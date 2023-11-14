Bhai Dooj: 10 best smartwatches, earbuds, smartphones to consider as gifts

The festival of Bhai Dooj is about celebrate bond between brothers and sisters. It is also about gifting. If you have been thinking about gifts, then buying a useful and fashionable gadget would be perfect. Invest in a good smartphone, smartwatch or earbud for your sibling this Bhai Dooj.

Selecting a gift that seamlessly combines functionality and a touch of luxury often leads to the realm of modern gadgets. Smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds stand out as exquisite choices for expressing love and appreciation. Beyond their technological prowess, these devices transcend mere gadgets, embodying a lifestyle of convenience and sophistication.

A smartphone, a pocket-sized powerhouse, not only keeps your loved one connected but also serves as a sleek accessory reflecting their high-tech style. Whether capturing cherished moments or staying organized, a cutting-edge smartphone elevates daily life.

A smartwatch is a testament to the perfect union of fashion and function. These wrist companions not only offer fitness tracking and notifications but also make a bold statement about one's commitment to a dynamic lifestyle. The seamless integration of technology and design ensures a gift that's both practical and elegant.

For gifting purpose, you can also consider high-quality earbuds. Beyond delivering crisp sound, they provide an immersive escape into music or podcasts, creating a personalized sanctuary amidst the bustle of life.

In gifting smartphones, smartwatches, or earbuds, you're not just presenting devices; you're offering a glimpse into a high-tech, high-style way of living. These gadgets weave seamlessly into the fabric of modern life, making them not just gifts, but reflections of a thoughtful, connected, and refined lifestyle.

With Bhai Dooj around the corner, wouldn't it be nice to gift your loved one with one of these lifestyle oriented gadgets that make life easy and convenient. We have curated a list of some of the best options just for you. Here's a shopping list.

1) OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey]

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r redefine wireless audio with 12.4mm drivers, delivering an immersive sound experience. These True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds boast a remarkable 38 hours of playback with the case, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment. Featuring a 4-microphone design, they excel in clear communication. The sleek Deep Grey design adds a touch of sophistication. With an IP55 rating, they are resistant to water and dust, making them an ideal companion for an active lifestyle. Elevate your audio experience with these cutting-edge earbuds that seamlessly blend style, durability, and superior performance.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic:

Driver Size: 12.4mm drivers for powerful and immersive audio.

Playback Time: Up to 38 hours with the charging case, ensuring extended usage.

Microphone Design: 4-mic setup for clear and efficient communication.

Color Option: Deep Grey for a sleek and sophisticated appearance.

Durability: IP55 Rating, making them water and dust resistant for an active lifestyle.

Pros Cons Impressive Battery Life: The extended playback time of up to 38 hours ensures long-lasting usage without frequent charging. Limited Colour Options: With only one colour option (Deep Grey), users looking for variety may find the choices limited Clear Communication: The 4-microphone design enhances call quality, making conversations crisp and clear. Price Consideration: The high-end features may come with a relatively higher price tag, impacting budget-conscious consumers.

2) boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Aero Blue)

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds redefine the audio experience with 13mm drivers and super-low latency of 50ms. Enjoy seamless connectivity with BT v5.3 and experience clear communication with Quad Mics ENx™ Tech. With an astounding playtime of up to 50 hours and ASAP™ Charge for quick top-ups, these earbuds are a perfect blend of power and efficiency. The Aero Blue color adds a touch of style, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a dynamic and reliable audio companion.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: Up to 50 hours of playback ensures extended usage without frequent charging.

Microphone Technology: Quad Mics ENx™ Tech for clear and efficient communication.

Driver Size: 13mm drivers deliver powerful and immersive audio.

Latency: Super Low Latency of 50ms ensures seamless audio-video synchronization.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 for stable and efficient wireless connections.

Pros Cons Long Playtime: The impressive 50-hour playtime is perfect for extended use, making them reliable for various activities. Colour Limitation: Limited to the Aero Blue colour, providing less variety for users with different aesthetic preferences. Low Latency: With a super-low latency of 50ms, users can enjoy a lag-free and immersive audio experience, ideal for gaming and video streaming. Potential Cost: While feature-packed, the high-end specifications may come with a relatively higher price point, impacting budget-conscious consumers.

3) Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83 inch Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch redefines wearable technology with a 1.83 inch high-resolution display (240 * 280 pixels) for vivid visuals. Its standout feature includes Bluetooth calling, enhancing connectivity on the go. With AI voice assistance, managing tasks becomes seamless. Boasting an extensive range of 100 sports modes and an IP67 rating for water resistance, it's a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts. This smartwatch combines style, functionality, and durability, providing an immersive experience for users seeking advanced features in a compact device.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch:

Display: 1.83 inch high-resolution screen (240 * 280 pixels) for vivid visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling feature enhances communication convenience.

Smart Functionality: AI Voice Assistance for seamless task management.

Fitness Tracking: Offers a diverse range of 100 sports modes for comprehensive activity monitoring.

Durability: IP67 Rating ensures water resistance for enhanced durability.

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling: Convenient hands-free communication on the go. Limited Colour Options: Potential restriction for users seeking varied aesthetics. Versatile Fitness Tracking: Extensive 100 sports modes for comprehensive activity logs. Complex Features for Some Users: Advanced features may be overwhelming for some users.

4) Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69 inch HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Spo2 Monitoring, Call Notification, Quick Replies to Text & Calls (Rose Pink)

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch is a blend of style and functionality, featuring a vibrant 1.69" HD display and a chic Rose Pink design. With 60 sports modes, it caters to diverse fitness needs. Boasting 150 watch faces, it provides a personalized touch. Essential health monitoring includes Spo2 measurement, ensuring comprehensive well-being tracking. Offering call notifications and quick replies, this smartwatch is a versatile companion for a connected and active lifestyle.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch:

Display: 1.69 inch HD display for clear and vibrant visuals.

Sports Modes: Comprehensive coverage with 60 sports modes for diverse fitness activities.

Watch Faces: Personalize the watch with 150 different faces, suiting various styles.

Health Monitoring: Spo2 monitoring ensures thorough health tracking.

Connectivity Features: Receive call notifications and reply quickly to texts and calls for enhanced convenience.

Pros Cons Stylish Design: The Rose Pink colour adds a touch of elegance, blending style with functionality. Limited Color Options: Users seeking color variety may find the Rose Pink option restrictive. Versatile Fitness Options: With 60 sports modes, it caters to a wide range of fitness preferences. Feature Overload for Some: The abundance of features might be overwhelming for users seeking simpler functionality.

5) boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Aqua Blue)

The boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Aqua Blue provide a harmonious blend of style and performance. With 40mm drivers, they deliver immersive sound, complemented by padded ear cushions for comfort during extended use. Offering up to 15 hours of playback, these headphones ensure a seamless musical experience. Integrated controls add convenience, while dual modes provide flexibility. Elevate your audio journey with these headphones that encapsulate aesthetics and functionality, making them an ideal choice for those who appreciate both style and sound.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Aqua Blue:

Driver Size: 40mm drivers for powerful and immersive sound.

Playback Time: Up to 15 hours for extended listening sessions.

Comfortable Design: Padded ear cushions for enhanced comfort during prolonged use.

Controls: Integrated controls for convenient operation.

Dual Modes: Provides flexibility with both wired and wireless modes.

Pros Cons Immersive Sound: 40mm drivers ensure a rich and immersive audio experience. Colour Restriction: Limited to Aqua Blue, limiting choices for users with different colour preferences. Versatile Connectivity: Dual modes (wired and wireless) offer flexibility for various usage scenarios. Integrated Controls Learning Curve: Some users may find the integrated controls initially challenging to navigate.

6) JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

The JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones in sleek Black deliver an exceptional audio experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime and quick charging, they ensure a continuous musical journey. Featuring Pure Bass technology, these headphones provide deep and powerful bass. Dual pairing capability and Bluetooth 5.0 enhance connectivity, while voice assistant support adds convenience. Elevate your listening with these headphones that seamlessly blend style, functionality, and advanced features for an immersive and versatile audio experience on the go.

Specifications of JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones:

Playtime: Up to 40 hours of continuous playback for extended use.

Bass Technology: Pure Bass feature delivers deep and powerful bass.

Charging: Quick charging capability for convenience.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 ensures seamless and efficient wireless connections.

Voice Assistant Support: Compatible with mobile phone voice assistants for hands-free control.

Pros Cons Long Playtime: The impressive 40-hour playtime is ideal for extended listening sessions. Limited Colour Option: Available only in Black, limiting choices for users who prefer varied aesthetics. Pure Bass Technology: Delivers a rich audio experience with deep and powerful bass. Learning Curve: Some users may find it takes time to adapt to the dual-pairing feature or other advanced functions.

7) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in Prism Silver combines cutting-edge technology with a stunning 120Hz sAMOLED display for a visually immersive experience. Capture life's moments with a 50MP Triple No Shake Camera, ensuring clarity and precision. Power through your day with a robust 6000mAh battery. Stay ahead with 4 Gen OS Upgrade and 5-year Security Update promises. The 12GB RAM with RAM+ technology ensures smooth multitasking, running on Android 13. Note: Charger not included, emphasizing sustainability and reducing e-waste.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in Prism Silver:

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED display for a visually immersive experience.

Camera: 50MP Triple No Shake Camera for clear and precise photography.

Battery: Robust 6000mAh battery for extended usage.

Software: 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5-year Security Update for long-term performance.

Memory: 12GB RAM with RAM+ technology ensures smooth multitasking.

Pros Cons High-Resolution Display: The 120Hz sAMOLED display offers a visually stunning and smooth viewing experience. Charger Not Included: Some users may find the exclusion of a charger inconvenient. Long-Term Support: The promise of 4 Gen OS Upgrade and 5-year Security Updates ensures the device stays updated and secure. Limited Colour Option: Available only in Prism Silver, providing limited choices for users with different color preferences.

8) Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 16GB RAM (8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM) | 256GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Pink

The Nokia G42 5G in So Pink is a powerhouse, featuring a Snapdragon® 480+ 5G for enhanced connectivity. Capture life's moments with a 50MP Triple AI Camera, while the impressive 16GB RAM (8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM) ensures smooth multitasking. With a spacious 256GB storage, a robust 5000mAh battery, and a 20W charger included, this device is designed for seamless performance. Enjoy peace of mind with 2 years of Android upgrades, making the Nokia G42 a blend of style, power, and longevity.

Specifications of Nokia G42 5G in So Pink:

Processor: Snapdragon® 480+ 5G for enhanced connectivity.

Camera: 50MP Triple AI Camera for high-quality imaging.

RAM: Impressive 16GB RAM (8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM) for seamless multitasking.

Storage: Spacious 256GB storage for ample data and app storage.

Battery: Robust 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

Pros Cons Ample RAM: The substantial 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Colour Limitation: Available only in So Pink, limiting choices for users who prefer different colours. Generous Storage: With 256GB of storage, there's plenty of space for apps, photos, and more. Charger Dependency: While a 20W charger is included, some users may find the need for a separate charger inconvenient.

9) beatXP Unbound 1.78" Super AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Metal Body, 368 * 448px, 800 Nits, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Health Tracking (Blue)

The beatXP Unbound Smart Watch in Blue boasts a stunning 1.78" Super AMOLED display with a high resolution of 368 * 448px, offering vivid visuals. Encased in a sleek metal body, it exudes durability and style. With a remarkable 800 Nits brightness and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, the display ensures clarity and responsiveness. Featuring over 100 sports modes and 24/7 health tracking, this smartwatch seamlessly blends advanced technology with comprehensive fitness functionality for an enriching user experience.

Specifications of beatXP Unbound Smart Watch:

Display: 1.78" Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 * 448px for vivid visuals.

Brightness: High brightness of 800 Nits ensures clear visibility in various lighting conditions.

Refresh Rate: Smooth 60Hz refresh rate for responsive and fluid interactions.

Sports Modes: Over 100 sports modes cater to diverse fitness preferences.

Health Tracking: 24/7 health tracking features enhance overall well-being monitoring.

Pros: Cons Bluetooth Calling: The ability to make calls directly from the smartwatch adds convenience. Colour Limitation: Available only in Blue, providing limited color choices for users Metal Body: The sleek metal body not only enhances durability but also contributes to a stylish design. Advanced Features Learning Curve: Some users may find it takes time to fully utilize and navigate the extensive range of features.

10) Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch is a powerhouse of features. With a generous 1.83" high-resolution display (240 * 280 pixels), it delivers sharp visuals. The integration of Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance adds a new dimension to connectivity. Boasting an extensive range of 100 sports modes, it caters to diverse fitness enthusiasts. The IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust. This smartwatch is a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an ideal companion for those embracing an active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch:

Display: A generous 1.83" high-resolution display (240 * 280 pixels) for sharp visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling feature enhances communication on the go.

Voice Assistance: AI Voice Assistance for hands-free and intuitive operation.

Fitness Tracking: Offers an extensive range of 100 sports modes for comprehensive activity monitoring.

Durability: IP67 Rating ensures resistance to water and dust for enhanced durability.

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling: The feature allows convenient hands-free communication directly from the smartwatch. Learning Curve: Some users may find it takes time to adapt to the diverse features. Diverse Fitness Tracking: With 100 sports modes, it accommodates a wide range of fitness activities. Colour Limitation: Available specifications didn't mention color options, limiting choices for users with varied preferences.

Best value for money

The best value for money product among the listed options is likely the boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds. With an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours, advanced Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, and low latency of 50ms, it offers a compelling combination of features. The ASAP™ Charge and Bluetooth v5.3 further enhance its functionality, making it a standout choice for those seeking high-quality audio and cutting-edge technology at an affordable price.

Best overall product

Determining the "best overall" product depends on individual preferences and specific needs. However, based on a comprehensive balance of features, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G stands out. With a 120Hz sAMOLED display, a 50MP Triple No Shake Camera, robust 6000mAh battery, 4 Gen OS Upgrade, and 5-year Security Update commitment, it combines cutting-edge technology, long-term support, and an array of features, making it a strong contender for the title of the best overall product.

How to buy the best gadget as a gift item?

When buying a quality headphone, smartwatch, earbud, or smartphone, consider key factors. For headphones, focus on sound quality, comfort, and durability. Smartwatches should align with your lifestyle, offering essential features and app compatibility. Earbuds benefit from excellent sound, comfort, and battery life. For smartphones, prioritize processing power, camera quality, and battery life, aligning with your usage patterns. Read user reviews, compare specifications, and assess brand reputation. Ensure compatibility with your devices, and factor in budget constraints. Ultimately, a good purchase hinges on balancing personal preferences, intended use, and reliable brand choices for a satisfying and lasting investment.

