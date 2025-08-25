Forget 7,000 mAh! Realme may launch a mobile with a massive 15,000 mAh battery

Thanks to silicon–carbon technology, we have recently seen enormous batteries in smartphones, such as the 7,500 mAh unit in the Poco F7, the 7,000 mAh battery in the Realme GT7, and so on. But what if we told you that Realme could be working on a 15,000 mAh battery for a smartphone? Yes, this is not a joke; it is in fact a real teaser that the company has put out on its social channels, particularly the Realme Global account, where it teased a smartphone with a massive 15,000 mAh battery. Realme says a phone with 1x,000 mAh battery is coming.(Ayushmann Chawla)

While the company has not directly listed this number, if you look closely, you will see three characters looking into a phone, and on the phone itself, there is a faint “15,000 mAh” written on the back.

10,000 mAh Concept Phone Already Exists

If you think about it, this would not be entirely new. Realme has already put out a concept phone with a 10,000 mAh battery, showcased earlier this year. Now that the 15,000 mAh figure has entered the fray, the company could be looking to push things even further. In the teaser, Realme also claims 50 hours of non-stop streaming, which of course is a massive number.

The company has also revealed when we will see this announcement: the date is 27 August, just a couple of days away. That said, this could still be a concept phone and may not end up being a device that ships immediately.

320W fast charging support

Realme is certainly pushing boundaries when it comes to charging technology. The company already has 320W “supersonic charge”, which it previously claimed could power a 4,420 mAh from 0 to 100 per cent in about four minutes. A charging technology like this would, in theory, be needed to recharge a battery as large as 15,000 mAh in time.