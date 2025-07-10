Fold it, flip it but only if you’ve got at least 90000: India pricing announced for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

On July 9, Samsung hosted its awaited Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the new generation foldable smartphone in India. The lineup consisted of three foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This year, the South Korean giant emphasised more on the slim foldable design, powerful performance, and AI features, grabbing much attention in the flagship market. Samsung is also calling these devices “Galaxy AI phones” as it's bringing new AI capabilities with Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, and more. However, with significant upgrades over its predecessor, Samsung has also taken a bet on prices. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the new generation Samsung Galaxy foldable, then a detailed price breakdown. Samsung has started the pre-order for the new generation of foldables. Know about the price and benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available in four colourways: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint (only on Samsung.com)

12GB+ 256GB: Rs. 1,74,999

12GB+ 512GB: Rs. 1,86,999

16GB+ 1TB: Rs. 2,10,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7:

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint (only on Samsung.com)

12GB +256GB: Rs. 1,09,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs. 1,21,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE:

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in Black or White colour ways

8GB +128GB: Rs. 89,999

8GB+ 256GB: Rs. 95,999

The smartphones are available for pre-order in India on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, with exclusive benefits. Pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will receive a free storage upgrade worth Rs. 12,000. On the other hand, Samsung is also providing a free storage upgrade worth Rs. 6,000 for the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Additionally, buyers can also opt for up to 24-month No Cost EMI options on all three models. The official sale for the new foldable will go live on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been announced with several upgrades, alongside featuring a slim build. Samsung also brings the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to the book-style foldable for smooth multitasking. Users can also get to experience the Android 16-based OneUI 8 with new AI-powered features.