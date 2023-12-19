‘Force of God’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates' prediction for AI in 2024

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates, while looking back on his experience in the tech industry and the major life changes in the past year, talked about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the year 2024. Bill Gates talked about the future of AI in 2024 (File)

Getting emotional on his blog, he reflected on the developments in his life in 2023, giving a year end note and predictions for the upcoming year. One of the highlights of Gates' year was becoming a grandfather in 2023.

The billionaire said that becoming a grandparent has made him reflect on how his granddaughter has been born into a new world, which is now being shaped by artificial intelligence.

Gates said in his blog, "In last year’s letter, I wrote about how the prospect of becoming a grandparent made me reflect on the world my granddaughter will be born into. Now I’m thinking more about the world she will inherit and what it will be like decades from now when her generation is in charge."

How AI will change the world in 2024

Bill Gates revealed that 2023 was the first year where he relied on AI for work instead of just using it for song parodies. He also said that reliance on AI for day-to-day jobs is changing the world that his granddaughter will grow up in.

He also said that AI can act as a "force of god" in the future, having the potential to do away with socio-economic discrepancies and inequalities rather than expanding on the differences of society. This could change society for the better, he said.

The Microsoft founder said, "AI can be used to improve access to education, mental health, and more. It motivates me to make sure this technology helps reduce—and doesn’t contribute to—the awful inequities we see around the world. I've always been a firm believer in the power of innovation to offer every child an equal chance to survive and thrive. AI is no exception."