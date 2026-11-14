Best 4K TVs under ₹50,000 on Flipkart: Explore 10 models with smart features and impressive picture quality
Best 4K TVs under ₹50,000: Check models from leading brands, comparing display technology, sound quality, smart features and connectivity for your home.
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Choosing a 4K television under ₹50,000 has become easier, with several brands offering feature-rich models across different screen sizes. From Samsung and LG to Philips, TCL, Motorola and Xiaomi, buyers can find options with Ultra HD resolution, smart TV platforms, HDR support and enhanced sound technologies. Depending on the model, features such as QLED displays, Dolby Atmos, voice assistance and gaming enhancements are also available.
Whether you are planning to upgrade your living room entertainment or looking for a television for everyday viewing, there are several options worth considering. Here are some of the best 4K TVs under ₹50,000, along with their key features, to help you choose a model that suits your viewing preferences and household needs.
1. Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV
This Samsung smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for everyday home entertainment. Its Crystal Processor 4K supports upscaling, while HDR10+ and PurColor enhance picture presentation. The television features a 30W speaker system, Tizen operating system and access to smart entertainment services. Additional features include Football Mode, voice assistance, Samsung Knox Security and multiple connectivity options, making it suitable for films, sports and regular viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K upscaling support
30W speaker output
Reason to avoid
Single USB port
No Dolby Atmos support
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyer feedback needs verification; no review summary available.
Why choose this product?
Offers 4K picture processing, smart connectivity and Samsung's Tizen entertainment ecosystem.
2. Philips 50-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
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The Philips QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with quantum dot display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhances picture quality across compatible content. The television features Dolby Atmos audio, Google TV and voice assistant support for convenient entertainment access. With 32GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate and a narrow-bezel design, it is suited to everyday viewing and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
120Hz refresh rate
Dolby Vision support
Reason to avoid
No built-in subwoofer listed
Limited built-in speaker power
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Offers QLED visuals, 4K resolution, Dolby formats and Google TV entertainment features.
3. Motorola 55-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
The Motorola QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with quantum dot display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support enhance picture quality across compatible content. The television features 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive audio experience. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to popular streaming apps, voice assistance and built-in Chromecast. Its 55-inch screen is suited to films, sports and everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
50W speaker output
Dolby Vision support
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
No dedicated subwoofer
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; check recent reviews for user experiences.
Why choose this product?
Offers a large QLED screen, 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV features.
4. TCL 55-inch P6L 4K LED Google Smart TV
The TCL P6L smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with an HVA panel for detailed picture quality and wide viewing angles. Its Dolby Vision support enhances contrast and colour, while MEMC technology helps improve motion clarity. The television features Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV for access to streaming services and smart entertainment. Its AiPQ processor and Game Master features support picture processing and gaming, making it suitable for everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HVA panel technology
HVA panel technology
MEMC motion enhancement
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
Limited 1 USB port
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Combines 4K visuals, Google TV, MEMC and Dolby audio for everyday entertainment.
5. LG 43-inch 4K AI Smart WebOS TV
The LG smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its Nano Detail Enhancer, HDR10 Pro and 4K Super Upscaling features help improve picture clarity across different content. The television includes Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound Pro for enhanced audio processing. Powered by webOS 26, it offers smart entertainment, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, LG Channels and security features through LG Shield.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Alpha7 AI processor
Five-year OS upgrades
Reason to avoid
20W audio output
60Hz native refresh rate
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and webOS performance.
Why choose this product?
Offers 4K upscaling, AI-powered features, Dolby Atmos support and five-year software upgrades.
6. Kodak 55-inch Matrix QLED 4K Google Smart TV
The Kodak Matrix smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its HDR10 support and wide colour gamut enhance picture presentation, while the AI PQ chipset supports image processing. The television features 60W audio output, Dolby Atmos and Google TV for convenient entertainment access. With Google Assistant, AI Smooth Motion and a bezel-less design, it is suited to films, sports and everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
60W audio output
AI Smooth Motion
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh rate
No dedicated subwoofer
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyer feedback needs verification; check recent reviews for picture quality, sound and performance.
Why choose this product?
Offers a large QLED screen, 4K resolution, powerful audio and Google TV features.
7. Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV
The Samsung QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its Quantum HDR and 4K upscaling features help enhance picture quality across different content. The television includes a 20W speaker system with Object Tracking Sound Lite and runs on Tizen OS. Additional features include Vision AI, PANTONE validation, Samsung Knox Security and access to free channels for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quantum Dot colour technology
Samsung Knox Security
Reason to avoid
20W speaker output
Single USB port
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, colour reproduction and smart TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Offers QLED visuals, AI-powered upscaling, Quantum HDR and Samsung's Tizen entertainment ecosystem.
8. Motorola 43-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
This Motorola smart TV pairs 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. HDR10 support and wide colour gamut help enhance picture presentation, while its 60Hz refresh rate supports everyday viewing. The Google TV platform provides access to streaming apps, voice assistance and screen mirroring. With 30W Dolby Audio, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the television offers convenient daily entertainment and connectivity for home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED colour reproduction
30W Dolby Audio
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate
8GB internal storage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon-specific buyer feedback was not verified; check recent reviews for picture, sound and app performance.
Why choose this product?
Pairs 4K QLED visuals with Google TV, 30W audio and everyday connectivity.
9. Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV
The Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its Crystal Processor 4K supports upscaling, while PurColor and HDR10+ help enhance picture quality. The television features 30W speakers, Dynamic Sound Pack and Football Mode for everyday entertainment. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers access to streaming apps, free channels, Samsung Knox Security and Vision AI features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crystal Processor 4K
30W speaker output
Reason to avoid
Only 1 USB port
Remote lacks voice recognition
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyer feedback was not verified; check recent reviews for picture and sound quality.
Why choose this product?
Offers 4K upscaling, HDR10+, Vision AI, 30W audio and Tizen smart features.
10. Xiaomi 55-inch FX Series 4K Fire TV
The Xiaomi FX Series smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its HDR10 support and Film-maker Mode help deliver a viewing experience suited to different types of content. The television features 30W Dolby Audio speakers and runs on Fire TV, offering access to streaming apps and Alexa voice assistance. With 32GB of storage, a metal bezel-less design and gaming enhancements, it supports everyday home entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
32GB internal storage
30W Dolby Audio
Reason to avoid
No QLED display technology
HDR10 support only
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and Fire TV performance.
Why choose this product?
Offers 4K visuals, Alexa voice assistance, 32GB storage and Dolby Audio for everyday entertainment.
What features should I look for in a 4K TV under ₹50,000?
Look for HDR support, smart TV platforms, good sound output, multiple connectivity ports and a display suited to your viewing needs.
Is a 4K TV under ₹50,000 suitable for watching films and sports?
Yes, 4K TVs offer detailed visuals, while HDR and motion-enhancement features can improve compatible films and sports content.
Which is better: LED or QLED TV under ₹50,000?
QLED TVs generally offer richer colours, while LED models can provide good picture quality at more accessible prices.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing best 4K TVs under ₹50,000:
Screen size: Choose a screen size that suits your room dimensions and viewing distance. Options generally range from 43 to 55 inches.
Display technology: Consider LED and QLED panels based on your picture quality preferences, colour reproduction and budget.
HDR support: Look for HDR10 or Dolby Vision support to enjoy better contrast and detail in compatible content.
Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio formats such as Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for a suitable listening experience.
Smart features: Compare operating systems such as Google TV, Tizen, webOS and Fire TV for apps and ease of use.
Connectivity: Check HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support for connecting external devices.
3 best features of best 4K TVs under ₹50,000:
|Product
|Connectivity
|Picture Quality
|Design
|Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|4K upscaling, HDR10+, PurColor
|Slim-look design
|Philips 50-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz
|Ultra-narrow bezel
|Motorola 55-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|4K QLED display, HDR support
|Slim bezel design
|TCL 55-inch P6L 4K LED Google Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Dolby Vision, MEMC, HVA panel
|Metallic bezel-less design
|LG 43-inch 4K AI Smart webOS TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|HDR10 Pro, 4K Super Upscaling
|Linear Flow design
|Kodak 55-inch Matrix QLED 4K Google Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|HDR10, 550 nits brightness
|Bezel-less design
|Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Quantum HDR, Quantum Dot, 4K upscaling
|Slim bezel design
|Motorola 43-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|4K QLED display, HDR support
|Slim bezel design
|Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|4K upscaling, HDR10+, PurColor
|Metal Stream design
|Xiaomi 55-inch FX Series 4K Fire TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|HDR10, Film-maker Mode, 4K
|Premium metal bezel-less design
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.