From bass that rumbles to sound that surrounds, six Dolby Atmos soundbars promise a cinematic upgrade

When I watch a film, good picture quality is only half the experience. Sound brings those on-screen moments to life, whether it’s an intense action sequence, a subtle background score or dialogue that makes a scene memorable.

Look beyond output power and assess surround sound, Dolby Atmos, subwoofer quality and connectivity for home theatre

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

This is where Dolby Atmos soundbars can make a difference, creating a more immersive listening experience with spatial audio and surround effects. However, not every setup delivers the same experience, and factors such as channel configuration, dedicated subwoofers, up-firing speakers and HDMI eARC connectivity deserve attention.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

With several options available on Flipkart, I have shortlisted six of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theatre enthusiasts looking to upgrade their film-watching experience.

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA is a soundbar I would consider to bring a more immersive audio experience to my living room at an affordable price. It delivers 500W RMS output through a 5.1-channel setup comprising a soundbar, a wired subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. Dolby Atmos support, multiple EQ modes and flexible connectivity make it an interesting option for movie nights and music.

Specifications - Output power 500W RMS - Audio channels 5.1-channel with wired subwoofer and wired satellite speakers - Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical, USB, AUX - Special features Dolby Atmos, boAt Signature Sound, EQ modes (Music, Movie, News, 3D), Master Remote Control, wall-mount support Reasons to Buy - 500W RMS output with a 5.1-channel configuration. - Dolby Atmos support with wired rear satellite speakers. - Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI eARC and Bluetooth. Reasons to Avoid - Wired subwoofer and satellite speakers can complicate installation. - Rear speakers require additional space and cable management. - Dolby Atmos performance depends on compatible content and devices.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the soundbar's powerful bass, clear dialogue and immersive surround-sound experience. Its 500W output and dedicated satellite speakers also receive attention for the price. However, the wired subwoofer and rear speakers may require careful placement and cable management.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

I would consider the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for powerful audio and dedicated rear speakers. Its 5.1-channel configuration, HDMI eARC and multiple EQ modes make it suitable for home theatre setups.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB580 brings together the essentials I would want for a more engaging TV-watching experience without taking up too much space. Its 3.1-channel setup places a dedicated centre channel at the heart of the soundbar, helping dialogue stand out during films and shows. The wireless subwoofer adds weight to explosions, action sequences, and music, while Virtual Dolby Atmos aims to create a wider soundstage.

Specifications - Output power 440W (240W soundbar + 200W subwoofer) - Audio channels 3.1-channel with 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, Optical, USB - Special features Virtual Dolby Atmos, dedicated centre channel, wireless subwoofer Reasons to Buy - 440W output with a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue. - 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer adds depth to movie sound and music. - HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Reasons to Avoid - Virtual Dolby Atmos does not use dedicated up-firing speakers. - No separate rear speakers for physical surround sound. - USB playback is not supported on the Indian version.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the soundbar's powerful output, deep bass and clear dialogue, particularly when watching films. Its wireless subwoofer and straightforward connectivity also receive positive feedback. However, some users may find the virtual surround effect less convincing than that of a system with dedicated rear and height speakers.

Why should you consider buying this product?

I would consider the JBL Cinema SB580 if I wanted a powerful 3.1-channel soundbar with a dedicated centre channel and wireless subwoofer. Its 440W output and Virtual Dolby Atmos support make it suitable for movie nights, though it is better suited to buyers who don't need physical rear speakers.

The Samsung HW-QS700F/XL is one of the soundbars I'd consider for a home entertainment set-up focused on films and programmes. Its 3.1.2-channel configuration includes dedicated up-firing speakers that add a sense of height to compatible Dolby Atmos content. I also like the flexibility of its Convertible Fit design, which lets the soundbar adapt to different placement orientations. The wireless subwoofer completes the setup with added bass.

Specifications - Output power 345W - Audio channels 3.1.2-channel with centre and two up-firing speakers, wireless subwoofer - Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI-in, HDMI eARC, Optical - Special features Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Convertible Fit, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro, SmartThings app, AirPlay, Chromecast Reasons to Buy - True 3.1.2-channel audio with two dedicated up-firing speakers. - Convertible Fit design adapts audio output to the soundbar's placement. - Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro support. Reasons to Avoid - No dedicated rear speakers for a more enveloping surround experience. - Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro benefits require a compatible Samsung TV. - Dolby Atmos effects may lack the height and spaciousness of more advanced systems.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Independent reviews highlight the soundbar's punchy bass, clear dialogue and sound customisation options. However, some reviewers note that its Dolby Atmos effects lack height and spaciousness, and that the absence of dedicated rear speakers limits surround-sound immersion.

Why should you consider buying this product?

I would consider the Samsung HW-QS700F/XL if I wanted a 3.1.2-channel soundbar with dedicated up-firing speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Its Convertible Fit design offers greater placement flexibility, while Q-Symphony and Wireless Dolby Atmos make it particularly suitable for a compatible Samsung TV.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) takes a different approach to home theatre audio, packing its sound technology into a compact, minimalist design. I would consider it if I wanted to enjoy films with a wider soundstage without making room for a large soundbar and separate speakers. Its Dolby Atmos support creates a virtual surround effect, while its five-speaker array aims to deliver clear dialogue and detailed audio. It also doubles as a music speaker, with Wi-Fi streaming and voice control.

Specifications - Output power Not specified by the manufacturer - Audio channels Five speaker arrays with virtual Dolby Atmos processing - Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI eARC/ARC, Ethernet, Optical (via included adapter), Apple AirPlay 2 - Special features Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Trueplay room tuning, Speech Enhancement, Night Sound, adjustable EQ, Sonos app support Reasons to Buy - Compact design with five speaker arrays and Dolby Atmos support. - Speech Enhancement and Night Sound modes help tailor TV audio. - Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa support. Reasons to Avoid - Virtual Dolby Atmos does not use dedicated up-firing speakers. - No separate subwoofer or rear speakers included. - Trueplay room tuning requires a compatible iOS device.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Customer feedback highlights the Beam Gen 2's clear dialogue, compact design and detailed sound output. Buyers also appreciate its performance for both movies and music. However, some consider it expensive for a standalone soundbar, while others have reported occasional app connectivity issues and a cumbersome setup process.

Why should you consider buying this product?

I would consider the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) if I wanted a compact soundbar that could handle both movie nights and everyday music streaming. Its Dolby Atmos processing, dialogue enhancement and Wi-Fi features make it a versatile option. However, I would factor in the additional cost of a Sonos subwoofer or rear speakers if I wanted a more complete home theatre setup.

The LG S95TR is the kind of home theatre setup I'd consider if I wanted a more complete cinematic audio experience than a standalone soundbar. Its 9.1.5-channel configuration combines five up-firing speakers, wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer to create a more immersive soundstage. The dedicated centre up-firing speaker is also designed to improve dialogue clarity and make on-screen action feel more connected to the audio.

Specifications - Output power 810W - Audio channels 9.1.5-channel with wireless rear speakers and subwoofer - Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI-in, HDMI eARC, Optical, USB - Special features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, five up-firing speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro, WOW Orchestra, WOWCAST, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect Reasons to Buy - 9.1.5-channel configuration with five up-firing speakers and wireless rear speakers. - 810W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. - AI Room Calibration Pro, WOW Orchestra and wireless Dolby Atmos support. Reasons to Avoid - The complete system requires considerable space for the soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers. - Rear speakers still need power connections despite their wireless audio connection. - Some features, including WOW Orchestra, work best with compatible LG TVs

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers generally praise the LG S95TR for its powerful sound, punchy bass and relatively easy setup. However, feedback on connectivity and compatibility is mixed, with some users reporting trouble pairing the subwoofer. Opinions also differ on whether its performance justifies the premium price.

Why should you consider buying this product?

I would consider the LG S95TR if I wanted a complete home theatre system with dedicated rear and up-firing speakers, rather than relying on virtual surround sound. Its 810W output, Dolby Atmos support and room calibration make it a compelling option for a dedicated movie-watching setup, particularly with a compatible LG TV.

Factors to consider when purchasing a soundbar

Audio channels: Check the channel configuration, such as 3.1, 5.1.2 or 9.1.5, to understand the surround sound experience. Higher channel counts alone do not guarantee better audio.

Dolby Atmos support: Look for dedicated up-firing speakers rather than relying solely on virtual Dolby Atmos for more convincing height effects.

Subwoofer and rear speakers: A dedicated subwoofer adds depth to bass, while physical rear speakers create a more immersive home theatre experience.

Connectivity: Prioritise HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, while checking compatibility with your TV.

Room and placement: Consider room size, ceiling height, speaker positioning and available space before choosing a soundbar.

How do these soundbars stack up?

Product Output power Audio channels Connectivity JBL Cinema SB580 440W 3.1-channel Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, Optical, USB Samsung HW-QS700F/XL 345W 3.1.2-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC/ARC, HDMI-in, Optical boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA 500W 5.1-channel with wired subwoofer and dual wired satellite speakers Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, Optical, AUX Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Not specified Five speaker arrays with virtual Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi, HDMI eARC/ARC, Ethernet, Optical (via adapter), AirPlay 2 LG S95TR 810W 9.1.5-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, Optical, USB

Also Read:

₹50,000 on Flipkart: Explore 10 models with smart features and impressive picture quality">Best 4K TVs under ₹50,000 on Flipkart: Explore 10 models with smart features and impressive picture quality

Don't settle for ordinary TV audio, these 6 soundbars could make your movie nights more exciting

Spending less on TWS earbuds does not mean settling for basic features anymore

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.