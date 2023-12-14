Smartwatch under 20,000: Top 10 picks to gift your partner

Smartwatches have become an important accessory in our daily lives, seamlessly blending technology with style. As we navigate through the bustling digital landscape, finding the perfect smartwatch has become both a quest for functionality and a statement of personal taste. In the smartwatch market, where choices abound, the search for an ideal device becomes even more critical when considering it as a thoughtful gift for your partner. This guide is tailored to simplify your quest, focusing on the best smartwatches under ₹20000, ensuring a perfect blend of affordability and advanced features. smartwatches under ₹ 20000(Unsplash)

In a world where time is of the essence, a smartwatch under ₹20,000 becomes an attractive proposition, offering an array of features that go beyond mere timekeeping.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

These devices seamlessly integrate into our daily routines, doubling as fitness companions, health trackers, and notification hubs. The affordability factor adds a layer of accessibility, making them an excellent gift choice without breaking the bank.

The Top 10 Picks in this curated list are carefully selected, taking into account key factors such as design, performance, battery life, and compatibility. Each smartwatch on this list offers a unique set of features, ensuring there's a perfect match for every lifestyle and preference.

Whether your partner is a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who simply values the convenience of having information at their fingertips, this guide will assist you in making an informed decision. From tracking heart rates during workouts to receiving important notifications without reaching for the smartphone, these smartwatches under ₹20,000 are designed to enhance daily life.

As we delve into the world of smartwatches, let's explore the diverse options available and discover the ideal device that not only fits your budget but also aligns with your partner's lifestyle and preferences. Join us on this journey as we unveil the Top 10 Picks for smartwatches under ₹20,000, ensuring a thoughtful and practical gift for your loved one.

1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro SmartWatch is a premium smartwatch under ₹20,000 that blends style with functionality. Its stunning 1.45-inch Ultra HD AMOLED display, boasting 331 ppi clarity, ensures effortless readability under bright sunlight, making it the epitome of a smartwatch under ₹20,000. Dive into water adventures confidently with 50 meters of water resistance. Seamlessly monitor your health with one-tap measurements for blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and breathing rate—all accessible on IOS/Android smartphones.

With an extensive range of 150+ sports modes, it caters to every fitness enthusiast's needs, tracking heart rate, calories burned, and more. Enjoy hands-free convenience with Alexa and an offline voice assistant, making daily tasks a breeze. Answer calls, control music, and store up to 470 songs for independent playback. Boasting a remarkable 12-day battery life, it's a perfect travel companion. The high precision GPS and 5 ATM water resistance make it ideal for outdoor activities.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch:

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTR 3 Pro

Colour: Brown

Screen Size: 1.45 Inches

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons Comprehensive health tracking App ecosystem limitations Music and call control

B09HV9BDV3

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 80% off on choicest smartwatches

2. Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch is a smartwatch under ₹20000 that redefines health and fitness tracking. With its ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED display, immerse yourself in pristine clarity to monitor your wellness journey. The super-strong and accurate GPS tracking, utilizing dual-band circularly-polarized technology, ensures 99% accuracy, even in challenging environments. Smart recognition of strength training exercises, automatic rep counting, and post-workout analysis streamline your fitness routine.

Benefit from up to 8 days' battery life, empowering you to conquer professional and workout goals effortlessly. The Amazfit GTS 4 in the category of Mid-Range Smartwatches 20k excels in 24/7 health management, providing precise monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels, and breathing rate—all accessible with a single tap.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch:

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTS 4

Style: Modern

Colour: Infinite Black

Screen Size: 1.75 Inches

Pros Cons Automatic Exercise Recognition Limited Third-Party App Support Intuitive Zepp App Integration

B0BBFW3GLM

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the ultimate smartwatch under 20,000 and is acclaimed as the best 20k smartwatch. Exclusively compatible with Android smartphones, it operates on Wear OS Powered by Samsung, ensuring seamless integration into your digital life. This cutting-edge smartwatch boasts a Bio electrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for precise body composition analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor for comprehensive health monitoring.

Advanced sleep analysis and women's health features make it a holistic wellness companion. With over 90 workout tracking options, its enhanced fitness capabilities cater to every exercise need. Connectivity is a breeze with USB technology, and the package includes the Galaxy Watch, watch strap, wireless charger, and quick start guide. Enjoy up to 40 hours of typical usage time, making it a reliable and enduring device. Elevate your lifestyle with enriched app availability and connectivity, making the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 the epitome of functionality and style.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy Watch4

Style: Watch4

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 7 Inches

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Monitoring Requires Smartphone Connection Long Battery Life (up to 40 hours)

B09DG4FJTB

4. Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch

Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch under ₹20,000 is a powerhouse of performance and wellness tracking. With an impressive battery life that lasts through days of continuous use, this smartwatch ensures uninterrupted connectivity and monitoring. The EDA/stress sensor responds intuitively, supporting your stress management, meditation, and yoga routines. While the heart rate tracker remains Fitbit's finest, the notifications feature seamlessly integrates with iPhones, providing a holistic user experience.

Precise step and sleep tracking, coupled with a lightweight band, enhance comfort throughout daily activities and restful nights. Revel in special tidbits like the smart alarm feature, diverse watch faces, and knick-knack apps for personalized use.

Enjoy a multitude of free watch faces, though beware of overspending on extras. Unveil the top 5 features: Impressive Battery, Responsive EDA Sensor, Fitbit's Finest Heart Rate Tracker, Seamless Notifications, and Precise Tracking.

Specifications of Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: FB512GLWT FRCJK

Style: Modern

Colour: White

Screen Size: 1.59 Inches

Pros Cons Fitbit's best heart rate tracker Occasional app compatibility issues Seamless iPhone notifications

B08FS8JTBC

5. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is your ultimate companion for a holistic lifestyle. Dive into restful nights with seamless sleep tracking - just wear it overnight, and wake up to comprehensive sleep insights. While the GPS empowers your runs, cycles, and hikes, we acknowledge the call for expanded exercise options, like cycling.

The physical button could use a touch-up, yet the overall experience is unmatched. Enjoy music control with Spotify Premium, enhancing your workouts. Though priced slightly above, the Fitbit brand and quality justify the investment. The integration of Amazon Alexa, despite Google's acquisition, adds a touch of convenience. Get your fitness game on top with this smartwatch under ₹20000, backed by Smartwatch Reviews 20k.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch:

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: FB511 GLPK

Style: Modern

Colour: Pink

Screen Size: 1.58 Inches

Pros Cons Diverse exercise tracking Limited exercise items Quality craftsmanship

B08DFGWDZR

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth combines cutting-edge features with premium design. Elevate your wellness journey with advanced sleep tracking, helping you plan bedtime, detect snoring, and gain insights into your sleep patterns. The BIA Measurement provides a holistic body composition analysis, offering feedback on body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight for comprehensive progress tracking.

The optical heart rate sensor ensures continuous monitoring of your cardiovascular health. This smartwatch under ₹20,000 stands out with its fitness tracking capabilities, automatically detecting over 90 exercises, counting steps, calories, and routines. The Sapphire crystal display adds durability, being 1.6 times stronger against scratches. Water-resistant and featuring a harder front display, it's a robust companion for active lifestyles. Now, experience the top-notch features of this high-quality smartwatch 20,000, setting new standards in wellness technology.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth:

Brand: Samsung

Style: Watch5

Colour: Silver

Screen Size: 44 Millimeters

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons BIA body composition analysis Price may deter some buyers Optical heart rate sensor

B0B99SSBWR

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is the ultimate smartwatch under ₹20,000, blending cutting-edge technology with style. Fast-charging capability ensures you're always ready, reaching 45% in just 30 minutes. Crafted with a premium Sapphire Crystal display, 1.6 times stronger against scratches, this water-resistant smartwatch guarantees durability. Unlock comprehensive health insights with advanced features like Sleep Tracking, monitoring bedtime, snoring, and sleep patterns.

Utilize Body Composition Analysis (BIA Measurement) to track body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight, empowering your fitness journey. The Optical Heart Rate Sensor ensures real-time cardiovascular monitoring. Perfect for active lifestyles, the Galaxy Watch5 supports over 90 exercises and automatically tracks steps, calories, and routines. With seamless compatibility with Android devices, stay connected effortlessly. Embrace the future of smartwatches with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – sophistication, health, and fitness at your wrist.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5:

Brand: Samsung

Style: Watch5

Colour: Graphite

Screen Size: 44 Millimeters

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons BIA Body Composition Analysis Not Standalone Calling Optical Heart Rate Sensor

B0B99RZ38G

8. HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch

HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish ultra-slim companion that seamlessly blends technology with fashion. With its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen featuring a remarkable 326 PPI resolution, the 3D ultra-curved slim design mirrors a crystal-clear streamline for a sophisticated look. Beneath its stylish exterior lies cutting-edge technology, boasting over 97% heart rate accuracy thanks to the 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine, providing 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

The watch goes beyond with a 24/7 blood oxygen monitor, sending pre-warnings in case of low levels. Enjoy extended usage with a 14-day battery life, 30-hour continuous GPS operation, and super-fast 5-minute charging. Sleep tracking ensures a comprehensive understanding of your sleep quality. With water resistance, tang buckle clasp, and stainless steel case material, it's the ideal smartwatch under ₹20,000. Don't miss out on message notifications; follow simple precautions for seamless function.

Specifications of HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch:

Brand: Honor

Model Name: HONOR Watch GS 3

Style: Leather Strap

Colour: Ocean Blue

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons 24/7 Blood Oxygen Monitoring Potential App Permission Issues Super-Fast 5-Minute Charging

B0B25CD4T7

9. Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch

Garmin vívomove 3 is a sophisticated hybrid smartwatch under ₹20,000 that seamlessly combines timeless design with modern functionality. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it features real watch hands for a classic aesthetic. The discreet touchscreen display emerges when needed, providing smart notifications directly to your wrist. Stay effortlessly connected while prioritizing your well-being with comprehensive all-day health monitoring.

The built-in connected GPS ensures accurate tracking of outdoor activities, complemented by a range of activity profiles. Enjoy an impressive battery life of up to five days in smart mode and additional weeks in watch mode, where the hands simply tell the time. You'll find the watch, a cable, and essential documentation in the box for a seamless experience.

Specifications of Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch:

Brand: Garmin

Model Name: Vivomove 3

Style: vivomove 3 Silver Powder Gray Silicone

Colour: Silver

Screen Size: 0.72 Inches

Pros Cons Touchscreen Versatility Occasional Sync Issues All-Day Health Monitoring

B084D246DZ

Also read: Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023: Unbelievable discounts of up to 80% on smartwatches

10. Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black is a sophisticated smartwatch under ₹20,000 that seamlessly combines elegance and technology. Housed in a round stainless steel case with a silver dial, this timepiece is a visual delight. The manufacturer provides a 2-Year International Warranty, underscoring their commitment to quality. Despite its stylish exterior, the Gen 6 faces performance challenges. Lagging frequently and presenting a questionable battery, it falls short of expectations in the competitive price segment.

The battery life, even with settings like AOD, gestures, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi active, fails to reach 12 hours on a full charge, making it less than ideal for heavy users. On a positive note, the smartwatch features a Snapdragon 4100+ processor, ensuring smooth operation. The calling functionality is commendable, although occasional delayed call notifications may inconvenience users. While the 3ATM water resistance remains untested, the watch has proven effective in light rain. Boasting 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, the Gen 6 showcases a satisfactory performance. Post Wear OS update, it runs on Android 11.2 with a user-friendly UI. In summary, the Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black, as a smartwatch under ₹20,000, delivers a blend of style and functionality, but potential buyers should weigh its occasional performance drawbacks against its appealing features and design.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black:

Brand: Fossil

Model Name: Gen 6

Style: Women

Colour: Purple

Screen Size: 1.28 Inches

Pros Cons 2-Year International Warranty Delayed Call Notifications Snapdragon 4100+ Processor

B09DGS7NWW

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch Vibrant Watch Faces & Always-on Displays Receive Bluetooth Calls Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch A Frontrunner in Fashion Bluetooth Phone Calls Music Storage & Playback Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Seak sleepless iconic Body composition analysis The watch that you knows the best Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch Responsive EDA Sensor Fitbit's Finest Heart Rate Tracker Seamless Notifications Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Compatible ECG app Stress tracking & EDA sensor Built in GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth Optical heart rate sensor Sleep tracking Meet the sapphire crystal display Samsung Galaxy Watch5 45% charged in 30 min Optical Heart Rate Sensor supports over 90 exercises HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch Dual-frequency GNSS for Precise Positioning Fast Charging for a Powerful Day Over 100 Workout Modes Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch Hidden Touchscreen Display Smart Notifications Fitness Tracking Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Social watch faces Control smart home devices Smartphone notifications

Best overall product

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro SmartWatch stands out as the best overall smartwatch under ₹20,000. With its stunning 1.45-inch HD display, 150+ sports modes, and one-tap health monitoring, it's a perfect blend of style and functionality. From water adventures to hands-free convenience with Alexa, it covers all bases. The 12-day battery life, high precision GPS, and comprehensive health tracking make it a top choice.

Best value for money

For the best value under ₹20000, the Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch excels. Offering diverse exercise tracking, seamless sleep insights, and integration with Spotify Premium, it's a holistic lifestyle companion. Despite a slightly higher price, Fitbit's quality justifies the investment. The Amazon Alexa integration adds convenience, making it a worthwhile and affordable choice.

How to choose a Smartwatch under ₹ 20,000?

First, prioritize your needs - whether it's fitness tracking, style, or specific features. Look for a clear display, comfortable design, and essential features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Assess battery life based on your usage patterns.

Check for water resistance, especially if you're into outdoor activities. Compatibility with your smartphone is crucial, ensuring seamless connectivity. Explore the app ecosystem for additional features. Read user reviews for insights into real-world performance and any potential issues.

Consider the brand reputation and after-sales support. Look for warranty details to ensure long-term reliability. If possible, try the smartwatch in-store to gauge comfort and usability.

Compare the available options, focusing on the features that matter most to you. Don't forget to check for any ongoing deals or discounts. Finally, consider the design - choose a smartwatch that aligns with your personal style.

Remember, the best smartwatch for you is the one that meets your specific requirements and fits comfortably into your lifestyle. You'll find the perfect smartwatch under ₹20000 that enhances your daily life by assessing your needs and comparing options based on key features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.