Explore life-saving features of smartwatches: Essential information and our top picks

Today, a smartwatch has become a lot more than just a timepiece that talks and tracks health. From helping you count your steps to tracking your menstrual cycle, smartwatches have come a long way. Mostly loved by health and fitness enthusiasts, smartwatches have not just simplified our living but have also given us a purpose to live our life healthily. This is the reason today’s smartwatches can be termed as life-saving mini-computers! Top 10 life-saving features of a smartwatch(Pexels)

Yeah, you heard that right! Apart from just timekeeping and sending you message alerts, smartwatches have some really great built-in, life-saving features that everyone should know of. In this guide, we are going to tell you about the top life-saving and health features of a smartwatch that you probably should take a note of.

Real-time health monitoring:

Real-time health monitoring feature sells smartwatches like hot cakes. By offering real-time monitoring, smartwatches help users track key metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, activity levels, and more. Equipped with sensors, these devices continuously gather and display health data, empowering users to identify anomalies early.

Loss of pulse feature:

Undoubtedly, one of the most crucial feature in a smartwatch is the loss of pulse feature. The Android smartwatch brand, Pixel watch 3, comes with this unique and significant feature that is life-saving for all, especially, for all those who have a way active lifestyle. The loss of pulse feature in smartwatches acts as a silent guardian, detecting the absence of a detectable pulse, often a critical medical emergency. Utilising optical sensors and advanced algorithms, the watch triggers alerts, notifying users and emergency contacts. This feature is vital for those with pre-existing heart conditions or at risk of cardiac events.

Irregular heart rhythm monitor

Smartwatches like Apple’s latest Watch 9 comes with irregular heart rhythm monitor that offer peace of mind by identifying signs of atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias. Using photoplethysmograph (PPG) sensors or ECG capabilities, these devices analyse heartbeat patterns and send alerts when irregularities occur. Users can track trends over time and share data with doctors for accurate diagnosis. This feature is particularly beneficial for older adults or those with cardiovascular risks. Paired with health apps, it fosters proactive care by offering insights into triggers like stress or caffeine. By democratising access to heart health monitoring, smartwatches empower users to prioritise their cardiovascular well-being.

Stress management

Stress management in smartwatches integrates mindfulness into daily life. These devices use heart rate variability (HRV) to gauge stress levels and offer real-time insights. Paired with guided breathing exercises, stress tracking empowers users to respond calmly to challenging situations. Some models even provide reminders to take breaks or meditate, fostering mental well-being. By analysing trends, users can identify stress triggers and adjust their habits for better emotional health. Seamless app connectivity allows users to explore deeper relaxation techniques. This feature makes smartwatches a powerful tool for enhancing focus, resilience, and overall quality of life.

Blood pressure monitor

Smartwatches with blood pressure monitoring offer convenience and precision for tracking a vital health metric. Using optical sensors or inflatable wrist cuffs, they measure systolic and diastolic pressures and display results instantly. This feature benefits individuals with hypertension, providing regular insights without visiting a clinic. Paired with smartphone apps, users can log readings, observe trends, and share data with healthcare providers. Alerts for abnormal readings ensure timely action, potentially preventing complications like strokes. This functionality bridges accessibility gaps, enabling users to take control of their cardiovascular health through accurate, easy-to-use wearable technology.

Respiratory rate monitor

With pollution levels engulfing our cities, having a smartwatch with a respiratory rate monitor is a smart move. This feature provides a window into lung health. This feature tracks breaths per minute using advanced sensors, offering real-time updates. It’s especially useful for detecting early signs of respiratory distress, sleep apnea, or COVID-19. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts benefit from insights during exercise, optimising breathing techniques for performance. Paired with oxygen saturation (SpO2) metrics, it offers a holistic view of respiratory function. Alerts for abnormal rates ensure timely intervention, while historical data helps users identify patterns or triggers. By simplifying respiratory monitoring, smartwatches make proactive lung health management accessible to everyone.

A navigational companion

Smartwatches double as navigational companions, offering precise guidance on the go. Integrated GPS and mapping apps provide turn-by-turn directions, making them ideal for hiking, biking, or city travel. Haptic feedback ensures users never miss a turn, even in noisy environments. Features like location sharing enhance safety during solo trips. Outdoor enthusiasts benefit from altitude, weather updates, and route tracking, while urban users appreciate seamless integration with public transit information. With offline maps and voice-assisted navigation, smartwatches ensure users stay oriented and safe, transforming ordinary journeys into stress-free adventures.

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

The ECG feature in smartwatches brings clinical-grade heart monitoring to your wrist. By analysing electrical activity of the heart, it identifies conditions like atrial fibrillation, enabling early diagnosis. Users simply place their finger on the sensor, and the device generates an ECG reading within seconds. Results can be shared with doctors, enhancing remote care. This feature is particularly valuable for individuals with heart conditions or those at risk of cardiac issues. Alerts for abnormal rhythms ensure timely action, while the convenience of wearable ECG reduces the need for frequent clinical visits, promoting proactive heart health management.

To conclude, these health benefits of a smartwatch encourage healthy habits through fitness tracking, step counting, and goal setting, while also aiding in early detection of potential health issues. With their integration into healthcare systems and apps, smartwatches bridge the gap between technology and health, making it easier than ever to stay informed and take charge of one’s well-being.

