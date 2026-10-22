Don't overpay for college: The 10 best tablets for students that are actually worth the money

Going to college is an expensive affair, which can add up quickly depending on your needs and the amenities that you are subscribing to. That doesn't mean that you need to stretch your budget for features in a tablet that you may never use. Whether you need a device for taking lecture notes, attending online classes, reading e-books or working on assignments, there are plenty of tablets that offer useful features without carrying a premium price tag.

Best tablets for students in India right now. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The challenge is to know where to spend and where to save. A sharp display makes reading study material more comfortable, while a capable processor helps keep everyday apps running smoothly. Similarly, a long battery life is useful for students moving between lectures, libraries and hostels, and stylus support can make a real difference if you prefer handwritten notes or need to annotate PDFs.

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For all these and more, you may not always need an expensive iPad or a flagship Android tablet. The right choice depends on your course, daily workload and how much you are willing to spend. Some students may be perfectly happy with an affordable tablet for reading and video lectures, while others may need more power for multitasking and demanding apps.

To help you answer that question, we have created a list of top 10 tablets for students that are worth considering across different budgets and study needs.

Top features of the best tablets for students

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen 11-inch MediaTek Dimensity 6300 7,040mAh Redmi Pad 2 Pro 12.1-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 12,000mAh XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display 11.2-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 8,850mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus 13-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 10,200mAh XIAOMI Pad 8 11.2-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1-inch MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra 10,050mAh Redmi Pad 2 11-inch MediaTek Helio G100 9,000mAh Apple iPad 11″ A16 chip 11-inch Apple A16 28.93Wh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9-inch Samsung Exynos 1380 8,000mAh Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) 11-inch Apple M4 28.93Wh

Best tablets for students

The Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen combines a sharp display, stylus support and ample storage in a Luna Grey design that is suitable for students and everyday users. Its 11-inch 2.5K display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It runs Android 15 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. Four Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio, while the 7,040mAh battery supports extended daily use.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 OS Android 15 Storage space 256GB internal storage Battery 7,040mAh Reasons to Buy Good quality Good sound quality Great performance Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet to be a good choice, offering excellent value for money and being particularly suitable for students. Customers appreciate the sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a sleek Graphite Grey design and a large 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Its 12,000mAh battery is designed for extended study and entertainment sessions. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 and AI features round out the package.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 OS Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 12,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good battery life Great performance Good sound Great display quality Reasons to Avoid Average software experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet to be a great value-for-money purchase with a crystal clear display and good sound quality. They also appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display features a slim Graphite Grey metal body and an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its nano-texture surface and anti-reflective coating reduce glare, making reading and working more comfortable in bright surroundings. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it runs HyperOS 2 and offers 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment, while the 8,850mAh battery and 45W charging support daily productivity.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 OS Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Storage space 256GB internal storage Battery 8,850mAh Reasons to Buy Excellent display Great performance Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be the best in the market with a stunning 3.2K 144Hz display and no lags or bugs. They appreciate its smooth operation, sound quality, and nano texture display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 combines a slim Luna Grey aluminium body with a 13-inch 3.5K touchscreen and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, it runs Android 16 and offers 8GB RAM with 256GB storage in this variant. The bundled Tab Pen Plus supports handwritten notes and sketches, while four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment. Its 10,200mAh battery supports 45W charging, and Wi-Fi 7 enables next-generation wireless connectivity.

Specifications Display 13-inch 3.5K LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 OS Xiaomi Android 16 Storage space 256GB internal storage Battery 10,200mAh Reasons to Buy Excellent display Good build quality Great performance Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's build quality, value for money, and display, with one highlighting its massive 13-inch 3.5k resolution screen. They find it excellent for study and work, with one noting its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance. The sound quality receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a slim, lightweight metal body in Titanium Blue and an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration supports everyday productivity and entertainment. A 9,200mAh battery, 45W fast charging, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 7 make it a versatile tablet for work and leisure.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 OS Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 9,200mAh Reasons to Buy Good display Great performance Reasons to Avoid Average battery life Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet performs well as a work device and offers good value for money. The display has also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a sleek Shadow Black finish and a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and up to 900 nits HBM brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, it runs OxygenOS 16 and offers 8GB RAM with 128GB storage in the Wi-Fi variant. Its 10,050mAh battery supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging and reverse wired charging, while quad speakers deliver immersive audio for films, online classes and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra OS OxygenOS 16 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 10,050mAh Reasons to Buy Good display Great performance Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Long charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet to be a solid value for its price, with smooth performance and responsive operation. The display, sound and battery life have also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, battery and performance.

The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular variant features a sleek Sky Blue metal body and an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. This variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. Its 9,000mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 4G cellular connectivity and active pen support make it suitable for studying, streaming and everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G100 OS Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 9,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good display Good sound quality Good performance Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet offers good value for money and appreciate its display quality, with one noting it's crystal clear. Moreover, they like its appearance, sound quality, and product quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound, battery and performance.

The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) features a slim aluminium design and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology for comfortable viewing. It is powered by Apple's A16 chip and it runs iPadOS. It offers 128GB storage in this configuration, which gives users room for apps, documents and downloads. The tablet supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio accessories, while its all-day battery life makes it suitable for students, professionals and entertainment on the go.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS Processor Apple A16 OS iPadOS Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 28.93Wh Reasons to Buy Good display Good performance Great durability, design Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this iPad to be one of the best tablets available, praising its performance with super speed and multitasking capabilities, and its suitability for studies. The display quality is excellent, and customers appreciate its durability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, durability and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a slim, lightweight design with a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, reading and video streaming. Its included S Pen makes handwritten notes, sketches and document annotations easier, while Galaxy AI features such as Object Eraser add convenience for everyday tasks. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor that is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets an 8,000mAh battery that supports extended usage.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch LCD Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 OS Android 15 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 8,000mAh Reasons to Buy Long battery life Good performance Crisp display Reasons to Avoid Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers the tablet excellent for educational purposes, particularly for students, teachers, and professionals, and appreciate its battery life, performance and display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, battery and performance.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight aluminium design with a 10.86-inch Liquid Retina display featuring True Tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip that handles multitasking, gaming, creative applications and productivity tasks with ease. The tablet supports Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, making it suitable for students and professionals. Wi-Fi 7, Touch ID, USB-C and all-day battery life add everyday convenience.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Processor Apple M4 chip OS iPadOS 26 Storage space 128GB internal storage Battery 28.93Wh Reasons to Buy Powerful performance Premium design Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also like its performance and design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.

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FAQs for buying a tablet for students in India Is an iPad or an Android tablet better for students? An iPad is worth considering if you need strong app support, consistent performance and a well-integrated ecosystem for studying and creative work. Android tablets often offer more choices across budgets, expandable storage on selected models and flexible connectivity options.

How much RAM is enough for a student tablet? For basic tasks such as reading PDFs, attending online classes and browsing, 4GB RAM may be sufficient. However, 6GB or 8GB RAM is preferable if you regularly switch between video lectures, browsers, notes and productivity apps.

How much storage should a student tablet have? For most students, 128GB is a sensible starting point. It provides room for educational apps, PDFs, downloaded lectures, documents and some offline entertainment. Choose 256GB if you work with large files, record videos or download extensive study material.

Is a tablet with a stylus worth buying for students? Yes, particularly if you take handwritten notes, annotate PDFs, solve equations, draw diagrams or prepare digital study material. A pressure-sensitive stylus can also help students in design, architecture and other creative fields.

Is a 10-inch or 12-inch tablet better for studying? A 10–11-inch tablet is generally easier to carry to school, college or a library. It works well for video lectures, note-taking and reading most documents. A 12-inch or larger tablet provides more room for textbooks, split-screen multitasking and detailed diagrams, but can be heavier and more expensive.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.