Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro at 10% off, Pixel 8a with discounts up to 33%, and more offers

Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025: Now that a few days have passed since Flipkart’s Monumental Sale began, we’ve curated a list of the top phones currently on discount, including some flagship models like the iPhone 16, as well as mid-range options. Read on to know about some of the most discounted phones this Republic Day 2025 sale season. Apple iPhone 16 Pro is available with a major price cut on Flipkart.(AP)

iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model is currently listed at ₹1,12,900 on Flipkart. However, you can get an even better deal if you check out with a compatible credit card, which brings the price down to ₹1,07,900 after an instant ₹5,000 off. This totals ₹12,000 off the original MRP of ₹1,19,900. Do note that this is for the 128GB model; if that’s not enough storage for you, you can opt for the 256GB variant, which is also discounted.

Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a, which typically retails for ₹52,999, is now available for ₹37,999. You can get an even better deal by combining credit card offers, which gives you an instant ₹3,000 off, bringing the price down to ₹34,999.

CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is available for ₹15,499 for the 128GB model with 6GB of RAM. By applying a credit card discount, you can save an additional ₹2,000, bringing the price down to around ₹13,000.

iPhone 16

Launched at ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 is now discounted to ₹67,999 on Flipkart. By combining bank offers, you can get it for ₹64,999, which is great value for money. This model comes with the same Apple intelligence features as the Pro models, as well as the A18 chip, enabling you to play AAA games. The camera is no slouch either, featuring a dual setup with a 48MP main wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It is available in various colours, including Ultramarine, Pink, Black, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S24

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus isn’t as powerful as devices like the OnePlus 13 or other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones, some people prefer Samsung due to the brand’s value and the tried-and-tested experience it offers. This makes the S24 Plus, priced at ₹59,999, one of the best deals during the sale season. By combining bank offers, you can get it for just ₹56,999.