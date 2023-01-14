Flipkart Big Saving Days begin: Apple iPhone 14 available at 'lowest-ever' price

Flipkart Big Saving Days are now live for Plus members. The e-commerce site has come up with exciting offers of a range of products. The Apple iPhone 14 is listed at its 'lowest-ever' price in the sale.

Deal on Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 with storage of 128GB is available at a discounted price of ₹67,000. On ICICI Bank and Citibank cards, there is an additional 10% discount.

Apple released the iPhone 14 in September with a starting price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage model. However, it is currently available with a 14% discount on Flipkart during the ongoing sale. Similarly, the phone's 256GB and 512GB models are on sale for ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively.

Features of iPhone 14

1. The Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The screen on the phone has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.

2. The smart has a 12MP primary lens and a second 12MP front TrueDepth camera for low-light capabilities with an f/1.9 aperture.

3. Apple now has a new Action mode that smooths out motion, vibration, and shaking when recording video.

4. These smartphones also offer a Cinematic mode that enables users to record 4K at 30 and 24 frames per second.

5. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with accident detection. The iPhone's crash detection feature can identify fatal car crashes and contact emergency services automatically.

6. It also comes with Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, however, for the time being, the feature is only enabled in US and Canada.

7. The smartphone has a ceramic shield that protects it from spills and splashes.

8. The device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

9. It comes with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

10. Buyers can select from a variety of colour options including Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product)RED, and Blue.

