Dishwasher reality check: Can it really clean oily kadhais and festive utensils?

For years, the dishwasher has been pitched as the ultimate solution to the daily pile-up of plates, bowls and cutlery. But Indian kitchens present a tougher challenge. Oil-heavy curries, tadka-coated pans, dried dal, turmeric stains, pressure cookers and large serving vessels can leave even the most efficient dishwasher facing a serious test.

The truth about dishwashers in Indian kitchens. (Pexels)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

So, can a dishwasher really handle an Indian kitchen, or are we still better off with a scrubber and dishwashing liquid?

Can a dishwasher clean oily Indian utensils?

The short answer is: yes, but with some caveats.

Modern dishwashers use hot water, powerful jets and specialised detergent to break down grease and food residue. Stainless-steel plates, bowls, spoons and many dishwasher-safe cookware items can generally handle Indian meals without a problem.

The bigger challenge is heavy, dried-on grease and food that has been sitting for hours. A kadai used to cook a rich paneer gravy or tadka may need food scraps to be removed before it goes into the machine. That does not necessarily mean washing it by hand; scraping off large chunks of food is usually enough.

Can you put a kadai in a dishwasher?

It depends on what the kadai is made of. Stainless-steel kadais are generally among the easier Indian cookware items to clean in a dishwasher, provided the manufacturer allows dishwasher use. Non-stick cookware requires more caution, as repeated exposure to high heat and strong detergents can affect the coating over time.

Cast iron, copper, brass and certain aluminium cookware should generally not be treated like ordinary dishwasher-safe steel utensils. They can discolour, corrode or lose their finish.

The rule is simple: check the manufacturer's dishwasher-safety instructions before loading cookware.

What about pressure cookers and their parts?

Pressure cookers require a little more attention. The cooker body may be dishwasher-safe depending on the material and manufacturer, but components such as the rubber gasket, pressure valve and other small parts may have separate care instructions.

This is where a dishwasher can clean the visible grime beautifully but still leave you with some manual maintenance. Always check the specific manufacturer's instructions rather than assuming every cooker component can go into the machine.

Top 5 dishwashers for Indian homes

The Bosch SMS66GW01I is a 13-place-setting freestanding dishwasher designed for Indian kitchens and families of four to six. It accommodates up to 70 utensils and includes an Intensive Kadhai 70°C programme, six wash programmes, half-load option, hard-water softener, load and Aqua sensors, and glass-care technology. Its 9.5-litre water consumption and Hygiene+ wash support efficient, hygienic cleaning.

Specifications Place Settings 13 Capacity Up to 70 utensils Water Consumption 9.5 litres/cycle Wash Programs 6 Dimensions 84.5 × 60 × 60 cm Reasons to Buy Intensive Kadhai wash 13-place capacity Reasons to Avoid Large 60 cm footprint Heavy at 43 kg

Why choose this dishwasher?

Choose the Bosch SMS66GW01I for its Indian-focused wash programmes, 13-place capacity, Intensive Kadhai cycle, hard-water support and relatively low 9.5-litre water consumption.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Hafele Aqua Chrome 13PS is a freestanding dishwasher designed for Indian kitchens, accommodating up to 70 utensils. It features six wash programmes, 65°C high-temperature cleaning, flexible racks, half-load mode and an advanced filtration system. Its stainless-steel finish, extra-drying function and childproof lock add convenience, while the 5-year warranty provides additional long-term coverage.

Specifications Place Settings 13 Capacity Up to 70 utensils Wash Programs 6 Maximum Wash Temperature 65°C Dimensions 84.5 × 59.8 × 60 cm Reasons to Buy Flexible racks 5-year warranty Reasons to Avoid No water consumption specified Relatively limited user reviews

Why choose this dishwasher?

Choose the Hafele Aqua Chrome for its spacious 13-place capacity, flexible racks, Indian-kitchen compatibility, high-temperature cleaning and 5-year warranty.

The Faber FFSD 6PR 8S Ace is an 8-place dishwasher suited to couples, small families and compact kitchens. It offers six wash programmes, including Intensive, Eco, Glass, Rapid and Self Clean modes. With 8-litre water consumption per cycle, an adjustable upper rack, dedicated cutlery tray, Aqua Stop and A++ energy rating, it targets everyday Indian cooking residues.

Specifications Place Settings 8 Water Consumption 8 litres/cycle Wash Programs 6 Energy Rating A++ Dimensions 50 × 55 × 60 cm Reasons to Buy 8L water consumption Compact 8-place capacity Reasons to Avoid Smaller capacity Limited to smaller loads

Why choose this dishwasher?

Choose the Faber 8-place dishwasher for compact kitchens, efficient 8-litre water consumption, six wash programmes and dedicated features for greasy Indian utensils.

The IFB Neptune FX14 is a 14-place freestanding dishwasher designed for Indian kitchens and families of up to six. It accommodates up to 80 utensils and features DeepClean Technology, 360° spray arms, 70°C hot-water washing and hygienic steam drying. Six wash programmes, an inbuilt water-softening device, antimicrobial filter and adjustable upper basket provide flexible cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications Place Settings 14 Capacity Up to 80 utensils Wash Programs 6 Maximum Wash Temperature 70°C Dimensions 85 × 59.8 × 59.8 cm Reasons to Buy 14-place capacity 70°C hygiene wash Reasons to Avoid Large footprint Higher price point

Why choose this dishwasher?

Choose the IFB Neptune FX14 for its large 14-place capacity, 70°C wash, DeepClean Technology, flexible racks and hygienic steam drying for Indian kitchens.

The Midea MDWPF1301F(B) IN is a 13-place freestanding dishwasher designed for Indian kitchens and family-sized loads. It offers seven wash programmes, including a 70°C Intensive cycle, Soak mode for dried masala and dal, Glass Care and Rapid Wash. Adjustable baskets, half-load functionality, extra drying and Self-Clean mode add flexibility, while its childproof lock enhances everyday convenience.

Specifications Place Settings 13 Wash Programs 7 Intensive Wash Temperature 70°C Capacity 17.5 litres Dimensions 84.5 × 60 × 59.8 cm Reasons to Buy 70°C Intensive wash Soak mode for dried residue Reasons to Avoid Higher water consumption Mixed user ratings

Why choose this dishwasher?

Choose the Midea dishwasher for its 13-place capacity, 70°C Intensive wash, Soak mode, Glass Care and seven programmes designed for Indian cooking.

Can a dishwasher remove turmeric, masala and dried food?

Indian cooking creates several types of residue, and not all of them behave the same way.

Fresh curry and oily masala are generally easier for a dishwasher to tackle than dried or baked-on food. Turmeric can leave stubborn yellow marks, particularly on plastic containers, while dried dal, rice or gravy can become significantly harder to remove if left overnight.

Using the correct dishwasher detergent, an appropriate cycle and allowing the machine's hot water and jets to do their job can make a significant difference.

Do you need to rinse dishes before putting them in a dishwasher?

This is one of the biggest misconceptions around dishwashers. You generally don't need to pre-wash every plate under running water. Doing so defeats part of the purpose of having a dishwasher. Instead, remove large food particles and scrape off excess residue before loading.

If a utensil has extremely dried or burnt food stuck to it, however, some soaking or manual attention may still be necessary.

Can a dishwasher handle a large Indian festive meal?

This is where expectations matter. A dishwasher can be extremely useful after a family meal or festival, particularly for stacks of steel plates, bowls, glasses and cutlery. But large kadhais, tawas, serving vessels and oversized cookware can quickly consume valuable rack space.

So while a dishwasher can dramatically reduce the amount of hand-washing, it may not eliminate it completely.

Is a dishwasher worth it for an Indian family?

For households that cook frequently, have several family members or regularly deal with large quantities of utensils, a dishwasher can save considerable time and effort.

But the best dishwasher for an Indian kitchen isn't necessarily the one with the longest feature list. Look for high-temperature wash options, adjustable racks, cookware-friendly loading space, appropriate wash cycles and features suited to local water conditions.

The bottom line? Yes, dishwashers can handle Indian kitchens, but not every utensil, every stain or every cooking disaster. The real advantage is not that the machine replaces every bit of manual cleaning. It's that it can take over a large, repetitive part of the daily dishwashing workload.

Top 3 features of our recommended dishwashers

Dishwasher Capacity & Size Wash & Cleaning Features Convenience & Efficiency Bosch SMS66GW01I 13 place settings; up to 70 utensils 6 programs; Intensive Kadhai 70°C; Hygiene+; Glass Care 9.5L water/cycle; Half Load; hard-water softener Hafele Aqua Chrome 13PS 13 place settings; up to 70 utensils 6 programs; 65°C high-temperature wash; Advanced Germ Shield Flexi-Racks; Half Load; Extra Dry; 5-year warranty Faber FFSD 6PR 8S Ace 8 place settings; compact design 6 programs; Intensive wash; Glass; Rapid; Self Clean 8L water/cycle; adjustable upper rack; cutlery tray; Aqua Stop IFB Neptune FX14 14 place settings; up to 80 utensils 6 programs; DeepClean; 70°C Hygiene wash; 360° Jet Wash Hygienic Steam Drying; water softener; adjustable upper basket; 8-year spare-parts support Midea MDWPF1301F(B) IN 13 place settings; family-sized capacity 7 programs; 70°C Intensive; Soak; Glass Care; Self Clean Half Load; Extra Dry; adjustable basket; childproof lock

Similar stories for you

The Research

I’ve spent more than a decade covering consumer electronics and home appliances, and have used and tested dozens of dishwashers across different price points.

For this guide, I evaluated my hands-on experience with more than a dozen dishwashers alongside extensive research into their wash technology, filtration systems, motors, programmes and other factors that affect real-world performance. I also reviewed relevant Reddit discussions to understand common user experiences and concerns.

As with all HT product coverage, this guide has been produced independently. Our recommendations are based on product features, performance considerations and research, not on commercial influence.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.