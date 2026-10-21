10 best 55-inch TVs with 4K resolution, QLED displays and smart features for an enhanced home entertainment experience
From LED and QLED panels to Mini LED technology, these 55-inch TVs offer varied display options, smart platforms and features for different viewing needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Onida 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 55UFDView Details
₹35,070
VW VISIO World 140 cm (55 Inches) SmartChioce Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2View Details
₹31,999
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details
₹35,499
Hisense 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 55E75Q (Black)View Details
₹36,490
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹63,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
A 55-inch TV is a practical choice for buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup with a larger screen. It offers an immersive viewing experience for films, sports, gaming and streaming, making it suitable for medium-sized living rooms and bedrooms with adequate viewing distance. Buyers can choose from LED, QLED and OLED models, depending on their budget and picture quality preferences.
Features such as 4K resolution, HDR support, Dolby Audio, multiple HDMI ports and built-in smart TV platforms can enhance everyday viewing. Before making a purchase, compare screen brightness, refresh rate, sound quality and connectivity options. Checking warranty coverage and available discounts can also help you find a 55-inch TV that suits your entertainment needs and budget.
1. Onida 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 55UFD
The Onida 55UFD is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment, including films, sports and streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the LED display supports everyday viewing. Fire TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10 support enhances compatible content, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple connectivity ports allow connections with external devices. It is a suitable option for buyers seeking a large-screen smart TV for their living room.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 4K display
Fire TV streaming features
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate
External sound may be preferred
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, streaming performance, sound output and ease of use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K viewing, Fire TV streaming and a spacious 55-inch screen.
2. VW VISIO World 140 cm (55 Inches) SmartChioce Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2
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The VW VISIO World VW55GQ2 is a 55-inch QLED television designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QLED display technology supports rich colour reproduction. Google TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised content recommendations. The large screen suits films, sports and gaming in living rooms. Before purchasing, check the model's supported HDR formats, connectivity options and audio specifications to ensure they meet your viewing requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 4K QLED display
Google TV streaming features
Reason to avoid
HDR support needs verification
Sound quality needs assessment
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on colour quality, streaming performance, sound output and overall usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K QLED visuals, Google TV features and an immersive 55-inch viewing experience.
3. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment, gaming and streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QLED technology supports vibrant colour reproduction. Fire TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10+ enhances compatible scenes, while the 120Hz Game Booster supports smoother gameplay. The 34W box speakers and Filmmaker Mode add to the viewing experience across films, sports and everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
34W box speakers
120Hz Game Booster
Reason to avoid
Check available HDMI ports
Sound may need upgrading
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, gaming performance, sound output and Fire TV usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K QLED visuals, HDR10+, enhanced gaming features and built-in Fire TV streaming.
4. Hisense 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 55E75Q (Black)
The Hisense 55E75Q is a 55-inch smart television designed for films, sports, gaming and everyday streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Hi-QLED display technology supports rich colours. The VIDAA operating system provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10+ enhances compatible scenes, while the 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support an engaging audio experience. Its large screen makes it suitable for living rooms and home entertainment setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 48W speakers
Dolby Atmos audio support
Reason to avoid
VIDAA app availability varies
External audio may be preferred
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound performance, streaming apps and ease of use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K Hi-QLED visuals, HDR10+, 48W speakers and VIDAA smart features.
5. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 K-55S25BM2 is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. The LED display and Sony picture processing technologies support everyday viewing, while Google TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised recommendations. HDR support enhances compatible content, and multiple connectivity options allow users to connect external devices for an engaging entertainment experience in the living room.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Detailed 4K picture quality
Google TV streaming features
Reason to avoid
Standard LED panel technology
External audio may be preferred
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, Google TV usability, sound performance and everyday viewing.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K visuals, Google TV features and Sony's picture processing for everyday entertainment.
6. Hisense 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 55E75Q (Black)
The Hisense 55E75Q is a 55-inch smart TV designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. The Hi-QLED display technology supports vibrant picture quality, while HDR10+ enhances compatible content. The VIDAA smart TV platform provides access to supported streaming apps and online entertainment. With 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support, this television offers an integrated audio experience for enjoying shows, films and other content at home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
48W speaker output
Dolby Atmos audio support
Reason to avoid
VIDAA app availability varies
External soundbar may be preferred
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound performance and VIDAA usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K visuals, Hi-QLED technology, smart streaming and Dolby Atmos-supported audio.
7. TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 55Q6C
The TCL 55Q6C is a 55-inch smart television designed for immersive home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QD-Mini LED technology supports enhanced contrast and picture clarity. The Google TV platform brings compatible streaming apps and entertainment together. A 144Hz refresh rate supports smoother motion, making it suitable for sports and gaming. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system adds powerful sound for films, shows and everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Native 144Hz refresh rate
Onkyo 2.1-channel audio
Reason to avoid
Premium features may cost more
Streaming requires internet access
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, gaming performance, sound and smart TV usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K QD-Mini LED visuals, 144Hz gaming and Onkyo audio.
8. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55UE85AHULXL
The Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL is a 55-inch smart television designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K UHD resolution and Crystal UHD display deliver detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. Vision AI features and 4K upscaling help enhance the viewing experience, while HDR10+ supports improved contrast in compatible content. The smart TV platform provides access to entertainment apps, and 30W speakers deliver built-in audio. Seven years of OS upgrades offer extended software support.
Specifications
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, smart features, sound and everyday performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K upscaling, Vision AI features, HDR10+ and extended Tizen OS support.
9. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXL
The Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Mini LED technology supports precise light control and enhanced contrast. Vision AI features and 4K upscaling help improve the viewing experience, and Mini-LED HDR supports compatible content. The smart TV offers access to entertainment features, 30W speakers and a stated seven-year OS upgrade policy for extended software support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precise Mini LED lighting
Seven-year OS upgrades
Reason to avoid
30W built-in speakers
External soundbar may help
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, smart features, sound and everyday performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Mini LED contrast, 4K upscaling, Vision AI and extended Tizen OS support.
10. PHILIPS 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94
The Philips 55MLED610/94 is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QD-Mini LED technology combines quantum dot colour with precise backlighting. The Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised recommendations. HDR support enhances compatible content with improved contrast and colour. This television suits everyday viewing, including films, television programmes, sports and online entertainment, in a modern living room.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QD-Mini LED display
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Internet needed for streaming
External soundbar may help
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, Google TV usability, gaming and sound performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 4K QD-Mini LED visuals, Dolby Vision support and Google TV entertainment features.
Is a 55-inch TV big or small?
A 55-inch TV is considered large for most homes, offering an immersive viewing experience for films, sports and gaming. It suits medium-sized living rooms and spacious bedrooms.
Which is the best 55-inch TV to buy?
The best 55-inch TV depends on your budget and usage. Consider OLED for deep blacks, QD-Mini LED for contrast and brightness, or QLED for vibrant colours and value.
What is a good price for a 55-inch TV?
In India, ₹30,000– ₹45,000 is a reasonable budget for a 55-inch 4K smart TV. Spend ₹45,000– ₹65,000 for premium QLED or Mini LED features. Prices vary by sale.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 55 inch TVs
Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD for sharper details when watching films, sports and streaming content.
Display technology: Compare LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED panels based on picture quality, contrast and budget.
HDR support: HDR10+ and Dolby Vision can improve contrast and colours in compatible content.
Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can deliver smoother motion, particularly for gaming and fast-paced sports.
Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio formats. Consider a soundbar if you want fuller sound.
Smart TV platform: Look for Google TV or other platforms with your preferred streaming apps.
Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options for consoles, soundbars and other devices.
Budget and warranty: Compare prices, energy consumption, software support and warranty coverage before buying.
3 best features of 55 inch TVs
|Product
|HDMI Ports
|USB Ports
|Operating System
|Onida 55UFD
|3
|2
|Fire OS
|Onida Q55UDI
|3
|2
|Fire OS
|VW VISIO World VW55GQ2
|3
|2
|Google TV
|Xiaomi L55MB-FPIN
|3
|2
|Fire OS
|Hisense 55E75Q
|3
|3
|VIDAA
|Sony K-55S25BM2
|4
|2
|Google TV
|Hisense 55E75Q
|3
|2
|VIDAA
|TCL 55Q6C
|3
|1
|Google TV
|Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL
|3
|1
|Tizen
|Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL
|3
|1
|Tizen
|Philips 55MLED610/94
|3
|1
|Google TV
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.