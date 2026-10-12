Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 44% on these premium Bluetooth headphones

Premium wireless headphones can make a pretty big difference during long commutes, work calls and extended music sessions, but their prices can be a hurdle. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on headphones from Sennheiser, Sony, Marshall, JBL and Noise, with features ranging from active noise cancellation and high-resolution audio support to long battery life and customisable sound. The models also serve different needs: some prioritise blocking outside noise, while others focus on portability or marathon playback. Here is a closer look at five options, their key specifications, why we picked them and the trade-offs to consider.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Premium headphone prices

Compare premium wireless headphones on Flipkart by battery life, noise cancellation, audio support and everyday comfort before choosing a deal.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Headphones Listed price Listed MRP Discount shown Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ₹ 20,990 ₹ 34,990 40% off Sony WH-1000XM5 ₹ 19,489 ₹ 34,990 44% off Marshall Major V ₹ 10,499 ₹ 14,999 30% off JBL Tour One M3 ₹ 24,999 ₹ 34,999 29% off Noise Master Buds Max ₹ 6,999 ₹ 11,999 42% off

Prices and discounts are based on the available Flipkart listings and can change.

Factors to consider when buying premium Bluetooth headphones

Active noise cancellation: ANC can reduce background noise during flights, commutes and work. Check whether the headphones offer adaptive cancellation and ambient sound modes, especially if you need to hear announcements or conversations.

Battery life with ANC enabled: Manufacturers often quote different figures with ANC switched on and off. Compare the relevant figure for your usage rather than relying only on the highest advertised number.

Comfort and fit: Over-ear headphones surround the ears, while on-ear designs rest on them. Consider weight, cushioning and how long you typically wear headphones before choosing.

Audio codecs and connectivity: LDAC and aptX Adaptive require compatible devices to work as intended. Multipoint is useful if you frequently switch between a phone and laptop, while a wired option can help when Bluetooth is unavailable.

The Momentum 4 Wireless combines Sennheiser's 42mm transducer system with adaptive noise cancellation and a battery rated for up to 60 hours of playback with ANC enabled. Its over-ear design and customisable sound settings suit listeners who spend long stretches with music, podcasts or calls. Bluetooth multipoint is useful for switching between devices, while fast charging helps when the battery runs low before a commute.

Specifications - Driver 42mm dynamic - Noise cancellation Hybrid Adaptive ANC - Battery Up to 60 hours with ANC - Bluetooth 5.2 - Audio codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive - Frequency range 6Hz to 22kHz Reasons to Buy - Long battery life can reduce how often you need to recharge. - Sound personalisation and EQ presets let you adjust the audio to your preferences. - Multipoint connectivity is useful when moving between a phone and laptop. Reasons to Avoid - The over-ear design takes up more space than compact on-ear headphones. - aptX Adaptive support depends on the source device and its compatibility.

What to know before buying

The Momentum 4 is a feature-rich over-ear model, but its size may be less convenient for people who want headphones to carry in a small bag. Check codec compatibility if you plan to use aptX Adaptive, and remember that battery life varies with usage and volume.

Why we picked it

Its standout feature is the combination of up to 60 hours of playback with ANC and detailed sound customisation. It is worth considering for frequent travellers and listeners who want fewer charging breaks without giving up control over their audio.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 focuses on noise cancellation, with the QN1 and Integrated Processor V1 working alongside multiple microphones to reduce surrounding sound. Its 30mm drivers, DSEE Extreme processing and LDAC support give it a broad audio feature set, while touch controls handle everyday playback. Multipoint connectivity helps users move between two Bluetooth devices. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with noise cancellation switched on.

Specifications - Driver 30mm - Noise cancellation HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Integrated Processor V1 - Battery Max. 30 hours (NC ON), Max. 40 hours (NC OFF) - Bluetooth Version 5.2 - Audio formats SBC, AAC, LDAC - Weight Approx. 250g Reasons to Buy - Multiple microphones and dedicated processing help reduce distractions during travel or work. - LDAC support allows compatible devices to stream higher-bitrate audio. - Multipoint makes it easier to switch between a laptop and phone. Reasons to Avoid - LDAC requires compatible source hardware and supported settings. - The headphones are not designed for water or sweat exposure.

What to know before buying

The WH-1000XM5 is geared towards people who spend time in noisy environments. Before choosing it, consider whether you will use LDAC with a compatible device and whether you prefer its touch controls to physical buttons. Its 30-hour ANC-on battery rating is the more relevant figure for frequent travellers.

Why we picked it

We picked the WH-1000XM5 for its noise-cancellation system, LDAC support and multipoint connectivity. It suits commuters, frequent flyers and people who need to focus in busy spaces while still using the same headphones across work and personal devices.

The Marshall Major V takes a different approach with an on-ear design, a tactile control knob and a claimed 100+ hours of wireless playtime. It supports wireless charging and Bluetooth multipoint, and the companion app lets users adjust EQ settings and customise the M-button. Unlike the Sennheiser and Sony models here, it does not have active noise cancellation, so it is better suited to listeners who prioritise battery life and portability over blocking ambient noise.

Specifications - Driver 40mm dynamic - Battery 100+ hours of wireless playtime - Bluetooth 5.3 - Audio codecs SBC, MPEG-2 AAC, LC3 - Wired connectivity 3.5mm input/output - Weight 186g - Noise cancellation No ANC Reasons to Buy - Very long stated playback time suits people who dislike frequent charging. - Wireless charging adds convenience if you already have a compatible charging pad. - The control knob offers a tactile alternative to touch-based controls. Reasons to Avoid - No active noise cancellation for flights, public transport or noisy offices. - On-ear pads sit on the ears rather than surrounding them, which may not suit everyone for long sessions. - No stated water-resistance rating.

What to know before buying

The Major V's biggest draw is its battery life, but it is not the choice for buyers who need active noise cancellation. Its on-ear fit is also different from the over-ear designs in this list, so consider how you prefer headphones to sit during long listening sessions.

Why we picked it

We picked the Major V for its 100+ hours of wireless playback, wireless charging and easy-to-use control knob. It suits music listeners who value long battery life and a distinctive, portable design more than active noise cancellation.

JBL's Tour One M3 is the most feature-heavy option in this selection, with 40mm drivers, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 and support for LDAC audio. It also offers spatial sound with head tracking, multipoint connectivity and app-based sound controls. Battery life is rated at up to 70 hours with ANC off and up to 40 hours with ANC on. The trade-off is price: it remains a premium purchase even at the listed discount.

Specifications - Driver 40mm - Noise cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 - Battery Up to 70 hours (ANC off); up to 40 hours (ANC on) - Audio LDAC, JBL Spatial 360 sound with head tracking - Bluetooth 5.3 - Weight 278g - Connectivity Multipoint, detachable cable, USB-C audio support Reasons to Buy - Adaptive ANC adjusts noise cancellation to changing surroundings. - LDAC support and a built-in DAC provide options for higher-quality audio. - Multipoint, spatial sound and app controls add flexibility for work and entertainment. Reasons to Avoid - Its listed price is higher than the other headphones in this comparison. - Battery life drops from up to 70 hours to up to 40 hours with ANC enabled. - At 278g, it is quite heavy.

What to know before buying

The JBL's extensive audio and connectivity features may appeal to people who want a flexible set of headphones for travel, music and work.

Why we picked it

We picked the Tour One M3 for its combination of adaptive ANC, LDAC, spatial sound with head tracking and multipoint connectivity. It is aimed at buyers who want advanced audio features and can accommodate a higher price.

The Noise Master Buds Max combines a 40mm driver with Sound by Bose tuning and Dynamic EQ, which adjusts the sound profile in real time. It also offers active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 and up to 60 hours of playback. At the listed sale price, it is considerably more accessible than the other models here. The feature set is aimed at everyday listening, commuting and calls, without the premium pricing of Sony or JBL.

Specifications - Driver 40mm - Audio Sound by Bose, Dynamic EQ - Noise cancellation Active noise cancellation - Battery Up to 60 hours - Bluetooth 5.4 - Water resistance IPX4 - Wireless range 10m - Weight 262g Reasons to Buy - Sound by Bose tuning and Dynamic EQ offer a sound profile designed for everyday music listening. - Up to 60 hours of playback reduces charging frequency. - IPX4 rating provides some protection against splashes during daily use. Reasons to Avoid - The official specifications do not list support for high-resolution codecs such as LDAC. - At 262g, it is heavier than the Marshall Major V. - IPX4 protection does not make the headphones suitable for submersion in water.

What to know before buying

The Master Buds Max offers a lower entry price and long stated battery life, but its official specifications do not list the advanced audio codec support found on the JBL or Sony. Check the Noise Audio app features and fit before deciding if its tuning options match your listening preferences.

Why we picked it

We picked the Master Buds Max for its Sound by Bose tuning, Dynamic EQ and 60-hour battery claim at a lower listed price. It is worth considering for buyers who want ANC and customisable sound without spending as much.

Top 3 features of premium Bluetooth headphones

Headphones Battery life Audio and noise control Standout feature Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Up to 60 hours with ANC 42mm drivers, Adaptive ANC Sound personalisation Sony WH-1000XM5 Up to 30 hours with ANC 30mm drivers, LDAC Multipoint connectivity Marshall Major V 100+ hours 40mm drivers, no ANC Wireless charging JBL Tour One M3 Up to 40 hours with ANC LDAC, Adaptive ANC 2.0 Spatial sound with head tracking Noise Master Buds Max Up to 60 hours Sound by Bose, Dynamic EQ IPX4 rating

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FAQs Are premium Bluetooth headphones worth buying during a sale? They can offer useful savings on features such as ANC, multipoint connectivity and audio personalisation. Compare the current sale price with the regular price and check seller, warranty and return terms.

Does active noise cancellation improve sound quality? ANC reduces external noise, which can make music easier to hear in busy environments. It does not automatically improve the headphones' audio tuning or recording quality.

How much battery life should I look for in wireless headphones? That depends on your routine. Around 30 hours with ANC enabled can be sufficient for many users, while frequent travellers may prefer longer playback and fast charging.

What is multipoint connectivity in headphones? Multipoint allows compatible headphones to connect to two devices at once, such as a laptop and smartphone. It can make switching between work calls and music more convenient.

Can Bluetooth headphones also be used with a cable? Some wireless headphones include a 3.5mm audio connection or support wired USB audio. Check the specific model's connectivity options and whether all features remain available in wired mode.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.