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effective cleaning and special features.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a compact design with an LED display that shows real-time PM 2.5 levels. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver anti-bacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to target dust, pollen, fine particulate matter and certain odours. The H13 HEPA filter is designed to remove 99.99% of PM2.5 particles. Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls and Alexa voice support add convenience.

Specifications Coverage area 589 sq ft Number of filters 4 Filters included Pre-filter, Nano-Silver anti-bacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter CADR Up to 380 m³/h Smart features Wi-Fi, Honeywell app control, Alexa voice control, real-time PM2.5 display, automatic air-quality monitoring and Sleep mode Reasons to Buy Effective cleaning Noiseless operation Convenient controls Reasons to Avoid AQI indicator can be tricky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and appreciate its WiFi connectivity through mobile app. They low like its low-noise operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effective cleaning.

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FAQs for buying an air purifier in India Can an air purifier remove PM2.5, PM10 and smoke? A properly sized purifier with effective particle filtration can reduce airborne PM2.5, PM10 and many smoke particles.

What is CADR in an air purifier, and how much do I need? CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how much filtered air a purifier delivers over a given period, usually expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/h) in India. In general, a higher CADR means faster particle removal when comparing units under similar conditions.

What is the difference between HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter? A pre-filter captures larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust, helping protect the main filter, while HEPA filter captures fine airborne particles, including PM2.5, pollen and many smoke particles, and an activated carbon filter helps adsorb certain gases, odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

How do I choose the right air purifier for my room size? Measure the room's length and width to calculate its floor area, then compare that figure with the purifier's stated coverage and CADR. Consider ceiling height and how quickly you want the air cleaned.

Should I keep my air purifier running all night? You can generally run a suitable air purifier overnight if the manufacturer permits continuous operation and you are comfortable with its noise level. Use Sleep mode or a lower fan setting if available.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.