From Philips to Dyson: 5 air purifier brands I would consider for cleaner indoor air

Air pollution is a major cause of concern in India around this time of the year. But it's not just the outdoor air quality that we need to worry about, it's also the indoor air quality that is a cause of concern. Dust, smoke, pet dander, pollen, fine particulate matter and pollution from outside can all find their way indoors and impact the quality of air we breathe inside our homes. This is where an air purifier becomes important.

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

These appliances not only filter out pollution causing agents found indoors but also the ones that are found outdoors and impact the indoor air quality. However, with so many brands offering different filtration technologies, smart features and price points, figuring out which one deserves a place in your home can be challenging.

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If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your home, the decision shouldn't just be about the price tag but also about understanding the brand's strengths and features. Some manufacturers focus on multi-stage filtration and effective particle removal, while others differentiate themselves through intelligent sensors, app-based controls, automatic operating modes and premium designs. Filter availability, replacement costs, room coverage and after-sales support are equally important factors that shouldn't be overlooked.

Top brands in this category, Philips, Dyson, Xiaomi, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes are all worth examining. Each brings something different to the table, catering to households with varying budgets, room sizes and expectations. In this guide, I explore what these five air purifier brands offer, the technologies that set them apart and what buyers should know before choosing a model.

Dyson air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for

Dyson is known for its premium air purifiers that combine advanced filtration, intelligent sensors and distinctive bladeless fan technology. Dyson air purifiers focus on monitoring indoor air quality and circulating purified air across the room. Its products are particularly appealing to buyers looking for a combination of air purification, smart controls and premium design. It's top features include HEPA H13 filtration system, activated carbon filters, air Multiplier technology, air quality monitoring, air quality monitoring system, smart connectivity features and a premium design.

What is Dyson best known for?

Dyson air purifiers differentiate themselves through a combination of sealed filtration system, real-time pollution monitoring, air circulation technology and premium engineering. Its bladeless designs and multi-functional appliances also make the brand stand out in the air purifier category.

Who should consider buying Dyson air purifiers?

- Premium appliance buyers who are willing to spend more on advanced technology, distinctive designs and smart features.

- People who prefer real-time air quality reports, automatic purification and app-based controls.

- Buyers who are interested in combining air purification with fan or heating functionality.

Philips air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for

Philips is one of the established names in the air purifier appliance category. Philips air purifiers are known for their NanoProtect HEPA filtration system, AeraSense technology and focus on indoor air quality monitoring. Its air purifier range caters to different room sizes and household requirements, with options across budget and premium segments. Philips particularly focuses on capturing fine airborne particles, allergens, dust and certain household gases through its multi-layer filtration systems.

Their top features include NanoProtect HEPA filtration system, multi-layer filtration system, AeraSense technology, VitaShield technology, smart connectivity features and quiet operations.

What is Philips best known for?

Philips air purifiers differentiate themselves through their combination of multi-layer filtration, NanoProtect HEPA technology and intelligent air quality monitoring. These appliances emphasise on real-time pollution detection, automatic purification and quieter operation.

Who should consider buying Philips air purifiers?

- Families looking for air purifiers that can capture common airborne allergens, pollen, dust and pet dander.

- People living in pollution-prone cities who want to reduce indoor exposure to fine particulate matter such as PM2.5.

- Buyers who prioritise quieter operation and dedicated Sleep modes.

- Buyers across different budgets who are lookin for varying CADR ratings, room coverage and features.

Honeywell air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for

Honeywell has established a presence in India's air purifier market with its Air Touch range that focuses on multi-stage filtration, fine-particle removal and indoor air quality monitoring. It offers models across different room sizes, from compact bedroom purifiers to higher-capacity units designed for larger living spaces. Its combination of H13 HEPA filtration, activated carbon filters and smart features makes it a brand worth considering for households dealing with dust, smoke, allergens and urban air pollution. It's top features include H13 HEPA filtration system, multi-stage filtration system, HiSiv technology, real-time air quality monitoring system, smart connectivity features, auto and sleep modes and large-room coverage.

What is Honeywell best known for?

Honeywell air purifiers differentiate themselves through their multi-stage filtration systems, H13 HEPA technology and practical features such as real-time PM2.5 monitoring. Its Air Touch range also offers options for buyers looking for higher CADR ratings and larger room coverage without necessarily moving into the premium pricing segment.

Who should consider buying Honeywell air purifiers?

- Buyers living in pollution-prone cities who want to reduce indoor exposure to fine particulate matter.

- Families looking for HEPA-based filtration to capture dust, pollen and other airborne allergens.

- Homes looking for models with higher CADR ratings and wider advertised room coverage.

- Buyers who prefer app-based controls, air quality indicators and voice assistant compatibility.

- Buyers looking for multi-stage filtration and practical features across different price segments.

Eureka Forbes air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for

Eureka Forbes' air purifier range focuses on multi-stage filtration, 360-degree air intake and practical features for everyday household use. Its portfolio includes models designed for bedrooms, living rooms and larger spaces, with options across different price segments. Their air purifiers emphasise on True HEPA H13 filtration, activated carbon filters and real-time air quality monitoring makes it worth considering for households looking to tackle indoor dust, smoke, allergens and fine particulate matter.

Additional important features include surround 360-degree air intake, multi-stage filtration system, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, smart app connectivity, auto and sleep modes and multiple room coverage options.

What is Eureka Forbes best known for?

Eureka Forbes differentiates itself through its Surround 360-degree air intake technology, HEPA-based multi-stage filtration and range of room coverage options. Its combination of practical purification features, digital air quality indicators and smart controls makes it a notable option in the Indian air purifier market.

Who should consider buying Eureka Forbes air purifiers?

- Budget-conscious buyers looking for HEPA-based air purification system.

- Families who want to reduce indoor exposure to dust, smoke, pollen and PM2.5.

- Users who are interested in Wi-Fi controls, real-time pollution monitoring and automatic operating modes.

- Households looking for higher-CADR models for living rooms and larger indoor spaces.

Xiaomi air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for

Xiaomi has built its presence in India's air purifier market by combining high-efficiency filtration, smart connectivity and practical features at relatively accessible price points. Its air purifier range is particularly appealing to buyers who want to monitor indoor air quality and control purification settings through their smartphones. Models such as the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and the newer Mijia range offer features such as multi-layer filtration, 360-degree air intake, real-time pollution monitoring and automatic operating modes. Other top features of Xiaomi air purifiers include 360-degree air intake, teal-time air quality monitoring, smart app connectivity, voice assistant support, and auto and sleep modes.

What is Xiaomi best known for?

Xiaomi differentiates itself through its smart home ecosystem, app-based controls and feature-rich air purifiers at competitive price points. Its newer Mijia range of air purifiers also expands its offerings with additional filtration technologies, including UV-C on selected models.

Who should consider buying Xiaomi air purifiers?

- Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for feature-rich air purifiers without necessarily spending on premium brands.

- Users who prefer app-based controls, remote monitoring and voice assistant compatibility.

- Families looking to reduce indoor exposure to dust, smoke, pollen and PM2.5.

- Households looking for filtration systems that can capture airborne pet hair, dander and associated odours.

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FAQs for buying an air purifier for kitchen in India What is a HEPA filter, and is it important in an air purifier? HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air. It helps trap airborne dust, pollen, mould spores and other fine particles.

Can an air purifier remove PM2.5 and PM10 particles? Yes. Air purifiers equipped with suitable mechanical HEPA filtration can capture airborne particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10.

How many hours should I run an air purifier every day? An air purifier can be operated throughout the day, particularly when indoor pollution levels are high.

How often should I change an air purifier filter? Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier model, filter type, usage hours and pollution levels. HEPA and activated carbon filters commonly require replacement every 6–12 months, although some manufacturers specify longer or shorter intervals.

How much does an air purifier filter cost in India? Replacement filter prices vary depending on the brand, model and filtration technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.