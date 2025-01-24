Galaxy S25 series launched in India: Check full pricing and pre-order offers

Samsung unveiled its mainline Galaxy S25 series devices—the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—on January 22. Pre-orders for the phones began on January 23 and are now open. With the launch complete, we have all the details about the pricing in India and the available offers. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to pre-book your device. Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.(Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Galaxy S25 Price in India

The base Galaxy S25 is priced at ₹80,999, while the Galaxy S25 Plus starts at ₹99,999. For the 512GB variants of these respective models, you’ll need to shell out ₹92,999 and ₹1,11,999. S25 is available in the following colourways: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint, while the S25 Plus is available in only Navy and Silver Shadow.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

If you’re interested in the top-tier Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the pricing is as follows:

₹ 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant

1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant ₹ 1,41,999 for the 512GB variant

1,41,999 for the 512GB variant ₹ 1,65,999 for the 1TB variant

Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 256GB and 512GB models are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB model only comes in Titanium Silverblue.

Galaxy S25 Series Offers

Samsung has announced several pre-order benefits for the Galaxy S25 series, particularly for the S25 Ultra. Pre-ordering the S25 Ultra makes you eligible for benefits worth ₹21,000, including a free storage upgrade valued at ₹12,000. Essentially, you can get the 12GB + 512GB model at the price of the 12GB + 256GB variant. A, there’s an upgrade bonus of ₹9,000. Alternatively, customers can avail of a ₹7,000 cashback when purchasing the S25 Ultra using up to nine months of no-cost EMI.

For the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, similar benefits apply. Buyers can get the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB variant, which is worth ₹12,000. Moreover, the S25 buyers can avail of an ₹11,000 upgrade bonus or a ₹7,000 cashback option. Samsung is also offering 24 months of no-cost EMI on all three devices, making it easier to own the latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones.

To pre-book the phones, you can visit Samsung India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, or head to your nearest Samsung store or authorised offline partner stores.