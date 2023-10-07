Amazon Sale 2023: Get discounts of up to 75% on headphones, soundbars, speakers

The annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here. It is the time to make the most of all the mega discounts on offer. The good news is that a whole range of products are up for sale - you can expects gadgets, electronic items like smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances like TV, fridge, washing machines, beauty and health products as well as clothes for the entire family available on discount. Amazon Sale 2023: Speakers, soundbars, headphones and earbuds are up for grabs! Hurry!

For this discussion, we are taking a look at the discounts available on headphones, soundbars and speakers. As home entertainment becomes a reality, audio products also become a part of our daily lives. Audio products like headphones, soundbars, and speakers have revolutionized modern life by enhancing convenience and enjoyment. Headphones provide immersive personal audio experiences, allowing individuals to escape into music or podcasts without disturbing others.

Soundbars elevate TV and home theatre setups, delivering high-quality audio without the need for complex speaker arrangements. Portable speakers make it effortless to share music or take calls on the go. These devices also facilitate seamless communication, enabling clearer conference calls and virtual meetings. Furthermore, they promote relaxation and productivity by masking unwanted noise in busy environments. Overall, audio products have become indispensable tools, enriching our daily lives with sound and convenience.



Headphones and earbuds offer personal, immersive audio experiences, enhance productivity, and provide privacy in a noisy world. Earbuds, in particular, offer unmatched convenience due to their compact size, wireless capabilities, and portability. They seamlessly integrate with our modern, on-the-go lifestyles, providing easy access to music, calls, and audio content while minimizing bulk and hassle. In case, you find these tiny gems tough to handle, wireless headphones are a boom.

Soundbars and speakers are essential for immersive home entertainment. They deliver rich, high-quality audio, enhancing movie and music experiences. As TVs get slimmer, their built-in speakers often lack depth, making external sound solutions vital for a truly immersive and cinematic home viewing and listening experience.

If you had been eyeing for a particular set of any of the products discussed above, then now is the time to pick them up as the Great Indian Sale 2023 on Amazon is here. If you are Prime member, you can avail these discounts from October 7. The rest can avail them from October 8 onwards. Jump right in.

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Headphones with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Bold Black is a perfect blend of style and substance. These earbuds redefine your audio experience with a remarkable 42-hour playtime, ensuring uninterrupted music, calls, or gaming sessions. The Low Latency Mode is a game-changer for gamers, providing a lag-free immersive experience. Featuring ENx Tech for enhanced sound quality, IPX4 water resistance for durability, and Instant Wake N' Pair (IWP) technology for seamless connectivity, these earbuds have it all. Plus, the smooth touch controls make managing your music and calls effortless. Elevate your audio journey with boAt Airdopes 141, where style meets performance.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Bold Black:

Playtime: Up to 42 hours

Low Latency Mode: Ideal for gaming

ENx Tech: Enhanced sound quality

IPX4 Water Resistance: Protects against splashes and sweat

Smooth Touch Controls: Easy music and call management

Pros Cons Extended Battery Life Limited Noise Cancellation Low Latency Mode Bulky Charging Case

B09N3ZNHTY

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

Elevate your auditory experience with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones in sleek Black. These headphones epitomize cutting-edge audio technology, boasting industry-leading wireless noise cancellation for complete immersion in your music or calls. Enjoy an astounding 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime, and with Quick Charge, just a 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback. Seamlessly control your music with touch commands or voice control. Plus, the built-in microphone ensures crystal-clear phone calls. With AUX compatibility for wired listening, these headphones offer versatility, style, and unparalleled sound quality, making them the ultimate choice for discerning audiophiles.



Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones in sleek Black:

Wireless Technology: Bluetooth for seamless wireless connectivity.

Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading noise cancellation technology.

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

Quick Charge: Just a 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback.

Control Options: Touch controls and voice control for easy operation.

Pros Cons Industry-leading noise cancellation: Premium price point Long battery life: Up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge Bulky design for some users

B0863TXGM3

JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, Massive 40 Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Adjustable EQ APP, 4Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black)

Check out the JBL Tune 230NC TWS Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds in a stylish Black finish. These earbuds redefine your audio experience with cutting-edge technology. With a massive 40 hours of playtime, they keep you connected throughout your day. The Speed Charge feature ensures minimal downtime, giving you hours of playback in just a few minutes. Customize your sound with the adjustable EQ app, tailoring it to your preferences. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with the 4 built-in microphones. These earbuds also support Google Fast Pair for effortless connectivity, all powered by Bluetooth 5.2. Elevate your audio journey with JBL's renowned sound quality and innovation.

Specifications of JBL Tune 230NC TWS Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds:



Active Noise Cancellation: Immerse yourself in your music while eliminating unwanted ambient noise.

Massive 40 Hours Playtime: Enjoy extended listening sessions without constant recharging.

Speed Charge: A quick charge provides hours of playback in just a few minutes.

Adjustable EQ APP: Customize your sound profile to suit your preferences.

4 Built-in Microphones: Ensure crystal-clear calls and voice quality.

Google Fast Pair: Seamlessly connect to your devices.

Bluetooth 5.2: For fast and stable wireless connectivity.

Pros Cons Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound Limited colour options (only available in Black) Extended 40-hour playtime with quick charging Premium pricing

B09HGR1DVC

Also read: 10 best earbuds with price details in 2023

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Opal Black)

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds in Opal Black is an epitome of audio excellence and convenience. With an astonishing 50 hours of playtime, these earbuds provide uninterrupted music and calls throughout the day. Featuring Quad Mics with ENx™ technology, your voice is crystal clear during calls and virtual meetings. The 13mm drivers deliver immersive sound quality, while super low latency (50ms) ensures a seamless audio-video sync, perfect for gaming. Thanks to ASAP Charge, a short charge delivers hours of playback. And with Bluetooth v5.3, these earbuds offer fast and reliable connectivity. Elevate your audio experience with boAt Airdopes Atom 81.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds in Opal Black:

Playtime: Up to 50 hours

Quad Mics with ENx technology

13mm dynamic drivers

Super Low Latency (50ms)

ASAP™ Charge

Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity

Pros Cons Up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge Limited colour options (only available in Opal Black) Quad Mics with ENx technology for clear calls May not fit comfortably in all ear shapes

B0BKG5PQ6T

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

The the Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is a complete home theatre system that will transform your entertainment experience. With a powerful 400W output, it delivers immersive and cinematic sound that fills the room. This system features a subwoofer and compact rear speakers to provide a true 5.1 channel surround sound experience, bringing your movies, music, and games to life. You can connect your devices seamlessly through Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Optical connectivity options. Elevate your home entertainment with this sleek and powerful Sony soundbar, creating a theatre-like atmosphere in the comfort of your own home.

Specifications of Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar:



Audio Channels: Real 5.1 channel configuration for immersive surround sound.

Total Power Output: 400W of powerful audio performance.

Connectivity: Bluetooth and USB connectivity options for wireless and wired device connection.

HDMI and Optical Inputs: Multiple input options to connect your TV and other devices.

Included Components: Comes with a subwoofer and compact rear speakers for a complete home theatre setup.

Pros Cons Real 5.1ch configuration for immersive sound May require more space due to additional speakers Powerful 400W audio output Complex setup compared to standard soundbars

B084685MT1

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black

Experience cinematic sound like never before with the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar in sleek black. This audio powerhouse boasts 525 watts of output power and features a 16.5cm subwoofer for deep, resonant bass. With wireless satellites, you'll enjoy a true surround sound experience. The soundbar supports Dolby Audio, ensuring immersive, crystal-clear audio. Connect effortlessly via HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth v5.0, or AUX, and control it all with the LED display. Wall mountable for a clutter-free setup, this soundbar elevates your home entertainment, making every movie night or gaming session an unforgettable auditory journey.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar:

Sound Configuration: Dolby 5.1 soundbar with wireless satellites for a true surround sound experience.

Output Power: Powerful 525 watts of audio output.

Subwoofer: Features a 16.5cm subwoofer for deep bass.

Connectivity Options: Includes HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth v5.0, and AUX for versatile device connection.

Display: Equipped with an LED display for easy control and navigation.

Pros Cons Dolby 5.1 soundbar with wireless satellites May require more space due to satellite speakers Powerful 525 watts of audio output May have a higher price point

B09QKZNMVD

boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar with 100W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 CH,Multi-Connectivity Modes,BT v5.3,Wired Subwoofer,EQ Modes,Bass & Treble Control & Remote Control(Pitch Black)

Elevate your home entertainment with the boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar in Pitch Black. Experience cinematic audio excellence with 100W RMS Signature Sound, delivering powerful and crystal-clear sound quality. This 2.1 channel soundbar offers multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth v5.3, and features a wired subwoofer for rich, deep bass. Customize your audio experience with EQ modes and precise Bass & Treble control. Plus, control it all conveniently with the included remote. The boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar not only enhances your sound but also complements your home décor with its sleek design, making it a perfect addition to any entertainment setup.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar:

Sound Output: 100W RMS Signature Sound for powerful audio.

Audio Channels: 2.1 channel configuration for immersive sound.

Connectivity: Multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth v5.3.

Subwoofer: Wired subwoofer for enhanced bass.

Audio Controls: EQ modes, Bass & Treble control for customized sound experience.

Pros Cons Powerful 100W RMS Signature Sound May not be wall-mountable Multiple connectivity modes, including BT 5.3 Wired subwoofer may require extra cable setup

B0BTDNZQWJ

JBL Bar 5.1, Truly Wireless Home Theatre with Dolby Digital DTS, 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with 10"(25cm) Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX & Optical Connectivity (510W)

Check out the JBL Bar 5.1 Truly Wireless Home Theatre, a complete audio solution that redefines your home entertainment. With its 5.1 channel configuration, you'll experience immersive sound like never before. This system boasts Dolby Digital and DTS technologies, delivering cinematic audio quality. The 10-inch subwoofer ensures extra deep bass for a truly impactful experience. With a total output of 510W, it's powerful enough to fill any room. The truly wireless design offers flexibility in setup, while HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, and optical connectivity options provide versatility. Upgrade to 4K Ultra HD sound and elevate your movie nights and music sessions to a whole new level.

Specifications for JBL Bar 5.1 Truly Wireless Home Theatre:

Sound Configuration: 5.1 channel configuration for immersive audio.

Audio Technologies: Supports Dolby Digital and DTS for high-quality sound.

Subwoofer: Features a 10-inch (25cm) subwoofer for deep and powerful bass.

Total Output Power: 510W total output power for room-filling sound.

Connectivity: Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, and optical.

Pros Cons Immersive 5.1 channel audio experience May require more space for the subwoofer setup 10-inch subwoofer for powerful and deep bass Complex setup compared to standard soundbars

B0778Q1SCZ

Also read: 10 best Blaupunkt soundbars to buy in 2023

GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 is a powerhouse of immersive audio in a stylish Platinum Black design. This 5.1 channel home theatre system boasts a mighty 280W soundbar with a 6.5-inch subwoofer and dual rear satellites, delivering a cinematic audio experience that fills your room. With versatile connectivity options like HDMI, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth, you can easily pair it with your devices. The soundbar offers 5 equalizer modes for customized sound, and the stylish remote and LED display provide convenient control. Elevate your entertainment with the GOVO GOSURROUND 950, bringing the thrill of the theatre to your home.

Specifications for the GOVO GOSURROUND 950:

Sound Output: 280W soundbar for powerful audio.

Sound Configuration: 5.1 channel home theatre system.

Subwoofer: Features a 6.5-inch subwoofer for deep bass.

Connectivity: Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth.

Equalizer Modes: Offers 5 equalizer modes for customized sound settings.

Pros Cons Powerful 280W soundbar for immersive audio May require more space due to multiple speakers 5.1 channel home theatre system for surround sound Complex setup compared to standard soundbars

B0C2Z5SQN9

Best value for money

The best value for money product among the listed options should be the boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones. These earbuds offer an impressive 42 hours of playtime, low latency mode for gaming, IPX4 water resistance, and smooth touch controls. They provide a well-rounded set of features at a competitive price point, making them a cost-effective choice for those seeking reliable wireless earbuds with extended battery life and versatile functionality.



Best deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones stand out as the best deal product. With top-tier noise cancellation, long 30-hour battery life, touch controls, and premium sound quality, they offer an exceptional listening experience. The sale price often brings these high-end headphones down to a more affordable range, making them an excellent investment for audiophiles or anyone seeking top-notch wireless headphones with noise-canceling capabilities.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.







Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!