Don't settle for ordinary TV audio, these 6 soundbars could make your movie nights more exciting

A television can deliver a sharp picture, but its built-in speakers often struggle to give films, sports and music the sound they deserve. A soundbar is a relatively straightforward way to improve that experience, although the options vary considerably. Some models keep the setup compact with a built-in subwoofer, while others include separate bass units and rear speakers for a more immersive home theatre arrangement. Here, I've covered six soundbars from JBL, Sony, boAt, Samsung and Zebronics. The comparison looks at channel configuration, power output, subwoofer design, connectivity and sound features, so you can decide whether you need clearer dialogue, stronger bass or actual rear-channel surround sound.

Compare six soundbars for home entertainment, including their audio configurations, connectivity options and customer feedback. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Not everyone has the space for a separate subwoofer sitting beside the TV cabinet. The JBL Cinema SB510 keeps its design relatively simple by building the subwoofer into the soundbar itself. It delivers 200W output across a 3.1-channel setup, with a dedicated centre channel for dialogue, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth streaming. HDMI ARC and optical inputs make TV connections straightforward.

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Specifications - Channel configuration 3.1 channel - Power output 200W - Subwoofer Built-in - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.3 - Frequency response 55Hz-20kHz (-10dB) Reasons to Buy - The dedicated centre channel is designed to make dialogue easier to follow. - A built-in subwoofer avoids the need to find space for another speaker unit. - HDMI ARC simplifies connection to compatible televisions. Reasons to Avoid - It does not include dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the JBL suitable for small and medium-sized rooms, particularly bedrooms. Sound quality receives mixed feedback, with some appreciating the output while others miss stronger bass and treble. Reliability, connectivity and value also attract divided opinions, including reports of units stopping after a month.

Why we picked it

The SB510 is the compact option in this group. Its built-in subwoofer and dedicated centre channel make it worth considering if you want fuller TV audio and clearer dialogue without adding a separate bass unit to your room.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony HT-S20R is designed for viewers who want more than a soundbar placed beneath the television. Its 5.1-channel arrangement includes two wired rear speakers and a separate wired subwoofer, with a total power output of 400W. Dolby Digital support and dedicated Cinema, Music, Voice and Night modes give it flexibility across films, television and music.

Specifications - Channel configuration 5.1 channel - Total power output 400W - Subwoofer Wired - Rear speakers 2 wired speakers - Audio technology Dolby Digital - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, analogue audio, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to Buy - Separate rear speakers deliver physical surround channels rather than relying only on virtual processing. - The external subwoofer adds a dedicated bass component to the setup. - Voice and Night modes are useful for dialogue-focused viewing and quieter late-night sessions. Reasons to Avoid - The wired rear speakers and subwoofer require more careful placement and cable management. - It is not wall-mountable, according to Sony's specifications. - Its 5.1-channel arrangement takes more space than a single-bar setup.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the home theatre experience, particularly for films and music, and describe the bass as powerful. Installation and overall performance also receive positive feedback. Bluetooth connectivity is less consistent, with some buyers appreciating it while others report connection problems.

Why we picked it

The HT-S20R is the one to consider if genuine rear-speaker surround sound matters more to you than a clutter-free installation. Its 5.1-channel configuration makes it a more complete home theatre arrangement than a standalone soundbar.

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 is designed for buyers who want a multi-speaker home entertainment setup without moving to a more expensive home theatre system. It delivers 300W RMS output through a 5.1-channel configuration, combining a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear satellite speakers. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC and optical connectivity give users multiple ways to connect their devices, while dedicated EQ modes cater to movies, music and news.

Specifications Channel configuration 5.1 channel Output power 300W RMS Driver configuration 2" x 4 + 1.5" x 1 + 6.5" x 1 Subwoofer Wired Rear speakers Dual rear satellite speakers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, HDMI ARC, USB, optical EQ modes Movies, News and Music Colour Charcoal Black Dimensions Soundbar: 680 x 89 x 62mm; subwoofer: 180 x 308 x 373mm; rear satellites: 165 x 89 x 62mm Reasons to Buy Separate rear satellite speakers create a more immersive listening arrangement than a standalone soundbar. Dedicated EQ presets let users adjust the audio according to what they are watching or listening to. Multiple wired and wireless connectivity options make it compatible with different home entertainment devices. Reasons to Avoid The wired subwoofer and rear speakers require additional cable management. Its 300W RMS output is lower than the 400W Sony HT-S20R and 625W Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 Pro. The multi-speaker arrangement requires more installation space than a compact 2.1-channel soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sound quality and sleek design, with some describing it as excellent value for the price. Feedback on performance and connectivity is mixed, however. Some buyers are impressed with the overall output, while others report centre-speaker and Bluetooth connectivity problems.

Why we picked it

The B300's combination of a 5.1-channel layout, wired subwoofer and dual rear satellites gives it a proper multi-speaker setup. It is worth considering if you want dedicated rear audio channels and multiple EQ presets.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. It also includes Bass Boost for stronger low-frequency output, Adaptive Sound to adjust audio according to the content and Voice Enhance mode for dialogue. Game Pro and Night modes add a few more ways to tailor the listening experience.

Specifications - Channel configuration 2.1 channel - Power output 300W - Subwoofer Wireless - Audio technology Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X - Sound modes Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost, Standard, Surround Sound Expansion, Game Pro - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth 4.2, USB music playback Reasons to Buy - The wireless subwoofer gives you more flexibility when positioning the bass unit. - Voice Enhance mode is useful for following dialogue in films and television shows. - Adaptive Sound and Game Pro provide different audio settings for different types of content. Reasons to Avoid - There is no dedicated centre speaker in the system. - Rear speakers are not included, although a compatible wireless rear speaker kit can be purchased separately. - There is no HDMI input or 4K video pass-through.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the soundbar's performance and value, with clear dialogue mentioned as a positive. Connectivity also receives favourable feedback, particularly when paired with Samsung televisions. Overall performance opinions are mixed, though, so the customer experience is not entirely consistent.

Why we picked it

Samsung's collection of sound modes is the main attraction here. Voice Enhance, Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost and Game Pro make it a flexible option for households that watch films, follow television shows and play games.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 Pro is a substantial home theatre setup, rather than a simple soundbar and subwoofer combination. It uses a 5.2-channel configuration with two wireless subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers. Its 625W total output and Dolby Audio support are aimed at viewers who want a more expansive sound system for a dedicated entertainment room.

Specifications Channel configuration 5.2 channel Total output power 625W Subwoofers 2 wireless subwoofers Rear speakers 2 wired satellite speakers Audio technology Dolby Audio Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX Reasons to Buy The two wireless subwoofers give the system a dedicated bass setup. Separate rear satellites create a more involving surround sound arrangement. Multiple input options make it useful for connecting different entertainment devices. Reasons to Avoid The two rear satellite speakers still require wires, so the setup is not completely wireless. Its multi-speaker arrangement and 12.4kg total weight require considerable space. It uses HDMI ARC rather than HDMI eARC.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Juke Bar 9550 Pro for its powerful 625W surround sound and consider it good value for the price. It is also described as a popular home entertainment option. However, some buyers raise concerns about product reliability and Zebronics' after-sales support.

Why we picked it

The dual-subwoofer configuration is what separates the Juke Bar 9550 Pro from most options here. It is worth considering if you have the space for a multi-speaker arrangement and want a dedicated home theatre setup.

The Sony HT-S400 takes a more streamlined approach to home audio. It pairs a 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, offering 330W total output. Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround technology creates a virtual surround effect, while its X-Balanced Speaker Unit is designed to improve vocal clarity. Voice and Night modes are useful additions for everyday television viewing.

Specifications Channel configuration 2.1 channel Total power output 330W Subwoofer Wireless Surround technology S-Force PRO Front Surround Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.0 Sound effects Night Mode, Voice Mode Reasons to Buy The wireless subwoofer reduces cable clutter and gives you flexibility in placement. Voice Mode is designed to make dialogue easier to hear. S-Force PRO adds a virtual surround effect without requiring separate rear speakers. Reasons to Avoid It does not include dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound. The USB Type-A port is for updates only, not music playback. Its 2.1-channel configuration is less extensive than the 5.1 and 5.2 systems in this list.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the clear dialogue and crisp sound, along with Bluetooth connectivity between the soundbar, subwoofer and other devices. Installation and value for money also receive positive feedback. However, opinions on the available sound settings are mixed, with some buyers wishing for an equaliser.

Why we picked it

The HT-S400 focuses on dialogue clarity and a simpler installation. Its wireless subwoofer and virtual surround processing make it worth considering if you want a cleaner living room setup without running cables to rear speakers.

Top 3 features of soundbars for home

Soundbar Channel configuration Subwoofer setup Key audio feature JBL Cinema SB510 3.1 channel Built-in Dolby Audio, centre channel Sony HT-S20R 5.1 channel Wired Dolby Digital, rear speakers boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 5.1 channel Wired 300W RMS, Movies/News/Music EQ modes Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 2.1 channel Wireless Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Zebronics Juke Bar 9550 Pro 5.2 channel Dual wireless subwoofers Dolby Audio, 625W output Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel Wireless S-Force PRO Front Surround

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar

Channel configuration: A 2.1-channel soundbar has a stereo soundbar and a subwoofer, while 5.1-channel systems add dedicated rear channels. If you want physical surround sound, check whether rear speakers are included.

Subwoofer design: A built-in subwoofer keeps the setup compact. A separate wireless subwoofer offers more placement flexibility, while wired units may need additional cable management.

Audio formats and sound modes: Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X support different audio experiences. Also look for Voice, Night or Adaptive Sound modes if you watch a lot of dialogue-heavy content.

TV connectivity: HDMI ARC is convenient for connecting a soundbar to a compatible television. Optical input is another useful option, while Bluetooth lets you stream music from a phone or laptop.

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FAQs Is a soundbar worth buying for a smart TV? A soundbar can improve dialogue clarity, bass response and overall audio output compared with many built-in TV speakers. The difference depends on the soundbar's configuration and your room.

What is the difference between 2.1 and 5.1 channel soundbars? A 2.1-channel system has two main audio channels and a subwoofer. A 5.1-channel system adds dedicated centre and rear channels for a more conventional surround sound experience.

Is a wireless subwoofer better than a wired subwoofer? A wireless subwoofer offers more flexibility when positioning it and reduces cable clutter. A wired subwoofer needs a physical connection to the soundbar but can still deliver strong bass.

Do all soundbars support Dolby Atmos? No. Some support Dolby Audio or Dolby Digital, while others include Dolby Atmos. Check the exact audio format supported by the soundbar before buying.

Can I connect a soundbar to a television using Bluetooth? Some televisions and soundbars support Bluetooth audio connections. HDMI ARC and optical connections are also common options, and can be preferable for a wired TV audio setup.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.