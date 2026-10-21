10 best 55-inch TVs with 4K resolution, QLED displays and smart features for an enhanced home entertainment experience

Upgrade movie nights with feature-packed televisions designed for modern Indian homes. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less A 55-inch TV is a practical choice for buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup with a larger screen. It offers an immersive viewing experience for films, sports, gaming and streaming, making it suitable for medium-sized living rooms and bedrooms with adequate viewing distance. Buyers can choose from LED, QLED and OLED models, depending on their budget and picture quality preferences. Features such as 4K resolution, HDR support, Dolby Audio, multiple HDMI ports and built-in smart TV platforms can enhance everyday viewing. Before making a purchase, compare screen brightness, refresh rate, sound quality and connectivity options. Checking warranty coverage and available discounts can also help you find a 55-inch TV that suits your entertainment needs and budget.

The Onida 55UFD is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment, including films, sports and streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the LED display supports everyday viewing. Fire TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10 support enhances compatible content, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple connectivity ports allow connections with external devices. It is a suitable option for buyers seeking a large-screen smart TV for their living room.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Fire TV smart operating system Display Technology LED backlit display HDR Technology HDR10 high dynamic range Reasons to buy Large 4K display Fire TV streaming features Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate External sound may be preferred

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, streaming performance, sound output and ease of use. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K viewing, Fire TV streaming and a spacious 55-inch screen.

2. VW VISIO World 140 cm (55 Inches) SmartChioce Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The VW VISIO World VW55GQ2 is a 55-inch QLED television designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QLED display technology supports rich colour reproduction. Google TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised content recommendations. The large screen suits films, sports and gaming in living rooms. Before purchasing, check the model's supported HDR formats, connectivity options and audio specifications to ensure they meet your viewing requirements.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (140 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Google TV smart platform Display Technology QLED panel technology HDR Technology HDR formats require verification Reasons to buy Large 4K QLED display Google TV streaming features Reason to avoid HDR support needs verification Sound quality needs assessment

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on colour quality, streaming performance, sound output and overall usability. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K QLED visuals, Google TV features and an immersive 55-inch viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment, gaming and streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QLED technology supports vibrant colour reproduction. Fire TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10+ enhances compatible scenes, while the 120Hz Game Booster supports smoother gameplay. The 34W box speakers and Filmmaker Mode add to the viewing experience across films, sports and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution: 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Fire TV smart platform Display Technology QLED panel technology HDR Technology HDR10+ high dynamic range Reasons to buy 34W box speakers 120Hz Game Booster Reason to avoid Check available HDMI ports Sound may need upgrading

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, gaming performance, sound output and Fire TV usability. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K QLED visuals, HDR10+, enhanced gaming features and built-in Fire TV streaming.

The Hisense 55E75Q is a 55-inch smart television designed for films, sports, gaming and everyday streaming. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Hi-QLED display technology supports rich colours. The VIDAA operating system provides access to compatible streaming apps and online content. HDR10+ enhances compatible scenes, while the 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support an engaging audio experience. Its large screen makes it suitable for living rooms and home entertainment setups.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features VIDAA smart operating system Display Technology Hi-QLED panel technology HDR Technology HDR10+ high dynamic range Reasons to buy Powerful 48W speakers Dolby Atmos audio support Reason to avoid VIDAA app availability varies External audio may be preferred

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound performance, streaming apps and ease of use. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K Hi-QLED visuals, HDR10+, 48W speakers and VIDAA smart features.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 K-55S25BM2 is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. The LED display and Sony picture processing technologies support everyday viewing, while Google TV provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised recommendations. HDR support enhances compatible content, and multiple connectivity options allow users to connect external devices for an engaging entertainment experience in the living room.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Google TV smart platform Display Technology LED backlit display HDR Technology HDR10 and HLG support Reasons to buy Detailed 4K picture quality Google TV streaming features Reason to avoid Standard LED panel technology External audio may be preferred

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, Google TV usability, sound performance and everyday viewing. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K visuals, Google TV features and Sony's picture processing for everyday entertainment.

The Hisense 55E75Q is a 55-inch smart TV designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. The Hi-QLED display technology supports vibrant picture quality, while HDR10+ enhances compatible content. The VIDAA smart TV platform provides access to supported streaming apps and online entertainment. With 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support, this television offers an integrated audio experience for enjoying shows, films and other content at home.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features VIDAA smart TV platform Display Technology Hi-QLED display technology HDR Technology HDR10+ high dynamic range Reasons to buy 48W speaker output Dolby Atmos audio support Reason to avoid VIDAA app availability varies External soundbar may be preferred

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound performance and VIDAA usability. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K visuals, Hi-QLED technology, smart streaming and Dolby Atmos-supported audio.

The TCL 55Q6C is a 55-inch smart television designed for immersive home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QD-Mini LED technology supports enhanced contrast and picture clarity. The Google TV platform brings compatible streaming apps and entertainment together. A 144Hz refresh rate supports smoother motion, making it suitable for sports and gaming. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system adds powerful sound for films, shows and everyday viewing.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Google TV with streaming apps Display Technology QD-Mini LED with QLED HDR Technology Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support Reasons to buy Native 144Hz refresh rate Onkyo 2.1-channel audio Reason to avoid Premium features may cost more Streaming requires internet access

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, gaming performance, sound and smart TV usability. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K QD-Mini LED visuals, 144Hz gaming and Onkyo audio.

The Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL is a 55-inch smart television designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K UHD resolution and Crystal UHD display deliver detailed visuals for films, sports and streaming. Vision AI features and 4K upscaling help enhance the viewing experience, while HDR10+ supports improved contrast in compatible content. The smart TV platform provides access to entertainment apps, and 30W speakers deliver built-in audio. Seven years of OS upgrades offer extended software support.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (138 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Tizen OS, Vision AI Display Technology Crystal UHD LED display HDR Technology HDR10+ high dynamic range

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, smart features, sound and everyday performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K upscaling, Vision AI features, HDR10+ and extended Tizen OS support.

The Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Mini LED technology supports precise light control and enhanced contrast. Vision AI features and 4K upscaling help improve the viewing experience, and Mini-LED HDR supports compatible content. The smart TV offers access to entertainment features, 30W speakers and a stated seven-year OS upgrade policy for extended software support.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (138 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Tizen OS, Vision AI Display Technology Mini LED backlighting technology HDR Technology Mini LED HDR, HDR10+ support Reasons to buy Precise Mini LED lighting Seven-year OS upgrades Reason to avoid 30W built-in speakers External soundbar may help

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, smart features, sound and everyday performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for Mini LED contrast, 4K upscaling, Vision AI and extended Tizen OS support.

The Philips 55MLED610/94 is a 55-inch smart television designed for home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while QD-Mini LED technology combines quantum dot colour with precise backlighting. The Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming apps and personalised recommendations. HDR support enhances compatible content with improved contrast and colour. This television suits everyday viewing, including films, television programmes, sports and online entertainment, in a modern living room.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (138 cm) Resolution 4K UHD, 3840 × 2160 Smart TV Features Google TV with streaming apps Display Technology QD-Mini LED with QLED HDR Technology Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED display Google TV interface Reason to avoid Internet needed for streaming External soundbar may help

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, Google TV usability, gaming and sound performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K QD-Mini LED visuals, Dolby Vision support and Google TV entertainment features. Is a 55-inch TV big or small? A 55-inch TV is considered large for most homes, offering an immersive viewing experience for films, sports and gaming. It suits medium-sized living rooms and spacious bedrooms. Which is the best 55-inch TV to buy? The best 55-inch TV depends on your budget and usage. Consider OLED for deep blacks, QD-Mini LED for contrast and brightness, or QLED for vibrant colours and value. What is a good price for a 55-inch TV? In India, ₹30,000– ₹45,000 is a reasonable budget for a 55-inch 4K smart TV. Spend ₹45,000– ₹65,000 for premium QLED or Mini LED features. Prices vary by sale. Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 55 inch TVs Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD for sharper details when watching films, sports and streaming content. Display technology: Compare LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED panels based on picture quality, contrast and budget. HDR support: HDR10+ and Dolby Vision can improve contrast and colours in compatible content. Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can deliver smoother motion, particularly for gaming and fast-paced sports. Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio formats. Consider a soundbar if you want fuller sound. Smart TV platform: Look for Google TV or other platforms with your preferred streaming apps. Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options for consoles, soundbars and other devices. Budget and warranty: Compare prices, energy consumption, software support and warranty coverage before buying. 3 best features of 55 inch TVs

Product HDMI Ports USB Ports Operating System Onida 55UFD 3 2 Fire OS Onida Q55UDI 3 2 Fire OS VW VISIO World VW55GQ2 3 2 Google TV Xiaomi L55MB-FPIN 3 2 Fire OS Hisense 55E75Q 3 3 VIDAA Sony K-55S25BM2 4 2 Google TV Hisense 55E75Q 3 2 VIDAA TCL 55Q6C 3 1 Google TV Samsung UA55UE85AHULXL 3 1 Tizen Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL 3 1 Tizen Philips 55MLED610/94 3 1 Google TV

FAQs about 55-inch TVs Is a 55-inch TV suitable for a living room? Yes, a 55-inch TV can suit medium-sized living rooms, depending on viewing distance and room layout. What resolution should buyers choose for a 55-inch TV? 4K Ultra HD resolution offers sharp details and clear picture quality on a 55-inch screen. Which display technology is available in 55-inch TVs? 55-inch TVs are available with LED, QLED and QD-Mini LED display technologies. How many HDMI ports should a 55-inch TV have? Three or four HDMI ports can accommodate devices such as gaming consoles, set-top boxes and soundbars. What should buyers check when choosing a 55-inch TV? Compare picture quality, HDR support, refresh rate, sound output, smart TV features and connectivity options.