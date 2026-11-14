Best 4K TVs under ₹50,000 on Flipkart: Explore 10 models with smart features and impressive picture quality

4K TV under 50000: A closer look at features, formats and everyday television performance. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Choosing a 4K television under ₹50,000 has become easier, with several brands offering feature-rich models across different screen sizes. From Samsung and LG to Philips, TCL, Motorola and Xiaomi, buyers can find options with Ultra HD resolution, smart TV platforms, HDR support and enhanced sound technologies. Depending on the model, features such as QLED displays, Dolby Atmos, voice assistance and gaming enhancements are also available. Whether you are planning to upgrade your living room entertainment or looking for a television for everyday viewing, there are several options worth considering. Here are some of the best 4K TVs under ₹50,000, along with their key features, to help you choose a model that suits your viewing preferences and household needs.

This Samsung smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for everyday home entertainment. Its Crystal Processor 4K supports upscaling, while HDR10+ and PurColor enhance picture presentation. The television features a 30W speaker system, Tizen operating system and access to smart entertainment services. Additional features include Football Mode, voice assistance, Samsung Knox Security and multiple connectivity options, making it suitable for films, sports and regular viewing.

Specifications Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology: LED with Crystal Processor 4K Screen Size: 43-inch 4K display Sound Quality: 30W two-channel speaker output Smart Features: Tizen OS with Vision AI Reasons to buy 4K upscaling support 30W speaker output Reason to avoid Single USB port No Dolby Atmos support

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon buyer feedback needs verification; no review summary available. Why choose this product? Offers 4K picture processing, smart connectivity and Samsung's Tizen entertainment ecosystem.

2. Philips 50-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with quantum dot display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhances picture quality across compatible content. The television features Dolby Atmos audio, Google TV and voice assistant support for convenient entertainment access. With 32GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate and a narrow-bezel design, it is suited to everyday viewing and gaming.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology 50-inch 4K QLED panel Screen Size 126 cm (50 inches) Sound Quality 30W Dolby Atmos speakers Smart Features Google TV, 32GB storage Reasons to buy 120Hz refresh rate Dolby Vision support Reason to avoid No built-in subwoofer listed Limited built-in speaker power

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance. Why choose this product? Offers QLED visuals, 4K resolution, Dolby formats and Google TV entertainment features.

The Motorola QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with quantum dot display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support enhance picture quality across compatible content. The television features 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive audio experience. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to popular streaming apps, voice assistance and built-in Chromecast. Its 55-inch screen is suited to films, sports and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology QLED with Direct LED Screen Size 140 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 50W Dolby Atmos speakers Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM Reasons to buy 50W speaker output Dolby Vision support Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh rate No dedicated subwoofer

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be verified; check recent reviews for user experiences. Why choose this product? Offers a large QLED screen, 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV features.

The TCL P6L smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with an HVA panel for detailed picture quality and wide viewing angles. Its Dolby Vision support enhances contrast and colour, while MEMC technology helps improve motion clarity. The television features Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV for access to streaming services and smart entertainment. Its AiPQ processor and Game Master features support picture processing and gaming, making it suitable for everyday viewing.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology HVA LED panel Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 28W Dolby Atmos speakers Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Reasons to buy HVA panel technology HVA panel technology MEMC motion enhancement Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh rate Limited 1 USB port

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance. Why choose this product? Combines 4K visuals, Google TV, MEMC and Dolby audio for everyday entertainment.

The LG smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its Nano Detail Enhancer, HDR10 Pro and 4K Super Upscaling features help improve picture clarity across different content. The television includes Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound Pro for enhanced audio processing. Powered by webOS 26, it offers smart entertainment, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, LG Channels and security features through LG Shield.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Direct LED 4K UHD Screen Size 108 cm (43 inches) Sound Quality 20W 2.0-channel speakers Smart Features webOS 26 with Multi-AI Reasons to buy Alpha7 AI processor Five-year OS upgrades Reason to avoid 20W audio output 60Hz native refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and webOS performance. Why choose this product? Offers 4K upscaling, AI-powered features, Dolby Atmos support and five-year software upgrades.

The Kodak Matrix smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its HDR10 support and wide colour gamut enhance picture presentation, while the AI PQ chipset supports image processing. The television features 60W audio output, Dolby Atmos and Google TV for convenient entertainment access. With Google Assistant, AI Smooth Motion and a bezel-less design, it is suited to films, sports and everyday viewing.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology QLED with Direct LED Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 60W Dolby Atmos audio Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Reasons to buy 60W audio output AI Smooth Motion Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh rate No dedicated subwoofer

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon buyer feedback needs verification; check recent reviews for picture quality, sound and performance. Why choose this product? Offers a large QLED screen, 4K resolution, powerful audio and Google TV features.

The Samsung QLED smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. Its Quantum HDR and 4K upscaling features help enhance picture quality across different content. The television includes a 20W speaker system with Object Tracking Sound Lite and runs on Tizen OS. Additional features include Vision AI, PANTONE validation, Samsung Knox Security and access to free channels for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 20W 2-channel speaker output Smart Features Tizen OS, Q4 AI processor Reasons to buy Quantum Dot colour technology Samsung Knox Security Reason to avoid 20W speaker output Single USB port

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, colour reproduction and smart TV performance. Why choose this product? Offers QLED visuals, AI-powered upscaling, Quantum HDR and Samsung's Tizen entertainment ecosystem.

This Motorola smart TV pairs 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology for detailed visuals and vibrant colours. HDR10 support and wide colour gamut help enhance picture presentation, while its 60Hz refresh rate supports everyday viewing. The Google TV platform provides access to streaming apps, voice assistance and screen mirroring. With 30W Dolby Audio, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the television offers convenient daily entertainment and connectivity for home use.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology QLED Direct LED panel Screen Size 108 cm (43-inch) QLED screen Sound Quality 30W Dolby Audio speakers Smart Features Google TV, 8GB storage Reasons to buy QLED colour reproduction 30W Dolby Audio Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate 8GB internal storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon-specific buyer feedback was not verified; check recent reviews for picture, sound and app performance. Why choose this product? Pairs 4K QLED visuals with Google TV, 30W audio and everyday connectivity.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its Crystal Processor 4K supports upscaling, while PurColor and HDR10+ help enhance picture quality. The television features 30W speakers, Dynamic Sound Pack and Football Mode for everyday entertainment. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers access to streaming apps, free channels, Samsung Knox Security and Vision AI features.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology LED 4K UHD panel Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 30W 2-channel speakers Smart Features Tizen OS, Vision AI Reasons to buy Crystal Processor 4K 30W speaker output Reason to avoid Only 1 USB port Remote lacks voice recognition

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Amazon buyer feedback was not verified; check recent reviews for picture and sound quality. Why choose this product? Offers 4K upscaling, HDR10+, Vision AI, 30W audio and Tizen smart features.

The Xiaomi FX Series smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD resolution with LED display technology for detailed visuals. Its HDR10 support and Film-maker Mode help deliver a viewing experience suited to different types of content. The television features 30W Dolby Audio speakers and runs on Fire TV, offering access to streaming apps and Alexa voice assistance. With 32GB of storage, a metal bezel-less design and gaming enhancements, it supports everyday home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology LED 4K UHD panel Screen Size 138.68 cm (55 inches) Sound Quality 30W Dolby Audio speakers Smart Features Fire TV, Alexa built-in Reasons to buy 32GB internal storage 30W Dolby Audio Reason to avoid No QLED display technology HDR10 support only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and Fire TV performance. Why choose this product? Offers 4K visuals, Alexa voice assistance, 32GB storage and Dolby Audio for everyday entertainment. What features should I look for in a 4K TV under ₹ 50,000? Look for HDR support, smart TV platforms, good sound output, multiple connectivity ports and a display suited to your viewing needs. Is a 4K TV under ₹ 50,000 suitable for watching films and sports? Yes, 4K TVs offer detailed visuals, while HDR and motion-enhancement features can improve compatible films and sports content. Which is better: LED or QLED TV under ₹ 50,000? QLED TVs generally offer richer colours, while LED models can provide good picture quality at more accessible prices. Factors to keep in mind while choosing best 4K TVs under ₹ 50,000: Screen size: Choose a screen size that suits your room dimensions and viewing distance. Options generally range from 43 to 55 inches. Display technology: Consider LED and QLED panels based on your picture quality preferences, colour reproduction and budget. HDR support: Look for HDR10 or Dolby Vision support to enjoy better contrast and detail in compatible content. Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio formats such as Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for a suitable listening experience. Smart features: Compare operating systems such as Google TV, Tizen, webOS and Fire TV for apps and ease of use. Connectivity: Check HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support for connecting external devices. 3 best features of best 4K TVs under ₹50,000:

Product Connectivity Picture Quality Design Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 4K upscaling, HDR10+, PurColor Slim-look design Philips 50-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz Ultra-narrow bezel Motorola 55-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 4K QLED display, HDR support Slim bezel design TCL 55-inch P6L 4K LED Google Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Dolby Vision, MEMC, HVA panel Metallic bezel-less design LG 43-inch 4K AI Smart webOS TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR10 Pro, 4K Super Upscaling Linear Flow design Kodak 55-inch Matrix QLED 4K Google Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR10, 550 nits brightness Bezel-less design Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Quantum HDR, Quantum Dot, 4K upscaling Slim bezel design Motorola 43-inch QLED 4K Google Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 4K QLED display, HDR support Slim bezel design Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vision AI Smart TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 4K upscaling, HDR10+, PurColor Metal Stream design Xiaomi 55-inch FX Series 4K Fire TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR10, Film-maker Mode, 4K Premium metal bezel-less design

FAQs on 4K TVs under ₹50,000 What internet speed is recommended for streaming 4K content? A stable 25 Mbps connection is generally recommended for streaming 4K content smoothly on compatible platforms. Can I connect a gaming console to a 4K TV? Yes, HDMI ports allow compatible gaming consoles to connect and display supported 4K content. Do 4K TVs support older HD content? Yes, most 4K TVs upscale HD content to fit their higher-resolution screens. How many HDMI ports should a 4K TV have? At least three HDMI ports are useful for connecting consoles, set-top boxes and streaming devices. Does a 4K TV need a soundbar? Not necessarily. Built-in speakers suit everyday viewing, while a soundbar can improve audio depth and clarity.