Amazon Great Indian Festival: Avail up to 80% off on Noise, boAt smartwatches

Sales are an ideal time to purchase one's favourite items due to significant cost savings. Discounts and promotions make coveted products more affordable, allowing us to indulge without breaking the bank. It's an opportunity to score high-quality goods at a fraction of their regular prices, making shopping during sales a smart choice. If you are convinced, then Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is the right time to go in for your favourite products as you can get mega discounts. Amazon Sale 2023: Smartwatches are essential fitness items today.

One of the segment that sees a mega spurt in purchases is the electronics and gadgets segment. In the latter segment, smartwatches are hugely popular, even when a sale is not on. But why smartwatches?

Smartwatches have gained immense popularity for several compelling reasons. Firstly, they offer convenience by providing instant access to notifications, calls, and messages, reducing the need to check our smartphones constantly. Secondly, their health and fitness tracking features help users monitor their activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns, promoting a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, smartwatches often boast customizable watch faces and styles, catering to individual tastes. Integration with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant adds to their utility. As technology advances, these devices continue to evolve, offering a seamless blend of fashion, function, and connectivity, making them increasingly desirable in today's tech-savvy world.

Brands like boAt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and beatXP have entered the smartwatch arena, offering affordable yet feature-packed options. These smartwatches come with fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis, catering to health-conscious users. Stylish designs and customizable watch faces make them a fashion statement. They also provide smartphone connectivity for calls and notifications, ensuring users stay connected on the go. With competitive pricing and a variety of models, these brands are gaining popularity, making smartwatches more accessible to a broader audience while offering compelling features and aesthetics.

We have curated a list of some of the best smartwatches which are part of this sale. Check them out here.

1. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

Introducing the Noise Pulse 2 Max, the ultimate fusion of style and functionality in the world of smartwatches. With its striking 1.85 inch display and sleek Jet Black finish, this smartwatch offers a modern and elegant look for both men and women. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and enjoy uninterrupted usage with an impressive 10-day battery life. The vivid 550 NITS brightness ensures clear visibility even in bright sunlight, while Smart DND ensures uninterrupted focus when needed. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, the Noise Pulse 2 Max offers over 100 sports modes to track your activities, making it your perfect companion for an active lifestyle.

Specifications on Noise Pulse 2 Max:



Display: 1.85 inch high-resolution touchscreen for clear visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling to stay connected on the go.

Battery Life: Impressive 10-day battery for extended use.

Brightness: 550 NITS brightness for visibility in various lighting conditions.

Sports Modes: Over 100 sports modes for comprehensive activity tracking.



Pros Cons 1. Large 1.85" high-resolution display 1. May be relatively bulky on smaller wrists 2. Extensive 100 sports modes 2. Limited color options (Jet Black only)

2. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 inch TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

The Noise Twist Smart Watch in Jet Black combines style and innovation in a compact package. Featuring a sleek, round dial design, it boasts a vibrant 1.38-inch TFT display that's both visually appealing and functional. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth calling and enjoy uninterrupted usage with up to 7 days of battery life. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, you can customize your watch to match your mood and style. This IP68-rated smartwatch offers durability and is equipped with a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking, making it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts and those focused on their well-being.

Specifications of Noise Twist Smart Watch:



Display: 1.38-inch TFT display for vibrant visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling for seamless communication.

Battery Life: Up to 7 days of usage on a single charge.

Customization: Over 100 watch faces to suit your style.

Durability: IP68 rating ensures resistance to water and dust.

Health Monitoring: Built-in heart rate monitor and sleep tracking capabilities.

Pros Cons 1. Stylish round dial design 1. Limited battery life compared to some rivals 2. Wide range of watch faces available 2. May not have as extensive app compatibility

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

Elevate your daily routine with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smartwatch in sleek Black. This powerful wearable boasts a 1.39 inch touchscreen display, perfect for intuitive navigation and crisp visuals. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and harness the convenience of an AI voice assistant for hands-free tasks. With a sturdy metal body, it combines style with durability. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or health-conscious individual, you'll appreciate the watch's 120+ sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking for a comprehensive view of your health. Upgrade your lifestyle with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro, where advanced technology meets elegant design.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smartwatch:



Display: 1.39 inch touchscreen display for clear and intuitive interaction.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for seamless communication.

Voice Assistant: AI voice assistant for hands-free convenience.

Sports Modes: Over 120 sports modes to track various activities.

Health Monitoring: Comprehensive health tracking with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.

Pros Cons 1. Diverse range of 120+ sports modes 1. May be relatively bulky on smaller wrists 2. Advanced health monitoring with SpO2 2. Limited color options (Black only)

4. beatXP Marv Neo 1.85 inch (4.6 cm) Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, IP68, Fast Charging (Black)

Discover the beatXP Marv Neo Smart Watch in sleek Black, a cutting-edge companion that redefines your daily life. Featuring a generous 1.85 inch (4.6 cm) display, it offers vibrant visuals and intuitive touch controls. Stay connected seamlessly with Bluetooth calling and let the smart AI voice assistant assist you throughout the day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or health-conscious individual, enjoy over 100 sports modes and precise heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. With an IP68 rating, it's built to withstand your active lifestyle, and fast charging ensures minimal downtime. Elevate your style and functionality with the beatXP Marv Neo Smartwatch.

Specifications of beatXP Marv Neo Smartwatch:

Display: A generous 1.85 inch (4.6 cm) touchscreen display for clear visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling capability for seamless communication.

Voice Assistant: Smart AI voice assistant for hands-free convenience.

Sports Modes: Over 100 sports modes to track various physical activities.

Health Monitoring: Comprehensive health tracking with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Durability: IP68 rating, ensuring resistance to water and dust.

Fast Charging: Quick recharge feature for minimal downtime.

Pros Cons 1. Large and vibrant 1.85" display 1. May feel bulky on smaller wrists 2. Extensive range of 100+ sports modes 2. Limited colour option (Black only)

5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96 inch Biggest Display Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant &123 Sports Modes, 8 Unique UI Interactions, SpO2, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking (Black)

Experience the future of smartwatches with the Fire-Boltt Gladiator in sleek Black. Its standout feature is the colossal 1.96 inch display, offering immersive visuals and effortless navigation. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth calling and a responsive voice assistant that simplifies your daily tasks. With an impressive array of 123 sports modes, it's your perfect fitness companion, while continuous SpO2 and 24/7 heart rate tracking provide a comprehensive view of your well-being. The watch also boasts 8 unique UI interactions for customization. Elevate your style and functionality with the Fire-Boltt Gladiator, where cutting-edge technology meets elegant design.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator:



Display: Largest-in-class 1.96 inch display for immersive visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for easy communication.

Voice Assistant: Responsive voice assistant for hands-free tasks.

Sports Modes: Extensive range of 123 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Health Monitoring: Continuous SpO2 and 24/7 heart rate tracking for health insights.

Customization: 8 unique UI interactions for a personalized experience.

Pros Cons 1. Massive 1.96 inch display for immersive visuals 1. The large display might feel bulky on wrists 2. Extensive 123 sports modes for fitness tracking 2. Limited colour option (Black only)

6. Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01 inch Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance

Introducing the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max, a groundbreaking addition to your daily life. This newly launched smartwatch boasts a generous 2.01 inch display, providing an expansive canvas for immersive visuals and easy navigation. Stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth calling and enjoy the convenience of voice assistance for hands-free tasks. With an extensive line-up of 120+ sports modes, it's your perfect fitness companion. Plus, the Health Suite offers comprehensive health tracking features. Elevate your style and wellness with the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max, where innovation and elegance come together to redefine your smartwatch experience.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max:



Display: A large and immersive 2.01 inch display for clear visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for seamless communication.

Sports Modes: Over 120 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Health Suite: Comprehensive health tracking features for wellness insights.

Voice Assistance: Convenient voice assistance for hands-free tasks.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 2.01 inch display for immersive visuals 1. The large display might feel bulky on wrists 2. Extensive 120+ sports modes for fitness tracking 2. Limited colour options (specifically not mentioned)

7. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Spark with Massive 2 inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, 150+ Watch Faces, 100+ Sports Modes, 7 Days Battery Life Smart Watch for Men and Women - (Jet Black)

Introducing the Noise ColorFit Spark, the latest innovation in smartwatches. With its massive 2-inch HD display, it offers a visual feast that's both captivating and user-friendly. Stay connected seamlessly with Bluetooth calling, and with a rich collection of 150+ watch faces, you can customize your watch to match your style and mood. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just someone looking to stay active, this smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes to cater to all your workout needs. Plus, with a robust 7-day battery life, it ensures you stay powered up throughout the week. Discover elegance and functionality with the Noise ColorFit Spark, designed for both men and women in the striking Jet Black finish.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Spark:



Display: Impressive 2 inch HD touchscreen display for stunning visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for convenient communication.

Watch Faces: A diverse collection of 150+ watch faces for customization.

Sports Modes: Over 100 sports modes to cater to various fitness activities.

Battery Life: A robust 7-day battery life for extended usage.



Pros Cons 1. Impressive 2 inch HD display for stunning visuals 1. The large display may be bulky on smaller wrists 2. Extensive customization with 150+ watch faces 2. Limited colour option (Jet Black only)

8. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39 inch HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Black

Introducing the beatXP Flare Pro Smart Watch in sleek Black, a game-changer in the world of wearable technology. Its vivid 1.39-inch HD display offers clear visuals and effortless navigation. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth calling and simplify tasks using the AI voice assistant. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or focused on well-being, this smartwatch boasts over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking for comprehensive health insights. With an IP68 rating, it's designed to withstand various conditions. Elevate your lifestyle with the beatXP Flare Pro, where style, functionality, and advanced features converge.

Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro Smart Watch:



Display: 1.39-inch HD touchscreen display for clear and vivid visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for convenient communication.

Sports Modes: Over 100 sports modes to cater to a variety of physical activities.

Health Monitoring: Heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking for comprehensive health insights.

Voice Assistant: AI voice assistant for hands-free operation and convenience.

Durability: IP68 rating ensures resistance to water and dust.

Pros Cons 1. Clear and vivid 1.39 inch HD display 1. Limited colour option (Black only) 2. Comprehensive health tracking with heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking. 2. Potential complexity for some users with extensive features and sports modes.

9. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01 inch HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Active Black)

Meet the boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch in Active Black, a true game-changer in wearable technology. Its extraordinary 2.01-inch HD display offers immersive visuals that are a treat for the eyes. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth calling, and personalize your watch face with the DIY Watch Face Studio. With a remarkable 700+ active modes, it caters to all your fitness needs. Track your health comprehensively with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring and get insights into your energy and sleep patterns. Designed for durability with an IP67 rating, this smartwatch combines style, functionality, and advanced features, making it your ultimate companion for a dynamic lifestyle.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch:



Display: Impressive 2.01-inch HD touchscreen display for immersive visuals.

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling feature for seamless communication.

Watch Face Studio: DIY watch face studio for personalized customization.

Sports Modes: An extensive range of 700+ active modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Health Monitoring: Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring for health insights, including energy and sleep scores.

Durability: IP67 rating ensures resistance to water and dust.

Pros Cons 1. Stunning 2.01 inch HD display for visuals 1. Potential size and weight may not suit all wrist sizes and preferences. 2. Extensive 700+ active modes for fitness tracking. 2. Limited colour option (Active Black only).

10. boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.83 inch HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 700+Active Modes, Live Cricket Scores, HR&SPO2 and Sleep Monitoring(Active Black)

Introducing the boAt Wave Call 2 Smartwatch in Active Black, a fusion of style, technology, and functionality. Its impressive 1.83-inch HD display delivers vivid visuals, while advanced Bluetooth calling keeps you connected with ease. Customize your watch face using the DIY Watch Face Studio and earn rewards with the unique Coins feature. With a diverse range of 700+ active modes, it caters to your fitness goals. Stay updated with live cricket scores and monitor your heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep patterns for comprehensive health insights. This smartwatch is designed to enhance your lifestyle, making it the perfect companion for those who demand more from their wearable technology.

Specifications of boAt Wave Call 2 Smartwatch:



Display: 1.83-inch HD touchscreen display for clear visuals.

Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless communication.

Watch Face Studio: DIY Watch Face Studio for personalized customization.

Modes: A diverse range of 700+ active modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Features: Live cricket scores, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring for health insights.



Pros Cons 1. Advanced Bluetooth calling for convenience 1. Limited colour option (Active Black only) 2. Extensive 700+ active modes for fitness tracking and live cricket scores. 2. Potential complexity for some users due to the abundance of features.

Best value for money

The best value for money smartwatches among these options would be the Noise Pulse 2 Max and the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro. The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a 1.85 inch display, Bluetooth calling, an impressive 10 days of battery life, and a wide range of 100 sports modes. Similarly, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro boasts a 1.39 inch display, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and an extensive list of 120+ sports modes, along with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. Both watches provide excellent features for their price, making them great choices for budget-conscious buyers.





Best deal on smartwatches

The best deal on a smartwatch among these options would be the Noise Pulse 2 Max. With its large 1.85 inch display, Bluetooth calling, impressive 10 days of battery life, high brightness at 550 NITS, and a diverse range of 100 sports modes, it offers a comprehensive set of features at a competitive price point. This smartwatch is suitable for both men and women, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for those seeking a feature-packed wearable device without breaking the bank.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

