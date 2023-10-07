Amazon Sale 2023: Compare LED TVs for the best deals

Welcome to the most anticipated shopping extravaganza of the year - the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023! As the festive season approaches, the online retail giant is all set to dazzle us with a plethora of deals and discounts. Among the offerings, one category that consistently steals the limelight is LED TVs. Whether you're upgrading your entertainment centre or planning to surprise your loved ones with a new television set this Diwali, you've come to the right place. LED TVs are a bright choice for viewing of entertainment-oriented programmes. (Pexels )

In this blog, we're here to guide you through the exciting world of LED TVs available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. We'll delve into the specifications, features, and price points of various television models, helping you make an informed decision that suits your budget and preferences. From the latest 4K Ultra HD displays to smart TVs with cutting-edge technology, our comprehensive comparison will ensure you get the best bang for your buck during this festive season especially for Prime members who can access the sale one day earlier. So, let's embark on this journey together and find the perfect LED TV for your home this Diwali!

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

Redmi 80cm (32") HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN boasts a 1366x768 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178° viewing angle. Features include Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI & USB ports, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 20W output with Dolby Audio & DTS-HD. Enjoy Fire TV integration, Voice Remote with Alexa, and access to 12,000+ apps. Sporting a metal bezel-less screen with Vivid Picture Engine, it is now available at jaw-dropping prices of up to 58% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 and Amazon Great Indian Sale. Upgrade your entertainment hub with the Redmi Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN and grab exciting deals, exchange offers, and unbeatable discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 and Amazon Great Indian Sale. Don't miss out on this incredible offer!

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN:

Screen Size: 32 Inches Brand: Redmi Supported Internet Services: Netflix, 12000+ Apps from App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Display: Technology LED Product Dimensions: 8.3D x 71.6W x 42.4H Centimeters

Pros Cons Vibrant HD display Limited screen size Smart TV capabilities

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia KD-55X74K 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178° viewing angle. It offers 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, 20W sound with Dolby Audio, and Google TV features, including Chromecast, Netflix, and more. This top-brand LED TV is enhanced with X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, and MotionFlow XR100. It supports Airplay, Homekit, and Alexa and is available at an astounding discount of up to 48%. You can also enjoy 18 months of no-cost EMI with the benefits of an exchange offer during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023. So, bring home the best LED tv on this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K:

Screen Size: 55 Inches Brand: Sony Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More, Disney+ Hotstar Display: Technology LED Product Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H Centimeters

Pros Cons Mesmerizing 4K resolution Complex setup for some Google TV integration

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate, this TV offers unparalleled clarity and smoothness. With 3 HDMI and 1 USB port, it's perfect for connecting your devices, and it comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, this TV is available at an incredible up to 43% off, along with a 12-month No Cost EMI option, making it the perfect time to bring home this feature-packed Samsung TV. Shop now and enjoy top brands, exciting deals, and more!

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL:

Screen Size: 43 Inches Brand: Samsung Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar Display: Technology LED Product Dimensions: 6D x 96.4W x 55.9H Centimeters

Pros Cons Multiple Connectivity Options No Dolby Vision Support Powerful Sound with Q-Symphony

4. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL

Introducing the Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL - the perfect addition to your home entertainment setup. With its HD Ready resolution and 50Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers clear visuals and smooth performance. It offers versatile connectivity options, including 3 HDMI and 1 USB port, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, grab this TV at an amazing discount of up to 48% and enjoy a 12-month No Cost EMI option. Get into top brands, exciting deals, and more for the best LED TV experience. Don't miss out!

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL:

Pros Cons Multiple Connectivity Options No 4K Ultra HD Powerful Sound with Q-Symphony

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Improve your viewing experience with the LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC in stylish Dark Iron Gray. This TV boasts a brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals and smooth performance. With built-in Wi-Fi and a host of connectivity options, it's your gateway to a world of entertainment. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023 and Amazon Sale Today, get up to 44% off on this LG TV, along with a convenient 12-month No Cost EMI option. Witness top brands, exciting deals, and exchange offers for a home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray):

Display Resolution Maximum: 3840x2160 pixels Screen Size: 43 inches Display Technology: LED Item Weight: 8.9 kg Colour: Dark Iron Gray

Pros Cons Game Optimizer for Gamers Average Storage Filmmaker Mode

6. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

Experience entertainment like never before with the Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K. Immerse yourself in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. This TV offers seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, while the 20W Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio ensures an immersive audio experience. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, discover the best deals on LED TVs from top brands like Sony, with an enticing offer of up to 53% and an 18-month No Cost EMI option. Don't miss out on exciting deals and exchange offers for the ultimate entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K:

Screen Size: 65 Inches Brand: Sony Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sonly Liv, Zee5, Youtube, Apple TV, Sun Nxt, Voot, Spotify, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros NowNetflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sonly Liv, Zee5, Youtube, Apple TV, Sun Nxt, Voot, Spotify, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now Display Technology: LED Product Dimensions: 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Dolby Audio for Sound Voice Search May Lag Wide Viewing Angle

7. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K

Feel the power of exceptional entertainment with the Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K. Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and an expansive 178-degree wide viewing angle. This TV offers seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, while the 20W Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology deliver immersive sound. Don't miss the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, where you can buy this Sony Bravia TV at up to 44% off, along with a 12-month No Cost EMI option. Explore top brands, exciting deals, and exchange offers for a worthy home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K:

Screen Size: 43 Inches Brand: Sony Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, Google TV, SunNXT, Voot, Spotify, Asphalt Airborne8, Sling, HBOMax,Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, Google TV, SunNXT, Voot, Spotify, Asphalt Airborne8, Sling, HBOMax, Display Technology: LED Product Dimensions: 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H Centimeters

Pros cons Vibrant Live Colour Modest Speaker Output 3-Year Comprehensive Warranty

8. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G

Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K. Experience stunning 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. This TV offers seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, while the 20W Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology ensure immersive sound. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, grab this Sony Bravia TV at an incredible offer of up to 63%, along with a 12-month No Cost EMI option. This is one of the top brands with exciting deals, and exchange offers for an amazing home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G:

Screen Size: 55 Inches Brand: TCL Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTubeNetflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTube Display Technology: QLED Product Dimensions: 8.1D x 122.6W x 76.6H Centimeters

Pros Cons Google TV for Smart Features Modest Speaker Output Dolby Audio for Superior Sound

9. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL

Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment with the Acer 50-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL. Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. This TV offers seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. With 36W Dolby Atmos sound, 5 sound modes, and Google TV's smart features, you're in for an exceptional viewing experience. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, seize the opportunity to bring home this Acer TV at an enticing up to 44% off, with a convenient 6-month No Cost EMI option. This sale is all about top brands, exciting deals, and exchange offers, so, explore now!

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 50 Inches Brand: Acer Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama Display Technology: LED Product Dimensions: 8.9D x 112W x 65.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Google Assistant Integration Limited RAM and Storage Advanced Sound Technology

10. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC

Enter in a world of vibrant visuals and captivating sound with the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. This TV boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, delivering lifelike clarity and smoothness. With built-in Wi-Fi and a range of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, this TV offers versatility and convenience. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023, you can enjoy this LG TV at an enticing up to 37% off, along with an 18-month No Cost EMI option. With LG as one of the top brands offering exciting deals and exchange offers, go for an amazing upliftment of your home entertainment system.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC:

Screen Size: 55 Inches Brand: LG Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Apple TV, Zee5, Many more, Voot, Youtube, YuppTV, Disney HotstarNetflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Apple TV, Zee5, Many more, Voot, Youtube, YuppTV, Disney+ Hotstar Display Technology: LED Product Dimensions: 23D x 123.5W x 78H Centimeters

Pros Cons α5 AI Processor Slightly Higher Price Unlimited OTT App Support

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Premium metal bezel - less design 20 w speakers Fire os 7 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K X1 4K processor Open baffle speaker Bluetooth ( A2PD) Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL IoT Sensor One Billion True Colors Make video calls on the big screen Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL Crystal Processor 4K Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) Samsung TV Plus LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 AI Super Upscaling Dynamic Tone Mapping Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K Powerful processor Clear, vibrant and natural images Multi-dimensional audio Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K Experience absolute audio purity Voice control throughout from your home Complete parental control TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G Theatrical Sound Enjoyment Virtualized 3D Sound 120 Hz Game Accelerator Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL Dolby vision High fidelity speakers Frameless design LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 AI Super Upscaling Dynamic Tone Mapping

Best overall product

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K stands out as the top-tier choice. Experience entertainment on a grand scale with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and wide 178-degree viewing angle. The immersive audio quality, courtesy of the 20W Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio, pairs well with the visual excellence. To top it off, the Amazon diwali sale 2023 offers an enticing discount of up to 53% on this Sony model, accompanied by an 18-month No Cost EMI option. Dive deep into your favorite shows and movies with Sony, making every scene unforgettable.

Best value for money product

Redmi 80cm (32") HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN promises an excellent mix of features at an affordable price point. With an HD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and the benefits of Fire TV integration, Voice Remote with Alexa, and access to 12,000+ apps, it's a steal. The metal bezel-less screen further adds to the aesthetics. The Amazon diwali sale 2023 has made the deal sweeter by slashing prices; get this TV at 58% off only on Amazon. It's a smart choice for those looking for a blend of functionality and value, making entertainment a delightful experience without breaking the bank.

How to choose an LED TV in the Amazon diwali sale 2023?

Here are the points to guide you on how to choose an LED TV during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2023:

Budget and Discounts: Begin by setting a clear budget. Amazon Diwali Sale usually offers significant discounts on electronics, so decide on a price range that's comfortable for you. Always check for lightning deals, combo offers, or cashback promotions related to LED TVs.

Screen Size and Resolution: Depending on the room where you're planning to install the TV, choose the right screen size. For most living rooms, a 43-inch to 65-inch TV is usually sufficient. Also, consider the resolution: 4K TVs are becoming increasingly common, offering clearer images and better details, but if you're on a tight budget, a full HD TV might still suffice.

Smart Features: Most LED TVs nowadays are Smart TVs, allowing you to stream content directly without the need for an external device. Ensure the TV supports popular streaming platforms and other apps you frequently use. Also, check for updates and compatibility, as the TV's software should be up-to-date and easily upgradeable.

Connectivity Options: Look for the number of HDMI and USB ports, as well as other connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. If you have multiple devices like gaming consoles, set-top boxes, or sound systems, you'd want to ensure the TV can accommodate all of them.

User Reviews and Ratings: Always skim through the reviews of other customers. This will give you insights into any common issues, picture quality, sound performance, and overall user satisfaction. Products with a higher rating and positive reviews tend to be more reliable.

