Gabit smart ring review: A revolutionary fitness tool or just another trendy accessory?

The rapid pace of technological advancements in gadgets is evident in the way our devices are evolving. While television screens are getting larger and thinner, smart gadgets are becoming increasingly compact. One example of this trend is the smart ring—a tiny yet powerful device. It's fascinating how much technology is packed into such a small accessory, especially when it can track nearly every health metric imaginable. The beauty of a smart ring lies in its ability to monitor your vitals 24/7 without the need to glance at a screen. Gabit smart ring review(Gabit)

Smart rings have truly made it possible to carry our health data right on our fingertips. There's no doubt that these tiny gadgets could be the next big thing in the tech world.

With numerous contenders in the smart ring market, Gabit stands out, offering a variety of fitness features. In this review, I’ll share my honest opinion about this particular smart ring.

The name “Gabit” is a blend of the words "good" and "habit," suggesting that it’s designed to help build healthy habits.

But is the Gabit smart ring as impressive and powerful as it claims? Does it fit comfortably on your finger? How well does it connect to your device? I’ll answer all these questions and more in my Gabit smart ring review.

Gabit smart ring is priced at ₹13,800 and is available at ₹13,110 on its official website.

Features of Gabit smart ring:

Features Specification/Description Material Titanium, ensuring durability and a lightweight design (3.1 grams). Dimensions 8mm width, 2.7mm thickness. Colours Matte Black, Matte Silver, and Rose Gold options available. Water Resistance 5 ATM (suitable for swimming and showering). Battery Life Up to 7 days on a single charge. Sensors PPG sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, and 3D accelerometer. Tracked Parameters Steps, heart rate, HRV, VO2 Max, stress, sleep stages, calories burned, SpO2, and skin temperature. App Compatibility Gabit App for iOS and Android; currently syncs with Apple Health, with Google Fit support planned. Design Features Lightweight, ergonomic fit with sizing kits for accurate measurement; designed for index, middle, or ring fingers. Additional Features Sleep monitoring, activity tracking (strength training, walking, cycling, HIIT), and stress management. Connectivity Bluetooth connectivity for seamless data transfer to smartphones.

While you can measure SpO2 levels and heart rate on demand, the smart ring still needs more accuracy in tracking women’s health metrics.

What does Gabit smart ring do?



Gabit aims to support a healthier lifestyle. In addition to its smart ring, Gabit offers subscription plans, personalised nutrition advice, coaching, workout sessions, and skincare products to help you maintain overall health.

How to begin

Once you've decided to purchase the Gabit smart ring, the company will send you a size kit, as one size doesn't fit all. The kit will help you determine your correct ring size. After confirming your size, you can proceed with placing your order for the Gabit smart ring.

Get Gabit size kit here:

Look and appearance:

The Gabit smart ring has a sleek and lightweight design, similar to any other ring. Made from titanium, it weighs just 3.18 grams and has dimensions of 8mm in width and 2.7mm in thickness. The outer surface features a matte finish, while the inner section, which rests against your skin, is equipped with sensors. These sensors track various health metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen levels, much like those found in smartwatches.

The Gabit smart ring is available in three colours: Matte Black, Matte Silver, and Rose Gold, all of which complement each other. While the ring offers a snug and comfortable fit, making it suitable for all-day wear, some users may find the three bumps on the inside slightly irritating, especially when worn overnight.

The ring comes with a compact charging case, similar to that of true wireless earphones, making the charging process simple. It takes around three hours to fully charge, and once charged, it can last up to a week, depending on usage.

Connecting the Gabit smart ring:





Once you've received your Gabit smart ring, it's time to start using it. While the brand recommends wearing the ring on your index finger, it doesn’t make much difference which finger you choose. I personally opted for my ring finger.



Next, you'll need to pair the smart ring with your device. The Gabit smart ring is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. However, my experience with connecting it to my iPhone was somewhat challenging. It took a couple of hours and I even reached out to customer support for assistance. On the other hand, the ring connected effortlessly with an Android device, which made me wonder if the iOS compatibility might still be in development. Once paired, you can begin tracking your health metrics directly on your device.

Gabit smart ring app and features:

As with any smart device, the app interface plays a crucial role for the Gabit smart ring. Since users cannot interact directly with the ring, unlike a smartwatch, the Gabit app serves as the primary way to make full use of the device’s features. The app offers a range of options visible on its home screen, allowing you to navigate between sections such as home, skincare, nutrition, fitness, community, and more.

The app provides a wealth of information and visuals, including options to log food, set health goals, explore paid subscription plans, view user testimonials, access workout details, and learn about Gabit coaches. However, one downside is that Gabit does not seamlessly sync data with platforms like Google Fit or Apple Health.

In terms of health and nutrition, the app allows you to log your daily food intake to track calorie consumption. While the Gabit smart ring accurately tracks sleep and fitness metrics, continuously logging every food item to monitor your calorie intake feels like a tedious and unnecessary task. Additionally, the app’s voice feature lacks accuracy, particularly when identifying various Indian breads.

On a positive note, the Gabit smart ring excels in tracking sleep and physical activity. It provides precise monitoring of steps, workouts, stress levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, resting heart rate, SpO2, VO2 max, and more.

Apart from this, the smart ring comes with a host of features. Let’s quickly have a look at the important features of Gabit smart ring:

Gabit app interface

Gabit smart ring food log

Gabit smart ring workout sessions

Other players in the smart ring segment:



Gabit smart ring and smartwatch: The accuracy test

I also compared the fitness and health data from the Gabit smart ring with that of the Noise smartwatch to assess accuracy. In my experience, both the Gabit smart ring and the Noise smartwatch provided very similar results when it came to tracking steps, heart rate, and SpO2 levels. For anyone who isn’t a fan of traditional smartwatches but still enjoys wearing a chronograph watch, opting for a smart ring could be a practical and sensible choice.

Should you buy the Gabit smart ring?

The smart ring market is still in its early stages, and shifting consumer interest from smartwatches—especially those with calling capabilities—to smart rings is a challenge. Gabit, as an early player in this space, takes a holistic approach to health and nutrition.

At a price point of around ₹13,000, Gabit could benefit from some adjustments, such as adding accurate tracking for feminine hygiene, to better position itself in the market. Additionally, the lack of syncing with platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit is an area for improvement. However, apart from these aspects, the smart ring excels at tracking and analysing health metrics with impressive accuracy.

FAQ for smart rings: What features do smart rings offer? Typical features of smart rings include, health monitoring and fitness tracking: It tracks heart rate, sleep patterns, oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress levels. It also monitors steps, calories burned, and activity levels.

How do smart rings differ from smartwatches? Smart rings are smaller, lighter, and less obtrusive compared to smartwatches. While they might lack advanced display capabilities, their compact form offers discreet tracking and extended battery life.

How long does the battery last on a smart ring? Battery life varies but typically ranges from 3 to 7 days depending on the brand, features used, and how often the device is synced with a smartphone.

Are smart rings waterproof? Many smart rings are water-resistant or waterproof, allowing you to wear them while washing hands, showering, or swimming. However, it's essential to check the specific water resistance rating of the model you're interested in.

How accurate are smart rings in tracking health data? Smart rings use advanced sensors like photoplethysmograph (PPG) and accelerometers. While generally accurate, the precision can vary depending on the brand and fit of the ring.

