Dia browser, an AI powered successor to Arc browser- What is it? (Explained)

Dia is a new AI-powered browser released by The Browser Company, the same developer behind the popular browser Arc, released in 2022. But unlike the Arc browser, Dia looks and feels similar to a normal browser. It features an AI-powered chatbot that writes for you, answers your questions, and does much more without you needing to leave the browser tab. Here’s everything to know about the Dia browser. Dia: The AI browser that makes web browsing smarter and simpler.(The Browser Company)

Dia browser’s key features

Integrated AI assistant: The one standout feature is the integrated AI chatbot that can be accessed anytime. This assistant can access and synthesise information from all your open tabs and even your recent browsing history. This helps the chatbot to give you smarter and more contextual responses. The chatbot can answer questions, summarise webpages, write or improve your content, and even compare information across multiple tabs.

Skills: You can build small AI tools to automate quick tasks like writing, shopping, scheduling, and to autofill forms.

Horizontal tabs: Unlike the vertical tabs that we saw on the Arc browser, Dia uses a more familiar and functional horizontal tab design.

Chromium-based: The browser is based on Google’s open-source Chromium to ensure compatibility and a smooth browsing experience.

Privacy: All the data is encrypted and saved locally, with only milliseconds-long server processing.

How Dia is different from other browsers

Instead of simply adding a chatbot to a browser like Chrome or Edge, Dia is built from the ground up with AI at its core. This makes AI a natural part of every browsing action. Dia learns from your history and recent browsing actions to offer more personalised results.

The AI chatbot delivers a seamless AI experience, eliminating the need to copy and paste content into separate AI tools. It uses context directly from your open tabs, making it a powerful tool for research and productivity

Dia browser availability

Dia browser is currently in closed beta; early access is available for previous Arc users. A waitlist is available for users who want to join. The final release date is not out yet, but it is expected to roll out more widely once the beta phase is complete.