Don't overpay for college: The 10 best tablets for students that are actually worth the money

Going to college is an expensive affair, which can add up quickly depending on your needs and the amenities that you are subscribing to. That doesn't mean that you need to stretch your budget for features in a tablet that you may never use. Whether you need a device for taking lecture notes, attending online classes, reading e-books or working on assignments, there are plenty of tablets that offer useful features without carrying a premium price tag.
The challenge is to know where to spend and where to save. A sharp display makes reading study material more comfortable, while a capable processor helps keep everyday apps running smoothly. Similarly, a long battery life is useful for students moving between lectures, libraries and hostels, and stylus support can make a real difference if you prefer handwritten notes or need to annotate PDFs.
For all these and more, you may not always need an expensive iPad or a flagship Android tablet. The right choice depends on your course, daily workload and how much you are willing to spend. Some students may be perfectly happy with an affordable tablet for reading and video lectures, while others may need more power for multitasking and demanding apps.
To help you answer that question, we have created a list of top 10 tablets for students that are worth considering across different budgets and study needs.
Top features of the best tablets for students
MODEL
|DISPLAY
|PROCESSOR
|BATTERY
|Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen
|11-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|7,040mAh
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro
|12.1-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|12,000mAh
|XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display
|11.2-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|8,850mAh
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus
|13-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|10,200mAh
|XIAOMI Pad 8
|11.2-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|12.1-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
|10,050mAh
|Redmi Pad 2
|11-inch
|MediaTek Helio G100
|9,000mAh
|Apple iPad 11″ A16 chip
|11-inch
|Apple A16
|28.93Wh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|10.9-inch
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|8,000mAh
|Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4)
|11-inch
|Apple M4
|28.93Wh
Best tablets for students
Choose better. Buy smarter.NEHA by HT Tech generates recommendations using proprietary AI analysis built on years of editorial expertise.
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The Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen combines a sharp display, stylus support and ample storage in a Luna Grey design that is suitable for students and everyday users. Its 11-inch 2.5K display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It runs Android 15 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. Four Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio, while the 7,040mAh battery supports extended daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Good sound quality
Great performance
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet to be a good choice, offering excellent value for money and being particularly suitable for students. Customers appreciate the sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
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The Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a sleek Graphite Grey design and a large 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Its 12,000mAh battery is designed for extended study and entertainment sessions. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 and AI features round out the package.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good battery life
Great performance
Good sound
Great display quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average software experience
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet to be a great value-for-money purchase with a crystal clear display and good sound quality. They also appreciate its performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
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The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display features a slim Graphite Grey metal body and an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its nano-texture surface and anti-reflective coating reduce glare, making reading and working more comfortable in bright surroundings. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it runs HyperOS 2 and offers 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment, while the 8,850mAh battery and 45W charging support daily productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent display
Great performance
Good sound quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be the best in the market with a stunning 3.2K 144Hz display and no lags or bugs. They appreciate its smooth operation, sound quality, and nano texture display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
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The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 combines a slim Luna Grey aluminium body with a 13-inch 3.5K touchscreen and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, it runs Android 16 and offers 8GB RAM with 256GB storage in this variant. The bundled Tab Pen Plus supports handwritten notes and sketches, while four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment. Its 10,200mAh battery supports 45W charging, and Wi-Fi 7 enables next-generation wireless connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent display
Good build quality
Great performance
Good sound quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's build quality, value for money, and display, with one highlighting its massive 13-inch 3.5k resolution screen. They find it excellent for study and work, with one noting its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance. The sound quality receives positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
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The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a slim, lightweight metal body in Titanium Blue and an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration supports everyday productivity and entertainment. A 9,200mAh battery, 45W fast charging, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 7 make it a versatile tablet for work and leisure.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good display
Great performance
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
Average sound quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet performs well as a work device and offers good value for money. The display has also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
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The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a sleek Shadow Black finish and a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and up to 900 nits HBM brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, it runs OxygenOS 16 and offers 8GB RAM with 128GB storage in the Wi-Fi variant. Its 10,050mAh battery supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging and reverse wired charging, while quad speakers deliver immersive audio for films, online classes and everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good display
Great performance
Good battery life
Reasons to Avoid
Long charging time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet to be a solid value for its price, with smooth performance and responsive operation. The display, sound and battery life have also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, battery and performance.
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The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular variant features a sleek Sky Blue metal body and an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and it runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. This variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. Its 9,000mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 4G cellular connectivity and active pen support make it suitable for studying, streaming and everyday productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good display
Good sound quality
Good performance
Good battery life
Reasons to Avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet offers good value for money and appreciate its display quality, with one noting it's crystal clear. Moreover, they like its appearance, sound quality, and product quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, sound, battery and performance.
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The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) features a slim aluminium design and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology for comfortable viewing. It is powered by Apple's A16 chip and it runs iPadOS. It offers 128GB storage in this configuration, which gives users room for apps, documents and downloads. The tablet supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio accessories, while its all-day battery life makes it suitable for students, professionals and entertainment on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good display
Good performance
Great durability, design
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this iPad to be one of the best tablets available, praising its performance with super speed and multitasking capabilities, and its suitability for studies. The display quality is excellent, and customers appreciate its durability.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, durability and performance.
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The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a slim, lightweight design with a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, reading and video streaming. Its included S Pen makes handwritten notes, sketches and document annotations easier, while Galaxy AI features such as Object Eraser add convenience for everyday tasks. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor that is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets an 8,000mAh battery that supports extended usage.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Long battery life
Good performance
Crisp display
Reasons to Avoid
Average sound quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers the tablet excellent for educational purposes, particularly for students, teachers, and professionals, and appreciate its battery life, performance and display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display, battery and performance.
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The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a slim, lightweight aluminium design with a 10.86-inch Liquid Retina display featuring True Tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip that handles multitasking, gaming, creative applications and productivity tasks with ease. The tablet supports Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, making it suitable for students and professionals. Wi-Fi 7, Touch ID, USB-C and all-day battery life add everyday convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Powerful performance
Premium design
Reasons to Avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet's quality to be genuine and appreciate its value for money. They also like its performance and design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this tablet for its display and performance.
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- Is an iPad or an Android tablet better for students?
An iPad is worth considering if you need strong app support, consistent performance and a well-integrated ecosystem for studying and creative work. Android tablets often offer more choices across budgets, expandable storage on selected models and flexible connectivity options.
- How much RAM is enough for a student tablet?
For basic tasks such as reading PDFs, attending online classes and browsing, 4GB RAM may be sufficient. However, 6GB or 8GB RAM is preferable if you regularly switch between video lectures, browsers, notes and productivity apps.
- How much storage should a student tablet have?
For most students, 128GB is a sensible starting point. It provides room for educational apps, PDFs, downloaded lectures, documents and some offline entertainment. Choose 256GB if you work with large files, record videos or download extensive study material.
- Is a tablet with a stylus worth buying for students?
Yes, particularly if you take handwritten notes, annotate PDFs, solve equations, draw diagrams or prepare digital study material. A pressure-sensitive stylus can also help students in design, architecture and other creative fields.
- Is a 10-inch or 12-inch tablet better for studying?
A 10–11-inch tablet is generally easier to carry to school, college or a library. It works well for video lectures, note-taking and reading most documents. A 12-inch or larger tablet provides more room for textbooks, split-screen multitasking and detailed diagrams, but can be heavier and more expensive.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.